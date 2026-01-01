About Cookies on This Site

LG 5 Star (1.5) Window AC, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, Dual Inverter Compressor, 100% Copper Tubes, 5.0 kW, 2026 Model

AW-Q18WWZA
LG AW-Q18WWZA Window Air Conditioners front view
Display view
Left view
Right view
Top view
side view
Filter back view
Filter
Remote
Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling
  • 100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection
  • Top Air Discharge
  • Clean Filter Indication
AI DUAL Inverter
Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling
10 Year Warranty
PCB 5 Year Warranty
ocean-black-fin-logo
DUAL Inverter Compressor

DUAL Inverter Compressor

LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a wider rotational frequency which saves more energy along with higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors. This ensures that our DUAL Inverter ACs cool faster, last longer and run quieter.

*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

LG Convertible 4-in-1 Air Conditioner is a perfect example to our air conditioning requirements as and when required. The varied models ascertain that optimum usages of energy is ensured without any compromises on the comfort quotient.
100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on copper tubes provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is available in Window AC on front side as shown in the above image.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Top Air Discharge

Top Air Discharge

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Super Silent Operation

Super Silent Operation

LG window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 44dB*, thanks to LG's unique BLDC Motor and DUAL Inverter Compressor™, eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.

*When in sleep mode.

LG TW-Q18WUZA Modern Design
Modern Design

Made to Perfection

LG window air conditioners add powerful performance and stable durability to perfectly match your window frame.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Easy Installation and Usage

Easy Installation and Usage

LG window air conditioners are designed for easy and efficient installation and come with a washable and reusable air filter.

FAQs

Q.

Is there a clean filter option in the AW-Q18WWZA

window AC? 

A.

LG Window air conditioner - AW-Q18WWZA features a Clean Filter Indicator that helps users identify when the filter requires cleaning. This convenience-based feature saves time for users. 

Q.

What is a dual inverter compressor in AW-Q18WWZA? 

A.

Dual Inverter Compressor functions as the backbone of LG Window Air Conditioners. LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a wider rotational frequency, which saves more energy along with a higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors. This ensures that the window Inverter ACs cool faster, last longer and run quieter.

Q.

Does AW-Q18WWZA have any cooling modes?

A.

With the help of convertible 4-in-1 cooling, users can operate their window AC in different cooling modes. You can now control the capacity of AC as per your preference, with Window LG Air Conditioners, operating AC from 40% to 100% capacity.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

AW-Q18WWZA-Dimension

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    88LED

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    5000 / -

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1520

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5680

  • Product Type

    Window

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    660 x 450 x 779

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Product Weight(kg)

    48.0

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    60 / 57 / 53 / 44 / 40

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Manual

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Manual

  • Fan Speed

    4 Steps

  • 4-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • All in One

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    5 Star

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Energy Manager

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2026-01

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    AW-Q18WWZA.ASLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Window Type & AW-Q18WWZA.ASLG

  • Country of Origin

    India(Noida)

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

