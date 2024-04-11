We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OLED Black
Stunning Contrast
Adds Depth to All Colors
DISCOVER MORE
OLED Self-lighting Technology
The Difference We Make
It all comes from the 8 million
self-lighting pixels that control their
luminance individually.
With OLED Black, the LG OLED TV
brings out the richness in all colors,
uncovering hidden details,
just like you would see in real life.
OLED Black
Hollywood’s Inspiration
Rob Legato, VFX Supervisor,
Jungle Book, Hugo, Titanic
“The Perfect Black now gives you a portal into that
world as opposed to a display of that world···
with the LG OLED TV.”
David K Helmly,
Adobe Systems, Inc,
Sr. Manager World Wide
“With HDR, for me it all comes down to the power
of light and how to control it. How black is the black
and how pure is the white? New content as it rolls out
HDR is a good feature to talk about, but should
be lower down in the order of appearance.”
Harmonic, NASA’s official
partner for NASA TV
UHD Channel
“LG’s OLED TVs, with their ability to deliver deep blacks,
showcase the recently announced NASA TV UHD channel
in the best possible way, taking consumers much closer to
the real experience of being in space”
