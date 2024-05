The LIFE’S GOOD AWARD will focus on 2 topics –

First, Innovation for Earth: Innovation to minimize environmental impact by pursuing zero waste, closed-loop systems, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing climate change.

And second, Innovation for All: Innovation to ensure that products are easily-accessible and user-friendly for everyone.

We want to encourage people to strive to make our world a better place, and ultimately inspire the feeling of “Life’s Good” across the globe. We pledge to always stay innovative with the intent of saving our planet, and doing our best to ensure ‘Better Life for All’.

LG is excited to announce that we will be holding the first LIFE’S GOOD AWARD at CES in 2023. Stay tuned for more information! Schedule and details to come in 2022. Please send any inquiries to global.lge@gmail.com or DM us on our instagram, @lg_global.