OLED Black 4K Cinema HDR
4K Cinema HDR. Any HDR Contents. Immersive Like No Other.
4K Cinema HDR. Any HDR Contents. Immersive Like No Other.

4K Cinema HDR

Any HDR Contents
Immersive Like No Other

DISCOVER MORE

Serving More HDR Formats
Delivering the Filmmaker’s Vision

Enjoy a truly cinematic experience at home with HDR10 Pro,
HLG Pro and Dolby Vision as well as Advanced HDR by Technicolor.

HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro
Now Better Than Ever

With LG’s proprietary algorithm, generic HDR 10
Pro and HLG Pro contents are rendered.

By applying dynamic tone mapping on a frame- by-frame basis,
all types of content are displayed in OLED Black and striking brightness.

Premium HDR Dolby Vision Premium HDR Dolby Vision

Premium HDR Dolby Vision

HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro

HDR10 Pro

* Dolby Vision Content has dynamic metadata that is produced during content creation
the dynamic properties of each scene are captured. Dynamic metadata is used to optimize the picture brightness curve on a frame-by-frame basis.

Dolby Vision™ on LG OLED TV

Go Inside the Hollywood Stories

The most popular and advanced HDR solution,
Dolby Vision, is also supported.

This delivers the cinematic experience the filmmaker
intended by optimizing the picture
frame-by-frame.

The most popular and advanced HDR solution, Dolby Vision, is also supported. This delivers

the cinematic experience the filmmaker intended by optimizing the picture frame-by-frame.

Technicolor at Home

Bring Hollywood Expert’s Taste

LG OLED TV makes the image look as close as possible to how it appeared in the Technicolor mastering suites. It provides an extremely accurate picture with both SDR and HDR contents.

The secret is that LG OLED TVs are being used by Technicolor as consumer reference displays in the production of at-home versions of major Hollywood movies and television shows.

HDMI 2.1*,
A New Standard of Interface

HDMI 2.1 brings eye-opening graphic performance and unmatched reality
to LG OLED TV.


Transform your home entertainment experience with seamless content streaming
and faster gaming in the highest resolutions possible.

AI Picture. Remastering Image Quality as Originally Intended
HDMI 2.1 has a bandwidth of 48Gbps, about 2.6 times faster than HDMI 2.0. It supports HFR of
up to 120fps at 4K resolution, as well as VRR, ALLM, and eARC.

HDMI 2.1 provides a more immersive
entertainment experience by transferring high quality video and audio without restraints.
Bandwidth comparison by HDMI advancement

*HFR (High Frame Rates), VRR (Variable Refresh Rates), ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode), eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)

*Gbps (gigabits per second), fps (frame per second)

*HDMI 2.1 cable can carry resolutions up to 10K, frame rates up to 120fps.

Immersive Visuals and Audio
for Gaming

Experience breathtaking immersion with the dark details. 4K HDR gaming delivers
more vibrant colors, even from a Wide Viewing Angle. 5.1 Virtual Surround Sound
envelops you in dramatic sound for a complete gaming experience.

Fast Response, Fluid Motion

Upgrade your gameplay with the latest features. A 1ms response time* and low
input lag allow smoother, real-time action. VRR and ALLM supported on HDMI 2.1
deliver the best graphics with minimal stutter at the fastest speeds.

1ms
Response Time
12.9 ms
Input Lag
HDMI
2.1
* 1ms response time is based on GtoG which means grey to grey.

* The input lag data is based on internal testing standards and is subject to change according
to the measurement environment or specific device conditions.

* Actual input lag rates may vary depending on model and/or region, computer specifications/hardware and/or set up.

* VRR support varies by inches.

* The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG Model
and the image are simulated.

* Images/features of product may vary by region,
country or model.

OLED BLACK OLED BLACK
4K HDR Cinema 4K HDR Cinema
