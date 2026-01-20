2026 Guide to LG Air Purifiers: Exploring the Features & Advantages

Making Your Air Clean

360-Degree Purification

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you, in every direction, irrespective of where it is placed. This is possible through the Aero V Filter, a type of high-efficiency mini-pleat compact filter, designed to be arranged in a "V" shape.

Aero V Filters deliver high levels of air cleanliness with a V-shape to maximize the filter media's surface area.

HEPA13 Filter

LG brings you powerful air filtration with a multi-filtration system including a HEPA filter. The filter reduces dust, ultrafine particles, germs, viruses, odors, mold, and bacteria¹⁾.

1. Effectively filter 99.9% bacteria, 99.999% dust and fine dust, suspended and NaCl particles 2. - Antibacterial 99.9% / Anti-viral 99.9% 3. - Large Dust Removal 4. - Sodium Chloride (NaCl) Removal

- Anti-bacterial 99.9%. ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products). (Tested in Apr, 2020)

- Anti-viral 99.9%. ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743. (Tested in Apr, 2020)

- NaCl 99.9%: Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.9% of sodium chloride under air flow rate 32L/min after operating for 180 seconds. The efficiency test results are indicated to the ten thousandths. (Tested in May, 2025)

Dual airflow and Clean Booster

Who does not like fresh air from top to bottom? Dual airflow achieves that, while the Clean Booster discharges clean air over 5.5 meters, covering every corner of your room.

UVnano™

Clean fans are needed to deliver clean air–a trait many new-age air purifiers can miss. UVnano™ light in LG air purifiers removes 99.998% of harmful bacteria²⁾ on the surface of the fan blades, keeping them hygienic.

2. -Test conditions: Temperature 20±5℃, humidity 50±10%, fan with low wind, UVC LED (6 hours On/ 1 hour Off). -Test method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (low wind, 1 hour) on the upper and lower fans

Ionizer

Ionizer in LG purifiers make your space free from bacteria. The air ionizer also neutralizes harmful substances, ensuring a clean and healthy environment³⁾.

3. -Test conditions: Temperature 20±3℃, humidity 40±10%, Test chamber 30.2㎥, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume). Test method: Place the ion counter at 100㎜ along the wind direction from the air discharge outlet. After the drying period, it is exposed without unit operation for 60 min at the center of the chamber floor.

Other Functional Benefits

LG Air purifiers do not stop at just clean air; they provide an experience to users, something that they can proudly keep in their homes and show off. These additional features make them a buyer's choice at first glance.

Purification Made For Lifestyle

You can choose an air filter tailored to your lifestyle, based on the activity you’re doing currently, and manage air quality with ease. There are:

Smoke Filter

Formaldehyde Filter

Cooking Filter

Allergen Filter

Mood Lighting

This is purification with aesthetics, something modern homes require to add that touch of premiumness. These air purifiers come with lighting to match your mood that you can customise. Adjustable brightness creates the right ambiance for any occasion.

Streamlined LED Display

What is “convenience” when you cannot see it for yourself? Thanks to a simplified and intuitive display in LG air purifiers, you can enjoy effortless control by viewing the air purification status on LED display.

Choose Holistic Health for Your Family

Technology is at its best when it is convenient, reliable, and constantly striving for excellence. LG uses these ethos when constructing state-of-the-art appliances for people. Air purifiers are no different from this league.

You can swivel through the complete range, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, water purifiers, and more. The LG air purifier range is available on lg.com/in. .

Disclaimer: You can visit here to know more about the various tests and conditions for the product. Please check the product detail page on lg.com/in before buying an LG air purifier model.