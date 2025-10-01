We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 360˚ Clean Air Purifier, 52.8m² Room Capacity, HEPA Filter, BLDC Motor, Smart indicator, AQI Status, UVnano
LG 360˚ Clean Air Purifier, 52.8m² Room Capacity, HEPA Filter, BLDC Motor, Smart indicator, AQI Status, UVnano
Slim but powerful: Air purification solutions
Aero V Filter
DUAL Airflow and Clean Booster
Slim and premium design
Easy-to-clean air purifier
Aero V Filter
360-degree purification
LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360° around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.
*The air purifier can purify up to 52.8㎡ with the original filter.
HEPA13 Filter
Effectively filter 99.9% bacteria, 99.999% dust and fine dust, suspended and NaCL particles
- Antibacterial 99.9% / Anti-viral 99.9%
- Large Dust Removal
- Sodium Chloride (NaCL) Removal
- Anti-bacterial 99.9%. ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products). (Tested in Apr, 2020)
- Anti-viral 99.9%. ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743. (Tested in Apr, 2020)
- NaCL 99.9% : Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.9% of sodium chloride under air flow rate 32L/min after operating 180 seconds. The efficiency test results are indicated to the ten thousandths. (Tested in May, 2025)
Dual airflow and Clean Booster
Fresh air from top to bottom
The Clean Booster discharges clean air over 5.5 meters, covering every corner of your room.
UVnano™
Clean fans for clean air
UVnano™ light removes 99.998% of harmful bacteria²⁾ on the surface of the fan blades, keeping them hygienic.
Ionizer
Leaves your space free from bacteria
With the air ionizer, harmful substances are neutralized, ensuring a clean and healthy environment³⁾.
Air purification made for your lifestyle
Choose a filter tailored to your lifestyle and manage air quality with ease.
Smoke Filter
Cooking Filter
Formaldehyde Filter
Allergen Filter
Refined design
Slim profile allows for easy placement in tight spaces, while premium design adds a touch of class and sophistication.
Space saver
Save space, with style and grace
Takes up 40% less floor space compared to conventional 360˚ Single models, allowing it to be easily placed anywhere with access to a power source.
*Floor area: approximately 40.31% reduction in floor area compared to the LG conventional 360 single model.
-LG conventional 360 single model (~343mm): approximately 92,401.31mm²
-AeroBooster model (~265mm): approximately 55,154.59mm²
Streamlined LED display
Breathe easy, read easy
Enjoy effortless control, thanks to a simplified and intuitive display.
Mood lighting
Lighting to match your mood
Customize the lighting to match your mood. Adjustable brightness creates the right ambiance for any occasion.
*It can be turned on or off and the color can be controlled through the ThinQ app. (Initial default setting is 'color change according to overall air quality'). The lighting color option is limited to the colors provided in the ThinQ app. Brightness can be adjusted in 20% increments.
One-Touch detachable head
Easy-to-clean air purifier
Parts where dust accumulates can be easily removed, which enables quick and convenient cleaning.
Filter replacement reminder
Get smart notifications for filter replacement
User-friendly indications will notify you when filters need to be replaced, so you can save time by planning ahead.
LG ThinQ™
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
With the LG ThinQ™ app, you can easily monitor and control your air purifier from anywhere, at any time⁶⁾.
*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.
1)Powerful air filtration
*Reduces mold
-Test application number: CT24-080951E
-Test date: `24.09.11~`24.10.17
-Target model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)
-Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018 ., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)
-Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642
-Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)
-Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes (Aspergillus brasiliensis). Before operating Conc. 3.2X10^4 CFU/㎥ Vs. After operating Conc. <10 CFU/㎥, Reduction rate 99.9%
*Reduces odors, smog and airborne chemicals
-Test application number: CT24-078847E
-Test date: '24. 9.5~'24.9.30
-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)
-Test subject: AS155GWDL
-Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, humidity 45±5%, test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥
-Test method: SO₂, NO₂ removal rate test in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA002-132:2022)
-Test results: NO₂ (over 99.5% removal after 30 minutes of operation, over 99.5% removal after 60 minutes of operation), SO₂ (80% removal after 30 minutes of operation, 99% removal after 120 minutes of operation)
-Test mode: Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
*Reduces bacteria (germ)
-Test application number: CT24-058167-02-2
-Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11
-Target model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)
-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive
-Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 1 hour, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.
-Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228, Staphylococcus epidermidis)
-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023
-Test result: 99.8% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
*Reduces viruses
-Test application number: 24-058167-02-1
-Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11
-Target model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)
-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive
-Test method: Float the test virus in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 30 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.
-Test virus: Phi-X174 (ATCC13706-B1)
-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023
-Test result: 98.9% removal of Phi-X174 in a 60㎥ space
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
2)UVnano
-Test application number: TBK-2024-009193
-Test date: '24.09.04~24.09.07
-Target model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: KOTITI
-Test conditions: Temperature 20±5℃, humidity 50±10%, fan with low wind, UVC LED (6 hours On/ 1 hours Off)
-Test method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (low wind, 1 hour) on the upper and lower fans
-Test strains:
Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538p
Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352
Staphylococcus epidermidis ATCC 12228
-Test Results:
Staphylococcus aureus: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%
Klebsiella pneumoniae: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%
Staphylococcus epidermidis: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.998%
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
3)Ion generation and antibacterial performance
-Test application number: KR24K5K2 001
-Test date: '24.11.7 ~ '24.11.11
-Test model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland
-Test conditions: Temperature 20±3℃, humidity 40±10%, Test chamber 30.2㎥, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)
-Test method: Place the ion counter at 100㎜ along the wind direction from the air discharge outlet. After drying period, it is exposed without unit operation for 60 min at the center of the chamber floor.
-Test result: 100㎜ distance max concentration 5,000,000, Antibacterial performance (Escherichia coli) Average 99.5%
4)PM 1.0 Sensor
-Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm
-Test application number: CT24-078042E_M1
-Test date: '24. 9.3 ~ '24. 9.9
-Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)
-Test product: AS55*G***
-Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,
-Operating conditions: Turbo
-Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier for 1 hours until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)
-Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds
-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
-The PM 1.0 Sensor monitors fine and coarse dust particles, so it is recommended to clean the lens every two months.
5)AI+ Energy Saving
-Test application number: KR24J9U2 001
-Test date: '24.10.24 ~ '24.10.25
-Target model: AS55*G***
-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland
-Test conditions: Temperature 23±5℃, Humidity 55±15%
-Test method: Integrated Power Consumption of each operation mode (8 hours after 15 minutes from the start of each operation mode).
-Test result: AI+ mode for the air purifier has 49.6% higher energy saving performance than Smart+ mode (Integrated Power Consumption (Wh) AI+ Mode 28.260Wh Vs. Smart+ Mode 56.085Wh)
6)LG ThinQ
-Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.
-Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
-Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
Power input (W)
55
Power Supply (V/Hz)
100-240V~ 50/60Hz
CADR (CMH)
411
CADR (CMM)
6.86
Color
Essence White
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
Noise (High / Low, dB)
52 / 21
FEATURES
360˚ Clean
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
Ionizer
Yes
Odor Display
Yes
Sensor
Ambient Light Sensor / Dust (PM1.0) / Gas
Sleep Mode
Yes
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
6 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Violet/Pink/Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
UVnano
Yes
Filter Replacement Alarm
Yes
Mood Lighting
Yes
SMART FEATURES
Auto On / Off
Yes
AQI Status / Report
Yes
Filter Life Monitoring
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
FILTER
Air Purifier Filter
Aero Series V Filter X 2EA, Safe Plus Pre Filter
Filter Grade
H13
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
9.3
Weight_Shipping (kg)
12.2
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
240 x 997 x 240
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
335 x 1063 x 330
ACCESSORIES
Moving Wheel
Sold Seperately
COMPLIANCE
Country of Origin
Korea
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-10
Product Type (Model Name)
AS55GGWX0.AIDA
Importer Address
A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110044, India
Importer Name
LG Electronics India Ltd.
Manufacturer Address
SEIL Co., Ltd. 31, Gimhae-daero 2635beon-gil, Gimhaesi, Gyeongnam-do, 50932, Republic of Korea
Manufacturer Name
SEIL Co.,Ltd.
What people are saying
PICKS FOR YOU:
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact us
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
FOR CONSUMERS:
For any customer assistance, our support team is available 24/7, except on national holidays. Call 08069379999 anytime.
Find Locally
Similar Product