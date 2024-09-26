1. Discount Code

One Coupon Code can be used once per order.

The Coupon code will be visible during checkout, for using it user would be required to enter the Coupon code at the time of checkout of the product.

This Discount Code can be used on LG.COM only. This Discount Code cannot be used for any offline sales channel & may change without any prior notice. Discount is available on Select Products and Models.

2. Discount Period

The Coupon will be valid for 7 days and will not be reissued.

3. Eligibility

3.1 Prior registration on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup) is required under this offer. The Participant/users should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the Participant/users agrees to abide by the same. The Participant/users will be required to give personal information and other details online. The Participant/users should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LG is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, Participant/users expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions.

4. Disclaimers on Usage

4.1 Discount is available on Select Products and Models.



4.2 All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period under this Offer. LG shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.



4.3 Offers cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.



4.4 Coupon code can be combined with any other offer



4.5 Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.



4.6 LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control



4.7 By participating in this offer, the Participant/users hereby accepts unconditionally the Terms and Conditions of the offer, including the LGEIL's Privacy Policy Statement, and all entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions.



4.8 We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without giving notice.



