General Terms

Product images used in creative are for illustrative purposes only. Actual products may differ due to enhancements or updates.

The offer INR are valid from 1st Feb to 15th March 2026 (“Offer Period”).

Offer may vary depending on the product purchased and are applicable only on select models.

By availing this offer, the customer is deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions.

Please confirm applicable offer INR with the store manager before making a purchase.

LGEIL (LG Electronics India Limited) will not be responsible for any unclaimed benefits or liabilities after the offer period.

To avail Up to 20% discount the LG Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) must be Purchased within 30 days from the Invoice dateof the eligible product.

Cashback term

Up to 26% or max INR 45000 (whichever is lower) Cashback Offer is applicable only on select models only. Cashback will be posted to the consumer account 90 days from the end of the offer period, unless instant cash back is active in the store. Cash back is at the sole discretion of Bank/Finance Company and is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company. Cash Back on Credit and Debit card, EMI / Non-EMI transactions depend on bank to bank on select category. For purchase of a product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards). Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Jan ~ Mar, 2026) except SBI & AU S.F. One Transaction per card/ per month is allowed on SBI & AU S.F. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. LG will facilitate interest cost up to 4% depending upon Bank to Bank and on tenure of EMI as opted by the customer. Processing/ convenience fee charged on the transactions may also vary from Bank to Bank. Customers are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. Offer Valid on 6 months & above EMI tenure for HDFC/SBI/ICICI/AU S.F/SCB/One Card (In case the offer is live with these bank cards). LGEIL expressly disclaims any and all liability in any manner whatsoever. All finance offers are subject to approval by finance companies/banks based on their respective terms and conditions and are subject to their assessment.

0 down payment T&C:

Pay ₹0 and get home LG products, balance to be adjusted in the processing fees paid by the customer.

3-Year Warranty is available on select LG OLED TVs — includes 1-year standard warranty + 2 years of promotional warranty(labour charges apply in the 2nd & 3rd year

Scratch & Win Assured Instant discount Upto INR. 9990/-

This offer is valid in all India except the state of Tamil Nadu or any other state where expressly prohibited by law. This offer is applicable at selected outlets on purchase of select LG products (List Below) and shall be valid from 1st Feb to 15tht March 2026 only. By participating in this program, customer will get an opportunity of assured win of any one of the following: INR. 500/- , INR.5,000/- or INR. 9,990 cash discount.

How to Participate:

After finalising the eligible LG product, Customer needs to register for “Scratch & Win” on microsite https://lg-india.com/thank-you-india/enquiry by providing his personal details as well as the details of the product that is intended to be purchased. Customer will then be required to “Scratch & Win” and the Cash Discount denomination won will be displayed on the device through which he is participating in the Offer. Customer will receive similar information by SMS/Email on the mobile number/Email ID declared while registration.

Cash Discount Claim:

Customer would be required to share the ‘Cash Discount winning SMS’ with the dealer to claim to the cash discount. The dealer in turn will apply the cash discount in the final invoicing to the customer. In case of customer winning INR. 9,990 & INR. 5,000 denomination discount, the SMS/Email will also have a unique code which is to be shared with the dealer for final invoicing.

Additional Terms

LG reserves the right to modify, cancel, or withdraw any offer at any time without prior notice.

LG also reserves the right to disqualify any participant providing false or misleading information or violating these terms.

LG’s decision shall be final and binding in all matters related to the offers .

All disputes are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Delhi courts and governed by Indian law.

“LG” refers to LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL).

Third-Party Products Disclaimer

LGEIL is not the owner, seller, agent, or representative of any third-party product offered in connection with these promotions.

LGEIL makes no express or implied warranties regarding any third-party products, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a specific purpose.

LGEIL is not liable for the safety, quality, or performance of third-party products.

Star ratings may vary by model.

By participating in the offer, customer hereby gives the consent that the personal information that have been provided by the customer in connection with this offer might be processed, transferred, stored and retained as per LGEIL’s Privacy Policy and further agrees to the terms mentioned in such policy at www.lge.com/in/privacy. Please ask the retailer/ store manager for offer details before purchase or visit Website: www.lg.com/in, AMC Terms: https://www.lg.com/in/support/warranty-terms/; Scratch & Win Terms: https://lg-india.com/thank-you-india/enquiry