OLED Black 4K Cinema HDR
OLED Black
Stunning Contrast
Adds Depth to All Colors

OLED Black
The Secret Behind Cinematic Picture
play button OLED Black. The Secret Behind Cinematic Picture OLED Black. The Secret Behind Cinematic Picture

OLED Black brings out the vast contrast that
uncovers many possibilities in every moment.
This level of stunning contrast that OLED Black
creates adds depth to all colors to reveal
the details and texture of images.

OLED Self-lighting Technology
The Difference We Make

It all comes from the 8 million
self-lighting pixels that control their
luminance individually.

With OLED Black, the LG OLED TV
brings out the richness in all colors,
uncovering hidden details,
just like you would see in real life.

Hollywood’s Inspiration
Mario Bellini, Architect & Designer, Winner of 8 Golden Compass Awards Mario Bellini, Architect & Designer, Winner of 8 Golden Compass Awards
Rob Legato, VFX Supervisor,
Jungle Book, Hugo, Titanic
“The Perfect Black now gives you a portal into that
world as opposed to a display of that world···
with the LG OLED TV.”
Rob Legato & Tim Miller, Hollywood Filmmakers Rob Legato & Tim Miller, Hollywood Filmmakers
Tim Miller,
Director Deadpool
“It’s the Perfect Black. And the infinite contrast
you get just makes everything pop off the screen.
It’s incredible.”
David K Helmly,
Adobe Systems, Inc,
Sr. Manager World Wide
“With HDR, for me it all comes down to the power
of light and how to control it. How black is the black
and how pure is the white? New content as it rolls out
HDR is a good feature to talk about, but should
be lower down in the order of appearance.”
Harmonic, NASA’s official
partner for NASA TV
UHD Channel
“LG’s OLED TVs, with their ability to deliver deep blacks,
showcase the recently announced NASA TV UHD channel
in the best possible way, taking consumers much closer to
the real experience of being in space”
Discover 2019 LG OLED TV Lineup
LG OLED TV C9
77 65 55
LG OLED TV C9
Learn more >
LG OLED TV B9
65 55
LG OLED TV B9
Learn more >
LG OLED TV E9
65
LG OLED TV E9
Learn more >
LG OLED TV W8
77
LG OLED TV W8
Learn more >
