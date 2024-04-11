Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED TV AI ThinQ. Lineup
LG OLED TV AI ThinQ. Lineup
LG OLED TV C9

LG OLED TV
C9

Buy Now
LG OLED TV B9

LG OLED TV
B9

Buy Now
LG OLED TV B9

LG OLED TV
W8

Buy Now
LG OLED TV B9

LG OLED TV
E9

Coming Soon
Size(Inch) 195.58cm (77) / 65 / 55 164cm (65)/55 195cm (77) 165.1cm (65)
Picture Quality
AI Picture, AI Brightness
AI Picture
AI Brightness
AI Picture, AI Brightness
AI Picture
AI Brightness
Signature OLED Display
Signature OLED Display
AI Picture, AI Brightness
AI Picture
AI Brightness
Contrast OLED Black OLED Black OLED Black OLED Black
Sound
AI Sound, Dolby Atmos®
AI Sound
Dolby Atmos®
AI Sound, Dolby Atmos®
AI Sound
Dolby Atmos®
Dolby Atmos®

Dolby Atmos®
AI Sound, Dolby Atmos®
AI Sound
Dolby Atmos®
AI Smart
ThinQ AI,
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
ThinQ AI
Google Assistant
Amazon Alexa
ThinQ AI,
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
ThinQ AI
Google Assistant
Amazon Alexa
ThinQ AI,
Google Assistant
ThinQ AI
Google Assistant
Amazon Alexa
ThinQ AI,
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
ThinQ AI
Google Assistant
Amazon Alexa
Design Cinema Screen Minimalistic Design Wallpaper Picture On Glass
Processor α9 Gen2 Intelligent Processor α7 Gen2 Intelligent Processor α9 Intelligent Processor α9 Gen2 Intelligent Processor
HDR
Compatibility
HDR
Compati-
bility
Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision™, Advanced HDR
by TechniColor, HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro)
Cinema HDR
(Dolby Vision™ /
Advanced HDR
by TechniColor /
HDR10 Pro / HLG Pro)
Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision™, Advanced HDR
by TechniColor, HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro)
Cinema HDR
(Dolby Vision™ /
Advanced HDR
by TechniColor /
HDR10 Pro / HLG Pro)
Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision™, Advanced HDR
by TechniColor, HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro)
Cinema HDR
(Dolby Vision™ /
Advanced HDR
by TechniColor /
HDR10 Pro / HLG Pro)
Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision™, Advanced HDR
by TechniColor, HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro)
Cinema HDR
(Dolby Vision™ /
Advanced HDR
by TechniColor /
HDR10 Pro / HLG Pro)

Connectivity

Connecti-
vity

 HDMI 2.1*, USB, LAN
HP Out, Wifi, Bluetooth		 HDMI 2.1*, USB, LAN
HP Out, Wifi, Bluetooth		 HDMI , USB, LAN
HP Out, Wifi, Bluetooth		 HDMI 2.1*, USB, LAN
HP Out-TBC, Wifi, Bluetooth
HFR
High-Frame-Rate
(Supporting up to 120 FPS)
High-Frame-Rate
(Supporting up to 120 FPS)
High-Frame-Rate
(Supporting up to 120 FPS)
High-Frame-Rate
(Supporting up to 120 FPS)
High-Frame-Rate
(Supporting up to 120 FPS)
High-Frame-Rate
(Supporting up to 120 FPS)
High-Frame-Rate
(Supporting up to 120 FPS)
High-Frame-Rate
(Supporting up to 120 FPS)
Display
OLED (Self-lighting Pixel)
OLED
(Self-lighting Pixel)
OLED (Self-lighting Pixel)
OLED
(Self-lighting Pixel)
OLED (Self-lighting Pixel)
OLED
(Self-lighting Pixel)
OLED (Self-lighting Pixel)
OLED
(Self-lighting Pixel)
AI Picture
AI Picture
AI Picture
The Ultimate Picture Quality Now
with New Intelligence
Find Out More
AI Sound
AI Sound
AI Sound
Tailored Sound Powered
by New Intelligence
Find Out More
AI Smart
AI Smart
AI Smart
A Complete Suite of
Smart Technology
Find Out More
OLED Black
OLED Black
OLED BLACK
The Secret Behind
Cinematic Picture
Find Out More

* Images and specifications of each product may vary by region,
country, or screen size.

* Innovative Technology Embracing Power
and Display.

* The product requires a cable connection between centerpiece and display.

* The cable may be visible depending on installation.

* 4K@120Hz, eARC(Enhanced Audio Return Channel), VRR(Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM(Auto Low Latency Mode) with HDMI 2.1.

