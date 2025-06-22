9 Lesser-Known Features of LG AC

Viraat Mode is a high-performance cooling function that boosts the AC’s capacity significantly, ensuring faster and more efficient cooling, even in extreme heat conditions.

The key benefit is faster cooling by increasing cooling capacity up to 116%.

• Optimum Cooling: Achieves the desired temperature rapidly, making it ideal for peak summer months. You can attain a minimum temperature with the press of a button.

• Ideal for Large Spaces: Suitable for bigger rooms where standard cooling modes may take longer time.

• User-Centric: Works for longer time intervals and changes mode based on user’s needs.

• Comfort & Convenience: Quick relief even if the external temperatures are very hot.

This feature is essential for regions experiencing high summer temperatures, providing quick relief from the heat.

2. Mute Function

The loud beeping sound from an AC remote can be a real problem—disrupting your sleep or breaking your focus. But with LG Dual Cool Inverter Air Conditioners, that’s no longer a problem. Thanks to mute function, those annoying beeps are no longer an issue with LG Dual Cool Inverter Air Conditioners. Your air conditioner can now run quietly with a single button press, giving you uninterrupted peace.

The Mute Function is designed to create a noise-free, distraction-free environment by eliminating unnecessary beeps and alerts.

• Silent Operation: Disables notification sounds, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere.

• Perfect for Sleep & Work: No sound interruptions, making it ideal for nighttime use or focused work.

• User-Friendly Control: This can be easily activated via the remote or mobile app.

• No Disruptive Beeps: No sound feedback when adjusting temperature, fan speed, or switching modes.

3. Plasmaster Ionizer

The revolutionary PlasmasterTM Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria and deodorizes the indoor space, thus keeping your home free from bacteria, germs and any form of bad odour.

• High-Density Ion Release: PlasmasterTM Ionizer++ reduces harmful microscopic particles by infusing the air passing through the air conditioner with over 8 million ions.

• Odour Elimination: Effectively removes unpleasant smells, such as smoke, food, and pet odours.

• Superior Air Purification: Captures fine dust, pollen, and allergens for improved air quality.

• Long-Lasting Protection: Continuous purification prevents microbial growth in the AC unit.

• Ideal for Allergy Sufferers: Reduces airborne allergens, making it beneficial for those with respiratory issues.

4. ADC Sensor

LG AI Dualcool Air Conditioners come with ADC Safety Sensors, built with robustness and the power of safety at every step of operation, making them highly durable, safe, and ensuring stable performance.

Benefits of ADC Safety Sensors:

• Better operational efficiency regulation

• Improved durability

• High safety at every step of the cooling cycle

The three ADC sensors are:

Ambient Sensor - Based on the outdoor conditions the sensor helps to decide optimum cooling that will enable the AC to control the operational load & precisely match to set the temperature.

Discharge Sensor - Ensures the Compressor's safety by sensing the discharge temperature of the refrigerant that helps to control the cooling cycle, also continuously checks the amount of refrigerant which is key to keep the efficiency.

Condenser Sensor - Monitors discharge pressure of the refrigerant and regulates the flow, which improves the compressor reliability and a checkpoint for pressure limits.

5. Auto Clean

The Auto Clean feature is an advanced self-maintenance function that ensures a clean and hygienic AC interior by eliminating moisture and bacterial growth.

• Prevents Mold & Bacteria Growth: Dries the heat exchanger to inhibit microbial buildup.

• Reduces Maintenance Needs: Keeps internal parts clean, reducing the frequency of manual servicing.

• Ensures Fresher Airflow: Eliminates trapped dirt and moisture for cleaner air output.

• Prevents Foul Smells: Stops mould and bacteria from producing unpleasant odours.

• Increases AC Lifespan: Prevents corrosion and internal damage.

3 steps of auto clean are:

Step 1 - After turning off the AC, the formation of bacteria on the heat exchanger begins.

Step 2 - Auto Cleaning function dries the heat exchanger so that humidity with bacteria gets eliminated.

Step 3 - The dried heat exchanger blocks the odour and bacteria.

6. HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

To safeguard our health, it is essential to have an AC with air purification equipped with high-efficiency filtration. These systems not only capture harmful bacteria and microorganisms but also eliminate them, effectively sanitizing and purifying the indoor air, ensuring a healthier living environment for all. The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection is a filtration system designed to enhance air quality and provide superior health benefits.

7. Gold Fin+

The Gold Fin+ coating is found between the aluminum fins and the top hydrophilic layer. The increased thickness of both fins & the Hydrophilic layer brings the following benefits to the AC:

• Corrosion Resistance: Protects against rust, dust, and environmental pollutants.

• Enhanced Cooling Performance: Maintains efficient heat exchange for long-term effectiveness.

• Ideal for Coastal Areas: Protects against high humidity and salt-laden air.

• Prolonged Condenser Life: Reduces wear and tear, ensuring extended longevity.

• Weatherproof Coating: Prevents damage due to rain, humidity, and harsh conditions.

8. Monsoon Comfort Technology