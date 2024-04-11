Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Discover smart eating solutions for a healthy home with LG

Make everyday dining as healthy as can be with fresh ingredients and hygienic kitchen appliance.

Fridge

Fresh ingredients for every meal

LINEAR Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations in the fridge, keeping your food at peak freshness longer.

Fresh ingredients for every meal Learn more

Microwave oven

Healthy cooking for every recipe

LG Charcoal Healthy Ovens Healthy Cooking at home. India’s only Microwave Oven with Charcoal Lighting Heater™ technology and 30 Healthy Heart™ Autocook menu for healthy cooking at home.

Healthy cooking for every recipe Learn more

*Heart Friendly Recipes are neither Substitute for, nor do they replace professional medical advice.

Dishwasher

Sparkling clean for every dish

TrueSteam™ reduces bacteria by 99.9% so you know the dishes are ultra clean for your next use.

Sparkling clean for every dish Learn more

*Certified by NSF®: Sanitize cycle removes 99.9% of common household bacteria.
*Certified by Korea Testing & Research Institute : Reduce 99.9% of E.coli, L.monocytogenes and S.typhimurium.

A water purifier filling up a cup with clean water

Water purifier

Pure water in every pour

Multi Stage Filtration process ensuring every drink you pour is pure, clean and fresh.

Pure water in every pour Learn more

*The purification ability test result is based on Korean standard.