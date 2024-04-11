Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8.5Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Full Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

8.5Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Full Black

P8535SLMZ

8.5Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Full Black

front view

LG Semi Automatic Washing Machine with Roller Jet Pulsator



Roller Jet Pulsator

The powerful central pulsator, accompanied by smaller pulsators, creates a dynamics motion that generates sufficient friction for effective dirt and mite removal, guaranteeing cleaner clothes with every wash.
LG Semi-Automatic Washing Machine with 360 Degree Magic Wheels

Magic Wheels

Introducing LG Semi-Automatic Washing Machine with 360 Degree Magic Wheels. Now move your washing machine with ease and without any help. The 360 Degree wheels allow swift movement and rotation in any direction without putting much effort.

Wind Jet Dry

Wind Jet Dry Reduces remaining moisture on laundry and inside of washing machine by Spin tub rotating at high RPM, air comes into the tub and is circulated inside which removes water.
Circulation of air through air vents dries clothes.

Auto Restart

Auto Restart allows the program to restart all by itself in case of power failure. It resumes from stage where it stopped, however, the wash cycle time may vary.

Soak

The machine’s unique soak process soaks clothes in a concentrated detergent solution to help loosen tough dirt particles.

Rat Away Technology




Rat Away Technology

Your LG washing machine stays protected from rats, thanks to a 3mm thick plastic cover with rat repellent chemical.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

3 Wash Program

The machine has 3 different wash programs(Gentle, Normal, Strong) ensuring a safe and customized wash for every fabric type.

Lint Collector

The lint filter collects the lint which come out while washing clothes. The fabric thus do not get stuck in the pipe, thus gives a better washing performance.

Collar Scrubber

Its unique collar scrubber helps you scrub cuffs and collars, saving your time and efforts.

Range Catalogue-Semi Automatic Washing Machines

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    810x980x480

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    810x980x480

  • Weight (kg)

    27.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Main Color

    Full Black

CAPACITY

  • Spin Tub Capacity(kg)

    6.0

  • Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.5

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Wheel

    Yes (2EA)

  • Anti Vibration Rubber

    Yes

  • Buzzer

    Yes

  • Collar Scrubber

    Yes

  • Rat Away feature

    Yes

  • Roller Jet Pulsator

    Yes

  • Rust Free Plastic Base

    Yes

  • Spin Window

    Yes

  • Unidirectional Wheel

    Yes (2EA)

  • Wash Window

    Yes

  • Wind Jet Dry

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    No

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating

    5 Star

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Strong

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Drain Selector

    Yes

  • Soak Timer (min)

    25

  • Spin Timer (min)

    10

  • Wash Timer (min)

    15

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

What people are saying

Buy Directly

front view

P8535SLMZ

8.5Kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Roller Jet Pulsator + Soak, Full Black