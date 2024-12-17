We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Ocean Black Protection feature is available in Window AC on front side as shown in the above image.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*When in sleep mode.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Display
88LED
FILTER
-
Pre Filter
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096363874
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
6200 / -
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
2252
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
6200
-
Product Type
Window
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
62 / 59 / 55
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
660 x 450 x 779
-
Product Type II
Inverter
-
Product Weight(kg)
48.0
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down/Left-Right
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Manual
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Manual
-
Fan Speed
4 Steps
-
4-in-1 Cooling
Yes
-
All in One
Yes
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Energy Grade
4 Star
-
Energy Manager
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Filter Alarm
Yes
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Part device)
Yes
-
Stabilizer Free operation
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-01
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
UW-Q24WWYA
-
Product Type & Model Name
Window Type & W3NQ22TSNS3.AXWGIDA
-
Country of Origin
India(Noida)
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
What people are saying
Find Locally
PICKS FOR YOU:
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.