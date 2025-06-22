From Summers to Rains: How Air Conditioners Are Transforming Indian Family Life

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Summers in India are quite long and exhausting. In some regions, summers may last up to eight months. Air conditioners that you may have installed a few years ago, might not be the right fit for the rising scorching temperatures of India. Similarly, the rainy season brings humidity and sweat.
AC replacement done on time has several advantages–pocket-friendly decisions when you buy before or after the season, no stress of approaching summer or monsoon, relaxation from excessive temperature etc.
Now the problem arrives at which AC? Which AC is best? Which AC fits a budget of 50000 or more?
While the questions loom large, this blog is here to answer some of them.
LG DualCool Air Conditioners: An Overview
Interestingly, there is not one but 25 reasons to buy an LG DualCool Air Conditioner. From energy efficiency to top-notch performance, LG DualCool Air Conditioners offer advanced cooling with Dual Inverter Technology, smart connectivity, and superior durability. Featuring AI-powered cooling, enhanced filtration, and stabilizer-free operation, they provide consistent comfort, faster cooling, and long-term reliability for modern homes and varied climate conditions.
However, the highlight of LG air conditioners is how they fit in well with both summer and monsoon seasons–a demand of Indian users dealing with different seasons throughout the year.
Features Specific To Summer & Their Impact
Dual Cool Technology – Faster Cooling Benefits
Dual Cool Technology enhances the performance of air conditioners by employing a high-speed, high-efficiency compressor that significantly reduces the time required to cool a room. Unlike conventional systems, this technology quickly adapts to rising temperatures and accelerates cooling as soon as it’s turned on. Whether you are coming in from a hot day or need quick relief for guests, the space becomes comfortable much faster. Beyond speed, this technology also maintains steady performance, reducing the chances of temperature swings and frequent on-off cycles. That means not only faster relief but also a more consistent environment.
Key Benefits:
• Rapid temperature drop, ideal for high-heat conditions
• High-performance compressor ensures efficient cooling
• Reduced wait time for cooling after powering on
• More consistent and stable indoor temperature
• Better energy optimisation through efficient cycling
AI+ Dual Inverter
AI+ Dual Inverter integrates LG’s advanced dual rotary compressor with artificial intelligence, taking variable tonnage to the next level. This technology uses deep learning to adapt to environmental changes, user habits, and cooling demands. The system actively monitors room conditions and optimizes the fan speed, vane direction, and temperature setting automatically, without manual adjustments. It ensures precise comfort while making the AC durable, quiet, and more efficient in most usage scenarios.
Key Benefits:
• Predicts appropriate cooling needs based on real-time room conditions
• Automatically adjusts vane position, fan speed, and compressor power
• Reduces noise by eliminating abrupt performance shifts
• Maintains safety and performance with integrated ADC sensors
• Provides uniform airflow with a 4-way swing
• Allows customized cooling without needing a model change across room sizes
Energy Manager+
Energy Manager+ is designed to control your air conditioner’s energy consumption by letting users pre-set a target electricity bill. Through the ThinQ App, you can input your area’s power rate and set monthly limits. Once enabled, the AC adjusts compressor output to stay within the defined energy usage. It continually monitors power draw and sends alerts if the preset limit is close to being breached. This proactive approach enables consistent cooling while helping users avoid unexpectedly high bills.
Key Benefits:
• Let users define target energy consumption and cost via the ThinQ App
• Triggers automatic energy optimization based on daily usage limits
• Sends alerts if consumption nears or exceeds the set threshold
• Monitors and adjusts performance for long-term energy control
• Helps reduce unexpected spikes in power bills
Viraat Mode
Viraat Mode boosts the cooling capacity of the air conditioner up to 116% of its rated performance, making it ideal for extremely hot conditions or large spaces that need instant relief. Unlike standard turbo or power modes that auto-throttle after short bursts, Viraat Mode can maintain its enhanced cooling continuously. It also ensures a drop in room temperature with wider airflow and a powerful fan system. This mode is supported across multiple tonnage and star rating models, each with precise enhanced capacity data.
Key Benefits:
• Increases cooling performance up to 116% of rated capacity
• Delivers temperature drop for quick comfort
• Sustains high-capacity cooling for longer durations.
• Ideal for extremely hot climates and larger rooms.
• Automatically adjust fan and vane settings for effective distribution.
Monsoon Comfort Special
Year-round from summer to rain also means that LG air conditioners are well-prepared to take on the challenges that arrive with rain. Here is how LG AC deals with the rains:
Monsoon Comfort Technology
LG Air Conditioners with the unique Monsoon Comfort Technology* efficiently control the room temperature, air movement and humidity inside the room to provide comfortable cooling, and greater energy savings even in humid conditions.
During monsoons, conventional dehumidification mode makes the indoor temperature too low and consumes more energy. But with the simple press of a dedicated Monsoon Comfort Key on the remote, the 7 Level Temperature Control System in the Air Conditioner automatically adjusts the indoor temperature for maximum comfort and saves up to 30.8%* energy as compared to conventional dehumidification mode.
Key Benefits:
• Maintains a balanced temperature even in high humidity
• Saves up to 30.8*% of energy compared to conventional dehumidification
• Prevents discomfort caused by overcooling
• Offers automatic adjustments through a dedicated Monsoon Comfort mode
• Certified by TUV Rheinland for performance
*Introduced by LG for the first time in India. Certified by TUV Rheinland. Data shown above is under test conditions and may vary from model to model.
Hot & Cold Feature
The Hot & Cold feature in LG Air Conditioners is built for year-round usage. It provides cool air in summers, warm air in winters, and dry air during monsoons, eliminating the need for separate heating or cooling appliances. Powered by a DUAL Inverter Compressor and 4-way swing, this feature ensures rapid and even temperature adjustment across the room. The system automatically adapts without compromising comfort whether it is the extreme heat or a chilly winter evening. With Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling and intelligent power control, it also promotes energy savings while ensuring wider coverage and longer air throw.
Key Benefits:
• Provides comfort in all seasons—cooling, heating, and dehumidifying
• Delivers fast performance with quick cooling and heating
• Allows control over capacity for energy optimisation
• Ensures broader room coverage with longer air throw
• Integrated anti-virus HD filter enhances air quality
• Safer and more economical than conventional room heaters
Ready To Bust The Heat & Rain
Summer cooling sessions and monsoon comforting sessions remain uninterrupted with LG air conditioners.
They address the real demands of Indian families—whether it's extreme summer heat or monsoon humidity. With features like Dual Cool Technology, AI+ Dual Inverter, Energy Manager+, and Monsoon Comfort, users get faster cooling, smart energy control, and year-round comfort. Add to it Viraat Mode and Hot & Cold functionality, and you have an AC range that is built to handle diverse seasons with efficiency and precision.
