TERMS and CONDITIONS APPLY
- All the offers unless mentioned are from 1st Feb to 28 th Feb ’23
- Premium League:
- *T&C Apply. LG Premium league is a Lucky Draw contest applicable at Select Outlets in All India except Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Rs. 8 Cr. is the total value of all gifts in program at MRP. LG Premium League Offers is from 11th Sep to 15th Oct’21.
- 5 Year Assurance:
- 5 Year Assurance Applicable from 1st Feb to 28 th Feb ’23 on all UHD, NanoCell & OLED. This includes 1 Year standard warranty of the new product, 2 Year free of Cost promotional warranty (2nd & 3rd Year) & additional 2 Year (4th & 5th) to be bought by customer at upto 70% Discount.
- 3 Year Warranty:
- 3 Year Warranty applicable from 1 stFeb to 28th Feb ’23 on all 177cm (70) and above UHD, NanoCell & on all OLED TV models. This includes 1 Year standard warranty of the new product and 2 Year free of Cost promotional warranty (2nd & 3rd Year). Complete T &C: https://www.lg.com/in/tvs-warranty-information
- 2 Year Warranty:
- 1+1Year warranty is applicable from 1st Feb to 28th Feb ’23 on all 80cm (32) & Above TVs (Excluding OLED TVs) which includes 1 Year standard warranty of the new product and 1 Year free of Cost promotional warranty on panel/Module only.
- Up to 26% Cashback:
- Cashback up to 26% or max Rs. 26000 (whichever is lower): Cashback Offer is applicable only on select 139cm (55) Nanocell models. Cashback will be posted to the consumer account after 90 days from end of offer period (1stt Feb to 28th Feb ’23) unless instant cashback is activated in store. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Customers buy down charges may vary up to 4% depending upon Bank to Bank and on tenure of EMI as opted by the customer. Cash back is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and are at their sole discretion; LGEIL expressly disclaims any and all liability in any manner whatsoever.
- Buy 1 & get 2nd TV Free:
- LG 121cm (48) OLED C2 is free on purchase of 210cm (83) OLED C2 Model & LG 106cm (42) OLED C2 is free on purchase of 195cm (77) OLED C2 Model, Offer based on first come first serve basis till stock last, Please ask your retailer about scheme before purchase.
- Free SP2 Sound Bar:
- Free LG SP2 Sound Bar on purchase of 75UQ80 & 70UQ80. Please ask your retailer about scheme before purchase
- 1 EMI free*:
- 1 EMI Free is applicable on finance through Bajaj Finserv in specific schemes on 108cm(43) & above TVs. Finance is at the sole discretion of financer, Finance offers are by third party banks / finance company in accordance with their terms, LGEIL shall not be liable for any finance related claims / disputes/ queries in any manner what so ever. Customer will receive 1 EMI Off after successful clearance of 3 EMI's, within 45 days of clearing 3rd EMI. Customers' needs to pay all his 3 EM's successfully to avail this offer.
- Fixed EMI Starting from ₹2999*:
- EMI Starting from ₹2999/- is applicable on select 108cm (43) FHD & 108cm (43) UHD & 107cm (42), 108cm (55) OLED models, EMI is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and are at their sole discretion; LGEIL expressly disclaims any and all liability in any manner whatsoever.
Finance is at sole discretion of Financer.
- OLED CIRCLE Program:
- Offer applicable from 2 nd Nov, 2021 to 31st Dec, 2023 on purchase & Installation of LG OLED TVs, voucher issuance to customers will be on the basis of installation date within the mentioned scheme period, refer full terms on https://www.lg.com/in/oled-circle-tandc
T&C* Apply: Unless mentioned otherwise all the offers are valid from 1st Feb 2023 to 28th Feb 2023 or till the stock lasts, whichever is earlier. Offer is available on selected products only, kindly check with store manager for offers before purchase. Products shown are for illustration only and actual product may vary due to product enhancement. Features may vary from model to model. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer