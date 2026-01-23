How a Hot & Cold AC Is An All-Weather Investment

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Most consumers in India prefer all-weather home appliances, considering the compact homes, more cumulative savings, and most importantly, less expense on buying different home appliances. It is a win-win for everyone– efficient all-weather appliances that are well-fitted for the pocket and compact homes.
However, the case of an air conditioner differs mostly, except for LG hot & cold air conditioners, which are an ideal all-weather investment. Which factors make it a suitable pick for your home? Why is this the best time to buy a hot and cold air conditioner? LG covers some of your questions related to the ultimate home appliance.
Changing Climate is a Reality
Gradual climate changes are leading to depletion of quality of life. This is the reality we have to come to terms with, resulting in longer summers, harsher winters, and unpredictable seasons. Families can skip two separate appliances - a heater and air conditioner, and instead choose an LG hot and cold air conditioner.
Convenience at its Best
LG hot & cold air conditioners are built to provide comfort for all seasons, including the monsoon season. The convenience factors that our hot & cold air conditioners tick are:
• Cools at extreme 55°C heat:
• Delivers warm air in peak winter, replacing room heaters
One Air Conditioner, Multiple Benefits
Long-Term Energy Savings*: If hot and cold air conditioners still have not impressed you, this is the ultimate quality that gets it through.
LG inverter air conditioners feature Variable Tonnage Technology that adjusts cooling by controlling compressor speed. This ensures faster cooling at first and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.
Saving energy is an essential buyer concern and a factor contributing to environmental savings.
*The feature may be applicable to select models only. Please check the feature before making a purchase decision.
Runs Efficiently*: Futuristic cooling comes alive with hot and cold air conditioners, where you get convertible cooling. It enables you to step down the cooling capacity from 100% to 80%, 60% or 40%, and even enhance the cooling capacity to 110%* when faster cooling is needed. This is comfort and cooling at your pace.
*The feature may be applicable to select models only. Please check the feature before making a purchase decision.
High-Capacity Cooling*: The high heat comes with its own challenges, but you can combat that with the LG hot & cold air conditioner capacity boost of up to 116%. The capacity #ranges from 108% to 116%.
*The feature may be applicable to select models only. Please check the feature before making a purchase decision.
#108% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. It may vary from model to model, from 108% to 116%. The above data is based on testing done at standard conditions; actual consumption can vary as per environmental conditions & room size.
Futuristic Choice for Your Home
Modern buyers, with aesthetic and compact homes, choose high-performing home appliances. An LG hot and cold air conditioner can be the best-suited appliance, enabled with smart tech, made for homes moving towards energy-efficient choices, while being relevant throughout the year, saving maintenance and buying costs for two appliances.
Quick Checklist: Who Should Definitely Buy One?
If you have questions like the following:
• What are hot and cold AC?
• Are hot and cold AC good?
• Are hot and cold AC successful?
• Are hot and cold ACs worth it?
• Is hot and cold AC successful in India
• Do hot and cold ACs work well?
The answer to them is yes, hot and cold air conditioners are successful and good. The sections above make a solid case for hot and cold air conditioners. But is it a must-buy? For some, it is. If you have a household with toddlers, elderly, or are setting up a premium home with limited space for multiple devices, hot and cold air conditioners are for you.
Models of LG Hot & Cold Air Conditioners
1. US-H19VNXE - LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Hot and Cold, Dual inverter Compressor, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 5.2 kW, 2025 Model
Key Features:
• DUAL Inverter
• Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
• Hot & Cold Model
• 4 Way Swing
• HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
• Gold Fin+
2. US-H24VNXE - LG 3 Star (2.0) Split AC, Hot & Cold, Super Convertible 5-in-1, Anti-Virus Protection, Gold Fin+, 6.3 kW, 2025 Model
Key Features:
• DUAL Inverter
• Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
• Hot & Cold Model
• 4 Way Swing
• HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
• Gold Fin+
3. US-H19BNXE - LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Hot and Cold, Dual inverter Compressor, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 5.2 kW, 2025 Model
Key Features:
• DUAL Inverter
• Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
• Hot & Cold Model
• 4 Way Swing
• HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
• Gold Fin+
Have a look at the complete range of LG air conditioners at lg.com/in.