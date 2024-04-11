Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED TV X New Intelligence. AI Picture, AI Sound
LG OLED TV
X
New Intelligence


AI Picture AI Sound

LG OLED TV.
Compelling as Ever
with AI-Powered α9 Gen2 Intelligent Processor

Compelling LG OLED TV. Powered by α9 Gen2 with AI Algorithm

The 2nd generation α9 Intelligent Processor now
analyzes millions of contents with its deep learning
AI algorithm and heightens picture and sound quality.

Take in breathtaking image details and custom sound
and be immersed in marvelous reality.

@ Rainbow Mountain, Peru
AI Picture
The Ultimate Picture Quality
Now with New Intelligence
 

AI Picture
Delivering Image as Originally Intended

LG's AI algorithm was designed after having used millions of
data set from real content gathered from all over the world.

Thanks to such big data, the 2nd generation α9 Intelligent Processor
recognizes and infer the original image quality and therefore enhance
pictures to best match that image.

AI Brightness
Optimizing Brightness to The Best Level

With support of a light sensor that detects the ambient light
in your room, the 2nd generation α9 Intelligent Processor
automatically optimizes the brightness of the image.

Regardless of the surroundings, view every image
with uniform brightness and sharp picture quality.

 
@ Gocta Waterfall, Peru
AI Sound
Tailored Sound
Powered by New Intelligence

AI Sound
Fine-Tuning & Up Mixing to 5.1Ch

With the 2nd generation α9 Intelligent Processor,
sound effects from movies precisely flow all around you,
and the news anchor’s voice becomes clearer.

By recognizing the audio genre and identifying audio sources,
the 2nd generation α9 Intelligent Processor provides optimum sound.
It even up-mixes 2.0ch sound to virtual 5.1 surround sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning
Sound Redesigned to
Fit Your Space

Through spatial recognition technology,
the LG OLED TV understands
the space and grasps your location to deliver every nuance of sound.
Be mesmerized by the sound balanced to fit your space.

* The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
(e.g : One Touch Sound Tuning)
