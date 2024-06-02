LG XBOOM XL7S: Elevate Parties with Animated Pixel Display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ready to blast booming bass and unleash thunderous sound at your next party? Ditch the dim disco lights and unleash a pulsating audio and animated lighting extravaganza with the LG XBOOM XL7S. This portable powerhouse isn't just a speaker; it's a sensory spectacle designed to ignite any gathering. Here's why the XL7S is the ultimate party animal:
Animated Pixel Display: Light Up the Night
The Animated Pixel Display adds a visual dimension to your party that gets it a notch above just the music. You can create your personalized display with visual equalizer effects, colorful patterns, Text and even characters on the LED panel, all easily managed through the XBOOM App.
It's a mesmerizing light show that transforms your party into a kaleidoscope of color and movement. Customize your display with colorful patterns,
Texting My Heart Out: Love and Excitement in Every Pixel
This Portable Bluetooth speaker has an LED panel where you can display custom messages. You simply type your message into the XBOOM app, and it'll magically light up on the speaker! Let's say it's your friend's birthday, and you want to surprise them in the middle of their midnight party. While you're all having fun, whip out your phone, craft a witty birthday wish through the app, and watch their face light up as they see it beamed onto the speaker!
Personalize Your Party: XL7S Bluetooth Speaker with Custom Lighting and DJ Effects
The XL7S packs a punch with 250W of booming sound. Its 8-inch woofer pumps out deep, thunderous bass that'll get your heart racing and your feet moving. No matter the genre, from EDM bangers to soulful ballads, the XL7S delivers crisp, room-filling audio that guarantees a goosebump-inducing experience.
Beyond the Bling: Features that Rock
The XL7S is not all flash and has no substance. It is packed with features that make it a party MVP:
• Long-lasting Power: Blast tunes for up to 20 hours with the built-in rechargeable battery. Say goodbye to scrambling for power outlets in the middle of the fun.
• Multi-color Ring Lighting: Add a touch of ambiance with the Animated ring lights that pulse and change color to match the music.
• Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 ensures smooth, seamless streaming from your phone or tablet. There are no more tangled wires to trip over.
• Karaoke King/Queen: Grab the included microphone and belt out your favorite tunes. Dual microphone jacks mean you can even duet with your party partner.
• DJ Mastermind: Take control of the party with the XBOOM App. Create playlists, adjust sound effects, and even play DJ with scratch and fader features.
XL7S: The Standout Speaker
Forget your average Bluetooth speaker – the XL7S is a thunderous force of sound, a dazzling light show, and party-starting features wrapped into one. Ready to unleash the ultimate party experience?
• Unmatched Visual Experience: The Animated Pixel Display is a game-changer, creating a visual spectacle that other speakers simply can't match. Whether it is a birthday wish, an anniversary, or a party with your friends - the XBOOM experience can be an excellent addition to the party.
• Long-lasting Party Power: With 20 hours of battery life, the XL7S keeps the music going all night long.
• Booming Bass: The XL7S packs a serious punch with its 8-inch woofer, delivering bass that you can feel in your bones.
• Versatile Entertainment: Karaoke, DJ features, and the XBOOM App make the XL7S more than just a speaker; it's a party hub.
Why Should You Buy LG XBOOM XL7S?
The LG XBOOM XL7S portable Bluetooth party speaker has the following features:
• 20 hours of battery life to keep the party going all night long.
• Telescopic handle and wheels for easy portability
• Animated Pixel Lighting and Multi Color Ring Lighting for a visual party experience.
• Customizable lighting creates the perfect party atmosphere.
• 60 DJ Effects, Scratcher, and DJ Loop to Party
• Karaoke Nights with Mic and guitar input along with Echo effect to let you be the star of the show. IPX4 water resistance so you can
• party even if it gets water Splash
• Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for a fast and reliable connection
• USB port for playing music from a USB drive, check and play each song of your selection.
• Multipoint connection for connecting to two devices simultaneously.
• Wireless party link for connecting multiple speakers to create a massive sound system
• Upgrade Manager (FOTA) for keeping the speaker up to date with the latest features.
• XBOOM app (Android/iOS) for controlling the speaker from your phone.
Other LG XBOOM Party Speaker models
LG 2023 XBOOM XL5S Party Speaker with Bluetooth
Key Features:
• 200W Output & 6.5 (16.51 cms) Woofer
• Multi Color Ring Lighting & Double Strobe Lighting
• IPX4
• 12 Hours of Battery Life
This XBOOM speaker delivers massive sound with crystal-clear high notes, transforming any venue into your own private club. Unleash 200 watts of pure party power and keep the good times rolling. Plus, it's built to last with an IPX4 water-resistant rating, so go ahead, dance like nobody's watching, even if it involves the occasional spilled drink.
Key Features:
• Super Bass Boost
• Vocal Sound Control
• Phone Cradle
LG XBOOM XL7S generates extra airflow through its Bass Ports behind the speaker unit to produce thumping bass that sparks any party into life. Adjust the music and microphone volume separately. Then when you're ready, sing your heart out. You can even do duets with two mics.
The Verdict: Take the Party Anywhere
Whether you are hosting a backyard bash, poolside jam, or rooftop rave, the LG XBOOM XL7S is your one-stop party solution. It is portable, powerful, and packed with features that guarantee an unforgettable experience. It is a hardcore outdoor speaker that can instantly turn the party high with crisp sound and enigmatic visuals.
So, turn up the volume, unleash the pixels, and prepare to elevate your parties to the next dimension with the XL7S.