LG 9/5Kg Front Load Washer Dryer, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM
Key Features
- AI Direct Drive™- Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care
- Direct Drive Motor- Less vibration, less noise
- 6 Motion Direct Drive- Optimal wash for different fabrics
- TurboWash 360˚- Wash clothes in just 39 minutes
- Steam+ - Reduce allergens & wrinkles with steam+ cycles
- LG ThinQ- Download additional washing programs
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi
LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart Diagnosis™ helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.
ThinQ
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Range Catalogue-Front Load Washing Machines
FAQ's
What is the dimension of FHD0905STB LG washing machine model?
The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of FHD0905STB is 600 x 850 x 475.
What is the capacity of FHD0905STB LG washing machine model?
The capacity of FHD0905STB is 9.0 kg.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1015
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 475
Weight (kg)
64.0
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
535
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Black Steel
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
5.0
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
9.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Dial + LED + Hard Buttons
Door Lock Indication
Yes
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Type
Front Load Washer Dryer
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Steam+
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
TurboWash
Yes
PROGRAMS
Cotton
Yes
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
Cotton+
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Easy Care
Yes
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Speed 14
Yes
Steam Refresh
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
TurboWash 39
Yes
Wash+Dry
Yes
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Add Item
Yes
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Pre Wash
Yes
Remote Start
Yes
Rinse+
Yes
Spin
1200/1000/800/600/400/No Spin
Steam
Yes
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
TurboWash
Yes
Wrinkle Care
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806087959017
OTHER INFORMATIONS
Country of Origin
India
Imported by
A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220
Net Quantity
1
What people are saying
