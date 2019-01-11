Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
MENU MENU
WHERE TO BUY WHERE TO BUY
BUY NOW
Leadership Awards What Experts Say
LG OLED TV
Rules the Premium TV Market

LG continues to establish its strong foothold in the OLED TV Market
with impressive,
industry-topping sales in 2018.

Also receiving CES Innovation Awards for seven consecutive years,
LG proves again and
again that it’s the one and only industry leader.

*T&C Apply. LG OLED TV has been the world’s best selling OLED brand since 2013 based on IHS Markit, Technology Group, TV Sets Market Tracker, Q3 2018.
Ranking is not an endorsement of LG. Any reliance on these results is at the third party’s own risk. Visit technology.ihs.com for more details.
LG OLED TV World's Best Selling OLED Brand
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R
LG OLED Technology
Firm at the Forefront
quote

CES Innovation Awards 2019

Best of Innovation

play button
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R - Lifestyle with Rollable OLED TV
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R Lifestyle with Rollable OLED TV Lifestyle with Rollable OLED TV
2019. 01. 11
play button
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R Unveiling the Rollable OLED TV
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R Unveiling the Rollable OLED TV
2019. 01. 11
play button
LG at CES 2019 - SIGNATURE OLED Rollable TV
LG at CES 2019 SIGNATURE OLED Rollable TV
2019. 01. 11
play button
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R - Lifestyle with Rollable OLED TV
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R Lifestyle with Rollable OLED TV
2019. 01. 11
play button
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R Unveiling the Rollable OLED TV
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R Unveiling the Rollable OLED TV
2019. 01. 11
play button
LG at CES 2019 - SIGNATURE OLED Rollable TV
LG at CES 2019 SIGNATURE OLED Rollable TV
2019. 01. 11
arrow left arrow right
* The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges.
CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Experts Have Much to Say
Voices from Around the World
play button
Rob Legato & Tim Miller, Hollywood Filmmakers
“It just feels like a portal into some
new kind of space where beautiful
things are coming.”
Rob Legato & Tim Miller,
Hollywood Filmmakers
play button
Unbox Therapy, Forbes Top 10 Tech Influencer
“The wallpaper TV lives! Look at this
beautiful set-up over here as it blends
in with the picture frames. ···This is it.
It’s the best on the market,
it’s the best out there."
Unbox Therapy,
Forbes Top 10 Tech Influencer
*Influencers are provided free LG products for their reviews.
*Influencers are provided free LG products for their reviews.
There’s More Word for It
Honored with Major
Medias and Awards
  • CES 2019
    CES 2019
    Innovation Awards1)
    LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R9
    LG SIGNATURE OLED TV Z9
    LG OLED TV E9
  • iF Design Award
    iF Design Award
    LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R9
    LG SIGNATURE OLED TV Z9
    LG OLED TV C9
  • iF Design Award
    iF Design Award
    LG OLED TV E9
  • Red Dot Design Award
    Red Dot Design Award
    LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R9
  • Red Dot Design Award
    Red Dot Design Award
    LG SIGNATURE OLED TV Z9
    LG OLED TV E9
    LG OLED TV C9
1) The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges.
CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2) From Forbes.com. © 2019 Forbes. All rights reserved. Used under license.
Discover 2019 LG OLED TV Lineup
LG OLED TV C9
77 65 55
LG OLED TV C9
Learn more >
LG OLED TV B9
65 55
LG OLED TV B9
Learn more >
LG OLED TV E9
65
LG OLED TV E9
Learn more >
LG OLED TV W8
77
LG OLED TV W8
Learn more >
Home LG OLED TV Lineup Buy Now

URL COPY

close copylayer