How a Hot & Cold AC Is An All-Weather Investment

Most consumers in India prefer all-weather home appliances, considering the compact homes, more cumulative savings, and most importantly, less expense on buying different home appliances. It is a win-win for everyone– efficient all-weather appliances that are well-fitted for the pocket and compact homes.

However, the case of an air conditioner differs mostly, except for LG hot & cold air conditioners, which are an ideal all-weather investment. Which factors make it a suitable pick for your home? Why is this the best time to buy a hot and cold air conditioner? LG covers some of your questions related to the ultimate home appliance.

Changing Climate is a Reality

Gradual climate changes are leading to depletion of quality of life. This is the reality we have to come to terms with, resulting in longer summers, harsher winters, and unpredictable seasons. Families can skip two separate appliances - a heater and air conditioner, and instead choose an LG hot and cold air conditioner.

Convenience at its Best

LG hot & cold air conditioners are built to provide comfort for all seasons, including the monsoon season. The convenience factors that our hot & cold air conditioners tick are:

• Cools at extreme 55°C heat:

• Delivers warm air in peak winter, replacing room heaters

One Air Conditioner, Multiple Benefits

Long-Term Energy Savings*: If hot and cold air conditioners still have not impressed you, this is the ultimate quality that gets it through.

LG inverter air conditioners feature Variable Tonnage Technology that adjusts cooling by controlling compressor speed. This ensures faster cooling at first and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

Saving energy is an essential buyer concern and a factor contributing to environmental savings.

*The feature may be applicable to select models only. Please check the feature before making a purchase decision.

Runs Efficiently*: Futuristic cooling comes alive with hot and cold air conditioners, where you get convertible cooling. It enables you to step down the cooling capacity from 100% to 80%, 60% or 40%, and even enhance the cooling capacity to 110%* when faster cooling is needed. This is comfort and cooling at your pace.

*The feature may be applicable to select models only. Please check the feature before making a purchase decision.