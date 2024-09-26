We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM RNC9 Bluetooth Speaker + Soundbar S65TR , 600W with Dolby Digital , wireless rear speaker
-
Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM RNC9 Karaoke Party Speaker
-
LG Soundbar S65TR, 5.1 Ch, 600W Powerful surround sound with Wireless subwoofer and Rear speaker, Dolby Digital
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.3
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Imported By
-
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044.
-
Net Quantity
-
1
-
Country of Origin
-
China
-
Manufactured By
-
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAIINDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE,HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Interface
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
850 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Rear Speaker
-
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
200 x 377 x 285 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
5.1
-
Number of Speakers
-
6 EA
-
Output Power
-
600W (Reference, THD 30%)
440W (Rated, THD 10%)
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
33 W
-
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
-
20 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
-
12.56 kg
-
Main
-
2.5 kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
-
2.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.7 kg
