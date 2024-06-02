LG XBOOM XL7S: Elevate Parties with Animated Pixel Display

The XL7S is not all flash and has no substance. It is packed with features that make it a party MVP:

• Long-lasting Power: Blast tunes for up to 20 hours with the built-in rechargeable battery. Say goodbye to scrambling for power outlets in the middle of the fun.

• Multi-color Ring Lighting: Add a touch of ambiance with the Animated ring lights that pulse and change color to match the music.

• Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 ensures smooth, seamless streaming from your phone or tablet. There are no more tangled wires to trip over.

• Karaoke King/Queen: Grab the included microphone and belt out your favorite tunes. Dual microphone jacks mean you can even duet with your party partner.

• DJ Mastermind: Take control of the party with the XBOOM App. Create playlists, adjust sound effects, and even play DJ with scratch and fader features.