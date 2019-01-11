We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED TV
Rules the Premium TV Market
Rules the Premium TV Market
LG continues to establish its strong foothold in the OLED TV Market
with impressive,
industry-topping sales in 2018.
Also receiving CES Innovation Awards for seven consecutive years,
LG proves again and
again that it’s the one and only industry leader.
*T&C Apply. LG OLED TV has been the world’s best selling OLED brand since 2013 based on IHS Markit, Technology Group, TV Sets Market Tracker, Q3 2018.
Ranking is not an endorsement of LG. Any reliance on these results is at the third party’s own risk. Visit technology.ihs.com for more details.
Ranking is not an endorsement of LG. Any reliance on these results is at the third party’s own risk. Visit technology.ihs.com for more details.
LG OLED Technology
Firm at the Forefront
Firm at the Forefront
CES Innovation Awards 2019
Best of Innovation
* The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges.
CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Experts Have Much to Say
Voices from Around the World
Voices from Around the World
“It just feels like a portal into some
new kind of space where beautiful
things are coming.”
new kind of space where beautiful
things are coming.”
Rob Legato & Tim Miller,
Hollywood Filmmakers
Hollywood Filmmakers
“The wallpaper TV lives! Look at this
beautiful set-up over here as it blends
in with the picture frames. ···This is it.
It’s the best on the market,
it’s the best out there."
beautiful set-up over here as it blends
in with the picture frames. ···This is it.
It’s the best on the market,
it’s the best out there."
Unbox Therapy,
Forbes Top 10 Tech Influencer
Forbes Top 10 Tech Influencer
*Influencers are provided free LG products for their reviews.
*Influencers are provided free LG products for their reviews.
There’s More Word for It
Honored with Major
Medias and Awards
Honored with Major
Medias and Awards
-
"An astonishing OLED panel"LG OLED TV C9, What Hi-Fi?, April 29, 2019READ MORE >
-
"The magic of OLED"LG OLED TV C9, Reviewed.com, April 22, 2019READ MORE >
-
"The C9 is natural, dynamic
and rich,
and it sounds good"LG OLED TV C9, What Hi-Fi?, April 29, 2019READ MORE >
-
"A triumph of OLED evolution"LG OLED TV C9, TechRadar, April 19, 2019READ MORE >
-
"LG’s C9 OLED sets the bar
for excellence"LG OLED TV C9, Digital Trends, May 10, 2019READ MORE >
-
“The best-performing TV
I've ever tested at CNET”LG OLED TV C9, CNET, May 7, 2019READ MORE >
-
"Knocking on heaven's door"2)LG OLED TV C9, Forbes, April 28, 2019READ MORE >
-
CES 2019
Innovation Awards1)LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R9LG SIGNATURE OLED TV Z9LG OLED TV E9
-
iF Design AwardLG SIGNATURE OLED TV R9LG SIGNATURE OLED TV Z9LG OLED TV C9
-
iF Design AwardLG OLED TV E9
-
Red Dot Design AwardLG SIGNATURE OLED TV R9
-
Red Dot Design AwardLG SIGNATURE OLED TV Z9LG OLED TV E9LG OLED TV C9
1) The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges.
CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2) From Forbes.com. © 2019 Forbes. All rights reserved. Used under license.
CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2) From Forbes.com. © 2019 Forbes. All rights reserved. Used under license.
Discover 2019 LG OLED TV Lineup
LG OLED TV C9
LG OLED TV B9
LG OLED TV E9
LG OLED TV W8