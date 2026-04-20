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Corporate Social Responsibility of LG Electronics India Limited -Impact Assessment
Executive Summary
Let’s Build a House Program
Project Overview
The “Let’s Build a House” program, implemented with Habitat for Humanity India was aimed at providing safe housing and sanitation facilities to marginalized families in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The program led to the construction of 34 houses and 80 toilets targeting low-income and vulnerable households.
Key Impact
- Transition from 90% kuccha housing to 100% pucca housing
- 100% access to household sanitation (toilets) post intervention
- Significant improvements in safety, privacy, dignity, and health outcomes, especially for women and girls.
Beneficiary Outcomes
- 100% of beneficiaries reported an improvement in their quality of life
- 99% experienced increased social inclusion and confidence
- Beneficiaries also highlighted a reduction in exposure to environmental risks and sanitation-related diseases
Strengths
- A clear focus on vulnerable groups (SC/ST/OBC, women-led households)
- High beneficiary participation, creating ownership
- High satisfaction across infrastructure quality and implementation
Conclusion
The Let’s Build a House was able to deliver transformational impact by addressing fundamental needs of housing and sanitation of the beneficiaries, thereby positively impacting their health, enhancing their dignity, and enabling socio-economic inclusion.
Karein Roshni Program (Cataract Surgeries)
Project Overview
“Karein Roshni” was a healthcare initiative focused on cataract surgeries for underprivileged beneficiaries, implemented through partner hospitals across India. It addressed preventable blindness and improved access to eye care services.
Key Impact (beneficiaries)
- 96% reported improved vision post treatment
- Reported high satisfaction levels (93% satisfied/highly satisfied)
- Reported improved independence, mobility, and daily functioning
Social & Economic Outcomes
- Beneficiaries reported reduced dependency on caregivers
- They also reported improved employability and productivity
- The above helped them enhance their quality of life and social participation
Program Strengths
- End-to-end care model (screening → surgery → post-care)
- Strong outreach via camps and vision centers
- Financial accessibility and inclusion (free treatment + transport support)
Conclusion
The project was highly effective in restoring vision and improving quality of life among the targeted beneficiaries, while also contributing to helping improve their socio-economic inclusion and impacting public health outcomes.
Cancer Support Program
Project Overview
The Cancer Support Project, implemented in support with the Indian Cancer Society, helped provide end-to-end cancer care, including awareness, screening, treatment support, and survivorship programs.
Key Impact
- 12,000+ screenings conducted across country
- Improved early detection and timely treatment of disease
- Significant reduction in financial burden for families
- Enabled survivorship and educational support for patients
Beneficiary Outcomes
- Improved psychological well-being and resilience highlighted by the beneficiaries
- Educational continuity enabled for young survivors
- Better long-term health and survival outcomes reported
Strengths
- The program ensured and delivered a holistic “end-to-end care” model
- Strong hospital partnerships and navigation support added additional support
- Integration of psychosocial and financial assistance
Long-Term Impact (beneficiaries)
- Improved health-seeking behavior
- Reduced long-term financial distress
- Increased survival and quality of life
Long-Term Impact (beneficiaries)
The project effectively addressed critical gaps in cancer care, delivering both medical and socio-economic impact, with strong potential for scalability
Nutrition Program
Project Overview
The Mid-Day Meal and Daily Morning Nutrition programmes focused on improving child nutrition, school attendance, and learning outcomes through large-scale food distribution across India.
Key Impact (beneficiaries)
- Covered 4,809 schools and ~2.7 lakh children
- 98–100% improvement in school attendance motivation
- 94–100% students reported better health and energy
- Enhanced concentration, participation, and academic engagement
Nutrition & Quality
- High ratings for hygiene (4.7), freshness (4.9), and taste
- Region-specific menus ensuring high acceptance and nutritional effectiveness
- Inclusion of micronutrient supplements addressing “hidden hunger”
Behavioral Outcomes
- Increased awareness of hygiene and nutrition practices
- Improved eating habits and sanitation behavior
Strengths
- Strong delivery model (centralized kitchens + monitoring)
- High satisfaction reported by students and teachers
- Direct link to education outcomes and health indicators
Conclusion
The program played a critical role in reducing malnutrition, improving attendance, and enhancing learning outcomes, making it a high-impact, scalable intervention aligned with national priorities.
Web-link(s) of Impact Assessment of CSR Projects carried out in pursuance of sub-rule (3) of rule 8 of Companies (CSR) Rules, 2014
|Project
|Year of Implementation
|Impact Assessment Agency
|Link of Impact Assessment Report
|Lets build a house Program
|2022-24
|Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (“GT”)
|https://www.lg.com/content/dam/lge/in/migration/lg-corporate-social-responsibility-policy/GTBL-LG-Lets-build-a-house-202600115.pdf
|Cancer Support Program
|2023-24
|Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (“GT”)
|https://www.lg.com/content/dam/lge/in/migration/lg-corporate-social-responsibility-policy/LG-IA-Cancer-Support-20260303.pdf
|Karein Roshni Program
|2023-24
|Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (“GT”)
|https://www.lg.com/content/dam/lge/in/migration/lg-corporate-social-responsibility-policy/LG-IA-Karein-Roshni-20260115.pdf
|Morning Nutrition Program
|2023-24
|Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (“GT”)
|https://www.lg.com/content/dam/lge/in/migration/lg-corporate-social-responsibility-policy/LG-IA-Karein-Roshni-20260115.pdf
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