Let’s Build a House Program

Project Overview

The “Let’s Build a House” program, implemented with Habitat for Humanity India was aimed at providing safe housing and sanitation facilities to marginalized families in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The program led to the construction of 34 houses and 80 toilets targeting low-income and vulnerable households.

Key Impact

Transition from 90% kuccha housing to 100% pucca housing

100% access to household sanitation (toilets) post intervention

Significant improvements in safety, privacy, dignity, and health outcomes, especially for women and girls.

Beneficiary Outcomes

100% of beneficiaries reported an improvement in their quality of life

99% experienced increased social inclusion and confidence

Beneficiaries also highlighted a reduction in exposure to environmental risks and sanitation-related diseases

Strengths

A clear focus on vulnerable groups (SC/ST/OBC, women-led households)

High beneficiary participation, creating ownership

High satisfaction across infrastructure quality and implementation

Conclusion

The Let’s Build a House was able to deliver transformational impact by addressing fundamental needs of housing and sanitation of the beneficiaries, thereby positively impacting their health, enhancing their dignity, and enabling socio-economic inclusion.

Karein Roshni Program (Cataract Surgeries)

Project Overview

“Karein Roshni” was a healthcare initiative focused on cataract surgeries for underprivileged beneficiaries, implemented through partner hospitals across India. It addressed preventable blindness and improved access to eye care services.

Key Impact (beneficiaries)

96% reported improved vision post treatment

Reported high satisfaction levels (93% satisfied/highly satisfied)

Reported improved independence, mobility, and daily functioning

Social & Economic Outcomes

Beneficiaries reported reduced dependency on caregivers

They also reported improved employability and productivity

The above helped them enhance their quality of life and social participation

Program Strengths

End-to-end care model (screening → surgery → post-care)

Strong outreach via camps and vision centers

Financial accessibility and inclusion (free treatment + transport support)

Conclusion

The project was highly effective in restoring vision and improving quality of life among the targeted beneficiaries, while also contributing to helping improve their socio-economic inclusion and impacting public health outcomes.

Cancer Support Program

Project Overview

The Cancer Support Project, implemented in support with the Indian Cancer Society, helped provide end-to-end cancer care, including awareness, screening, treatment support, and survivorship programs.

Key Impact

12,000+ screenings conducted across country

Improved early detection and timely treatment of disease

Significant reduction in financial burden for families

Enabled survivorship and educational support for patients

Beneficiary Outcomes

Improved psychological well-being and resilience highlighted by the beneficiaries

Educational continuity enabled for young survivors

Better long-term health and survival outcomes reported

Strengths

The program ensured and delivered a holistic “end-to-end care” model

Strong hospital partnerships and navigation support added additional support

Integration of psychosocial and financial assistance

Long-Term Impact (beneficiaries)

Improved health-seeking behavior

Reduced long-term financial distress

Increased survival and quality of life

Long-Term Impact (beneficiaries)

The project effectively addressed critical gaps in cancer care, delivering both medical and socio-economic impact, with strong potential for scalability

Nutrition Program

Project Overview

The Mid-Day Meal and Daily Morning Nutrition programmes focused on improving child nutrition, school attendance, and learning outcomes through large-scale food distribution across India.

Key Impact (beneficiaries)

Covered 4,809 schools and ~2.7 lakh children

98–100% improvement in school attendance motivation

94–100% students reported better health and energy

Enhanced concentration, participation, and academic engagement

Nutrition & Quality

High ratings for hygiene (4.7), freshness (4.9), and taste

Region-specific menus ensuring high acceptance and nutritional effectiveness

Inclusion of micronutrient supplements addressing “hidden hunger”

Behavioral Outcomes

Increased awareness of hygiene and nutrition practices

Improved eating habits and sanitation behavior

Strengths

Strong delivery model (centralized kitchens + monitoring)

High satisfaction reported by students and teachers

Direct link to education outcomes and health indicators

Conclusion

The program played a critical role in reducing malnutrition, improving attendance, and enhancing learning outcomes, making it a high-impact, scalable intervention aligned with national priorities.

Web-link(s) of Impact Assessment of CSR Projects carried out in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of rule 8 of Companies (CSR) Rules, 2014