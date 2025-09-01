Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG 8Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Hard Water Wash, Middle Black

LG 8Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Hard Water Wash, Middle Black

LG 8Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Hard Water Wash, Middle Black

T80KMMB3Z
LG T80KMMB3Z Top Loading Washing Machines Front View
Key Features

  • ProShield Motor - Long lasting durable motor
  • Hard Water Wash - Best wash performance even in hard water
  • Turbo Spin - Powerful spinning performance to reduce drying time
  • Low Pressure Fill - Washes clothes even in low water pressure
  • Manual Fill - Add water manually to the tub
  • Eco Wash - Reduces energy consumption
ProShieldTM Motor – Long Lasting Durability

ProShieldTM Motor – Long Lasting Durability

ProShield Motor :
Long Lasting Performance

Defends against moisture, dust, and even insects, so your motor keeps going strong for years.

Waterproof Control Panel IPX4 Rated – Built to Defy Moisture

Waterproof Control Panel IPX4 Rated – Built to Defy Moisture

Water Resistant Control Panel IPX4 Rated : Built to Defy Moisture

Designed for damp environments with an IPX4 rating. The high Water Resistant rating and rear-mounted controls ensure lasting durability

 

Low Pressure Fill for Hassle-Free Laundry

Low Pressure Fill for Hassle-Free Laundry

Low Pressure Fill :
Hassle Free Laundry

Built to deliver consistent wash performance, 

even in low water pressure conditions.

Intelligent Auto Restart for Uninterrupted Laundry

Intelligent Auto Restart for Uninterrupted Laundry

Intelligent Auto Restart : Uninterrupted Laundry

Resumes the wash cycle from where it stopped during a power cut—no need

to restart or rewash, saving time, water, and energy.

Hard Water Course - Built To Beat Tough Water Conditions

Hard Water Course - Built To Beat Tough Water Conditions

Hard Water Course :
Built To Beat Tough
Water Conditions

Ensures thorough cleaning and fabric care, even in hard water conditions.

Saree Course - Let Your Sarees Breathe

Saree Course - Let Your Sarees Breathe

Saree Course :
Let Your Sarees Breathe

Large washing tubs offer more space; dedicated saree course ensures gentle performance.

Turbo Spin - Dry it Like a Pro

Turbo Spin - Dry it Like a Pro

Turbo Spin : Dry it Like a Pro

Delivers faster, more effective drying—even in humid conditions.

Eco Wash

Eco Wash

Eco Wash : Energy Efficient

Designed to optimise energy and water use while maintaining 

washing performance.

Manual Fill – Bucket or Tap, Fill Your Way!

Manual Fill – Bucket or Tap, Fill Your Way!

Manual Fill :
Bucket or Tap, Fill Your Way!

Experience washing convenience with the flexibility to add water manually whenever needed.

Key Feature

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Max Wash Capacity(kg)
8.0
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 870 x 585
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 870 x 585

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1205

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 870 x 585

  • Weight (kg)

    31.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Figure Indicator

    88

FEATURES

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

PROGRAMS

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Aqua Reserve

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Rinse

    3 Times

  • Spin

    3 Levels

  • Water Level

    6 Levels

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096625460

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

