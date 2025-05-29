LG Washing Machines: For No-Hassle Laundry

No hassle laundry is not an easy feat to achieve, but LG washing machines make it possible with these features:

Bigger Capacity

LG’s Bigger Drum offers increased capacity within the same machine size, making it ideal for Indian households that handle large laundry loads—whether it is for a joint family or a busy nuclear setup. With its ability to accommodate heavy loads in a single wash cycle, it eliminates the hassle of multiple rounds. The increased drum height enables a better tumble wash, where clothes drop from a higher point, loosening tough dirt more effectively. This design allows for smoother operation and higher spin speeds but also reduces vibration—making laundry more efficient and practical without compromising on space or performance.

What does this mean?

• Families with kids, having a large heap almost daily, waste no time with multiple washing rounds and put a heavy load at once in the tub.

• A bigger tub in the same machine means your machine occupies the same space but features a bigger drum. No extra storage space was taken outside, and a bigger laundry load handled inside.

Steam +

Steam+ is quite helpful for households with allergy sufferers, children, or sensitive skin concerns. It combines hygiene and convenience by upgrading a regular wash to a deeper clean without additional harsh chemicals or manual effort, making your laundry clean and fresh with every load. Wrinkle care reduces wrinkles by 30%*, keeping your laundry away from shrinks and wrinkles.

Quick Features:

• Allergen + Wrinkle Free*

• Removes 99.9%* Allergens

• Reduces 30%* wrinkles

• Kills germs & bacterias up to 99.9%

What does this mean? Now when your kid comes from school covered in playground mud, you can finally put a smile on and encourage them to play as much as they want because LG washing machines can easily wash the dirt off.

*Tested by 3rd Party under standard conditions. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to house dust mite allergen, cat allergen, dog allergen, pollen allergen, fungi, and bacteria. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment. Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles. For more details, visit www.lg.com

Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD)

The hero of LG washing machines–AI Direct Drive (AI DD) technology uses artificial intelligence to detect fabric weight and softness, adjusting washing patterns for optimal care. This makes it perfect for families handling everything from delicate uniforms to daily workwear because it helps clothes last longer. AI DD adjusts every cycle for improved protection and effective outcomes rather than depending on default parameters, keeping your laundry protected.

Why Choose LG? From conventional to Artificial Intelligence, LG AI DD® technology has come a long way. It has data of 20,000 Wash Patterns, tested with various laundry characteristics, to give your clothes a perfect wash, every time. The machine does all this on its own, making it a gift for a hassle-free life.

What does this mean?

• Loads: Indian families often wash a mix of fabrics in one cycle—school uniforms, office shirts, sarees, and workout clothes. AI DD detects fabric type and adjusts the wash pattern accordingly, helping clothes retain their quality over time and reducing wear and tear.

• Convenience for Busy Routines: With its ability to choose the optimal wash settings on its own from a massive database of patterns, the machine removes the guesswork and manual effort—ideal for households with limited time or multitasking parents.