We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED TV
X
New Intelligence
AI Picture AI Sound
LG OLED TV.
Compelling as Ever
with AI-Powered α9 Gen2 Intelligent Processor
Now with New Intelligence
AI Picture
Delivering Image as Originally Intended
LG's AI algorithm was designed after having used millions of
data set from real content gathered from all over the world.
Thanks to such big data, the 2nd generation α9 Intelligent Processor
recognizes and infer the original image quality and therefore enhance
pictures to best match that image.
AI Brightness
Optimizing Brightness to The Best Level
With support of a light sensor that detects the ambient light
in your room, the 2nd generation α9 Intelligent Processor
automatically optimizes the brightness of the image.
Regardless of the surroundings, view every image
with uniform brightness and sharp picture quality.
Powered by New Intelligence
AI Sound
Fine-Tuning & Up Mixing to 5.1Ch
With the 2nd generation α9 Intelligent Processor,
sound effects from movies precisely flow all around you,
and the news anchor’s voice becomes clearer.
By recognizing the audio genre and identifying audio sources,
the 2nd generation α9 Intelligent Processor provides optimum sound.
It even up-mixes 2.0ch sound to virtual 5.1 surround sound.
AI Acoustic Tuning
Sound Redesigned to
Fit Your Space
Through spatial recognition technology,
the LG OLED TV understands
the space and grasps your location to deliver every nuance of sound.
Be mesmerized by the sound balanced to fit your space.
(e.g : One Touch Sound Tuning)