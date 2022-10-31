We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Terms and Conditions - Diwali Shopping Festival offer:
(Only for Tamil Nadu)
Terms and conditions:
- This offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG) on the purchase of LG products exclusively from Brand Shop ("BS") only. (LG Best Shop)
- Offer available on all Brand Shops only in the state of Tamil Nadu.
- The Customer to avail this Offer must buy any LG product of Rs. 40,000/- or above on one single invoice.
Offer Applicable on:
- Home Appliances : 40K & above (single product invoice Value)
- Home Entertainment:
UHD & Nano : 55" & Above
OLED & QNED - All Modelsthe code.
- No two products can be clubbed together on one single invoice.
- To avail the offer the Customer must have a valid mobile number. One phone number will be used per invoice during the offer period.
- The SSE will enter the Phone Number of the Customer along with his (SSE) identity details on the URL.
- The Customer will get an SMS stating the instant rebate amount which is Fixed & Flat Rs 800 and an OTP (One Time Password) on his phone number which has to be shown to the SSE/ Shop owner to avail the offer instantly on the invoice.
- Fixed Cash rebate of Rs. 800/- on one invoice of transaction.
Offer valid from 26TH Sep to 31st Oct 2022
- This Offer is not transferable and cannot be clubbed together with any other offer or scheme.
- LG reserves the right to modify, alter, withdraw or extend the offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party and no correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
- By participating in this offers, the customer agrees to all the above terms & Conditions. Participation to this offer is purely voluntarily.
- Offers are available on select products in select outlets of select cities of Tamil Nadu State only. Products are available without this offer also. Participating in the offer shall be treated as deemed consent under privacy laws.
- All disputes arising out of this offer are to be settled /adjudicated under the Jurisdiction of Delhi Courts.
- Please ask the retailer/store manager for detailed offers, gifts etc. before purchase or visit www.lg.com/in.