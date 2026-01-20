2026 Guide to LG Air Purifiers: Exploring the Features & Advantages

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Air purification is no longer a topic of discussion in 2025. With AQIs exceeding hazardous levels, air purification is now essential. Outdoor air is not in our control, but we can control indoor air quality with air purifiers.
The problem deepens when every other brand launches an air purifier without the expertise or experience in producing one. This confuses buyers with a plethora of options & in haste, they end up buying the one with the most discount. This leads them to use a low-quality home appliance that they might replace in the short run.
LG air purifiers follow the league of LG home appliances–customer-focused, designed to last long & made for modern living spaces. If you are wondering why you should buy an LG air purifier, read this blog..
We have combined all that you need to know before buying an LG air purifier, including upgraded features, advantages, and more.
Making Your Air Clean
360-Degree Purification
LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you, in every direction, irrespective of where it is placed. This is possible through the Aero V Filter, a type of high-efficiency mini-pleat compact filter, designed to be arranged in a "V" shape.
Aero V Filters deliver high levels of air cleanliness with a V-shape to maximize the filter media's surface area.
HEPA13 Filter
LG brings you powerful air filtration with a multi-filtration system including a HEPA filter. The filter reduces dust, ultrafine particles, germs, viruses, odors, mold, and bacteria¹⁾.
1. Effectively filter 99.9% bacteria, 99.999% dust and fine dust, suspended and NaCl particles
2. - Antibacterial 99.9% / Anti-viral 99.9%
3. - Large Dust Removal
4. - Sodium Chloride (NaCl) Removal
- Anti-bacterial 99.9%. ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products). (Tested in Apr, 2020)
- Anti-viral 99.9%. ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743. (Tested in Apr, 2020)
- NaCl 99.9%: Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.9% of sodium chloride under air flow rate 32L/min after operating for 180 seconds. The efficiency test results are indicated to the ten thousandths. (Tested in May, 2025)
Dual airflow and Clean Booster
Who does not like fresh air from top to bottom? Dual airflow achieves that, while the Clean Booster discharges clean air over 5.5 meters, covering every corner of your room.
UVnano™
Clean fans are needed to deliver clean air–a trait many new-age air purifiers can miss. UVnano™ light in LG air purifiers removes 99.998% of harmful bacteria²⁾ on the surface of the fan blades, keeping them hygienic.
2. -Test conditions: Temperature 20±5℃, humidity 50±10%, fan with low wind, UVC LED (6 hours On/ 1 hour Off). -Test method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (low wind, 1 hour) on the upper and lower fans
Ionizer
Ionizer in LG purifiers make your space free from bacteria. The air ionizer also neutralizes harmful substances, ensuring a clean and healthy environment³⁾.
3. -Test conditions: Temperature 20±3℃, humidity 40±10%, Test chamber 30.2㎥, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume). Test method: Place the ion counter at 100㎜ along the wind direction from the air discharge outlet. After the drying period, it is exposed without unit operation for 60 min at the center of the chamber floor.
Other Functional Benefits
LG Air purifiers do not stop at just clean air; they provide an experience to users, something that they can proudly keep in their homes and show off. These additional features make them a buyer's choice at first glance.
Purification Made For Lifestyle
You can choose an air filter tailored to your lifestyle, based on the activity you’re doing currently, and manage air quality with ease. There are:
Smoke Filter
Formaldehyde Filter
Cooking Filter
Allergen Filter
Mood Lighting
This is purification with aesthetics, something modern homes require to add that touch of premiumness. These air purifiers come with lighting to match your mood that you can customise. Adjustable brightness creates the right ambiance for any occasion.
Streamlined LED Display
What is “convenience” when you cannot see it for yourself? Thanks to a simplified and intuitive display in LG air purifiers, you can enjoy effortless control by viewing the air purification status on LED display.
Choose Holistic Health for Your Family
Technology is at its best when it is convenient, reliable, and constantly striving for excellence. LG uses these ethos when constructing state-of-the-art appliances for people. Air purifiers are no different from this league.
You can swivel through the complete range, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, water purifiers, and more. The LG air purifier range is available on lg.com/in..
Disclaimer: You can visit here to know more about the various tests and conditions for the product. Please check the product detail page on lg.com/in before buying an LG air purifier model.