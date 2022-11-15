Today, the popularity of Bluetooth speakers has skyrocketed, and it is not surprising, given the convenience and enhanced listening experience it offers. You can listen to your personal music library using any mobile device. If you are a music lover, we at LG know how important audio quality is.

Our Bluetooth speakers come with top-notch acoustics and promise an exceptional audial experience. LG Bluetooth speakers offer clear music playback to enjoy without compromise. Not just that, they are simply stylish and sound like excellence. State-of-the-art technologies such as Digital Signal Processing (DSP) allow total control over the audio signal and provide an optimal listening experience.

This article will take you through some of the top features of the LG XBOOM range of Bluetooth speakers .







• LG XBOOM App

With the LG XBOOM app, you can control and set up different functions of your Bluetooth speakers. This application enables users to configure various features and assign sound effects as per their preferences.

• Stylish Design

The LG XBOOM range of Bluetooth speakers has a rounded design with a rubber finish, making it easy to hold and fit comfortably in your hands. The ring-shaped woofer lights on top of its sleek design add a colourful mood to the space.

• Digital Signal Processing

DSP, or Digital Signal Processing, allows you to control your audio signal and helps enhance the overall listening experience.

• Dual Action Bass

With LG Bluetooth speakers, you can not only hear the beats but also feel them. The passive radiators in the speakers produce bold beats that can make any place a party place. Moreover, the vibrating woofers and flashing lights add to the party feel.





• Weather Resistant

The LG XBOOM Bluetooth speakers have an IPX5 rating, which means that your speaker may get wet, but it will keep on working, and you can keep partying and dancing.







• Long Battery Life

The LG Bluetooth speakers offer a longer battery life, so you can play for longer. The 18-hour battery life in the LG XBOOM speakers gives users the freedom to enjoy their music on the go without any hassles of charging.

• Voice Command

LG Bluetooth speakers allow you to enjoy your favourite music with just your voice. You just need to press the play button for about two seconds and then speak to the Google Assistant on your Android phone or Siri on your iOS device. Play podcasts, music, and more with a single voice command.







• Bluetooth Surround Ready

With LG XBOOM Bluetooth speakers, you can make your TV sound even more immersive. Just connect two of these Bluetooth speakers to your LG TV, and you can use them for TV audio. It is quite simple to set up, and you can enjoy everything you watch with exceptional sound quality.

• Multi Bluetooth to Share Playlist

The LG XBOOM PK3 Bluetooth speakers allow you to pair two different devices at the same time. With this feature, you can easily control the playlist of any connected device without any interruptions while your favourite song is playing. LG XBOOM XL7S: Elevate Parties with Animated Pixel Display

LG’s Latest Range of Bluetooth Speakers: LG XBOOM

Our range of LG XBOOM Bluetooth speakers is recommended by numerous tech experts. The exclusive XBOOM app allows users to take control of various functions and configure different features. The state-of-the-art meridian technology in this range of Bluetooth speakers offers a sound of excellence. You will be able to listen to every detail, clear vocals, and rich tones every time you play your favourite song.

Choose LG XBOOM and bring the music to life!

Experience Superior Sound with LG Bluetooth Speakers

Now you know all the features we offer with Bluetooth speakers. You must agree that they are useful and quite convenient. So, are you ready to experience superior sound throughout your home? Bring home LG Bluetooth speakers and turn up the volume.

Our range of Bluetooth speakers is available in sleek designs and blends effortlessly into the background of your room or wherever you place it. Apart from speakers, we at LG also offer quality TVs, washing machines, laptops, air conditioners, and more. Visit our official website today to learn more about our products.