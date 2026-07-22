Which TV Is Best: OLED, QNED or 4K for Streaming OTT Content?

In short, the right answer depends on your room's lighting and how much of a home-theatre experience you want, beyond your budget ceiling. Here's how LG's three main tiers stack up for streaming specifically.

TV Type Core Technology Best For Streaming When... Nano 4K UHD LED panel with Nano Detail Enhancer, powered by the α7 AI Processor You want clean 4K HDR streaming at an accessible price QNED evo MiniLED backlight, Dynamic QNED Color, α8 AI Processor Gen2 or above Your living room gets strong daylight and you stream a lot of sports or bright content OLED evo Self-lit pixels, Alpha AI Processor with Dual AI Engine You binge-watch films and shows in a dim or moderately lit room

Please note, “4K” and “UHD” are not competing formats, they refer to the same thing: a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, roughly four times sharper than Full HD. The “4K vs UHD” debate that shows up is not a technical difference.

For streaming specifically, OLED has a natural advantage because most OTT platforms deliver HDR content, and OLED's self-lit pixels can switch off individually for true black, which is exactly what dark, cinematic scenes on Netflix or Prime Video lean on. This is powered by Hyper Radiant Color technology on OLED evo models, delivering perfect black, richer colour, and brighter highlights together, driven by the Alpha AI Processor with a Dual AI Engine.

QNED evo, on the other hand, is defined as LG's premium TV line, certified for 100% Color Volume through Dynamic QNED Color, and built with MiniLED backlighting precisely controlled by the α8 AI Processor Gen2 or above. It's a strong streaming pick for brighter rooms where OLED's absolute blacks matter less than raw brightness for daytime viewing.

webOS vs Android TV – the big debate? Whichever panel you land on, the smart platform running the show matters just as much. This is where the “webOS vs Android TV” and “webOS vs Google TV” comparisons come in: LG's webOS is built around Gemini and Copilot-based Multi-AI, letting you ask a question and get an answer, while AI Voice ID quietly switches to your personal profile the moment it recognises your voice.

LG's webOS features Multi-AI Search powered by Gemini, letting you ask questions and get instant answers—while AI Voice ID automatically recognizes your voice to switch to your personalized profile.

Multi-AI setup Powered by Gemini, LG’s webOS’s Multi-AI Search setup reaches beyond search. AI Concierge studies what you actually watch and quietly surfaces recommendations without interrupting your current show, and AI Chatbot understands a problem before you've even finished describing it, walking you toward a fix instead of leaving you to dig through menus. All of it, from switching profiles to troubleshooting, sits behind a single AI button on the AI Magic Remote, which is a genuinely different experience from scrolling through a generic Android TV or Google TV home screen app by app.