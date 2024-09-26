Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 8 Kg Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Motor, Middle Black

LG T80VBMB1Z top loading washing machine front view
LG T80SKSF1Z Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter Technology

Smart Inverter is an energy saving technology that eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use. Its revolutionary water proof motor doesn't corrode and is the most durable one in its league.

*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

LG T80SKSF1Z TurboDrum

TurboDrum

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

Fuzzy

Selects the most appropriate condition by detecting wash load

Quick Wash

For lightly soiled clothes under 2kg

Tub Clean

To clean inner & outer tub for preventing unpleasant smell of tub

Smart Cleaning

If you want 99.9% detergent free clothes even when you put more detergent

Wool

For washing delicate fabrics such as lingerie and woolens

Jeans

Use when washing jeans of different sizes
LG T80SKSF1Z 8.0 kg Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

If an error occurs, you can use the LG App or make a phone call to the LG Service center. A diagnosis can then be made resulting in less time wasted, less inconvenience and unnecessary visits.
LG T80SKSF1Z 8.0 kg Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

LG’s Auto Pre Wash is the easiest option to clear stain-removal concern. With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free.

Soft Closing & Wide Diamond Glass Door

Auto Restart

Auto Restart allows the program to restart all by itself in case of power failure. It resumes from stage where it stopped, however, the wash cycle time may vary.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in, no power consumption by the machine on standby mode.

Range Catalogue-Top Load Washing Machines

Download Now

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

T80VBMB1Z

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540x925x560

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1210

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540x925x560

  • Weight (kg)

    31.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    8.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Figure Indicator

    88

FEATURES

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

PROGRAMS

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Aqua Reserve

    Yes

  • Extra Rinse

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Rinse

    2 Times

  • Water Level

    5 Levels

  • Wash

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096231623

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

