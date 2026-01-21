How Do LG Air Purifiers Help You Combat Increasing Air Pollution?

According to recent reports, air pollution in India is costing you over 1,000 days of your life . That's almost three years in your life, enough for a student to complete a degree in India. With rising air pollution levels in the country, the aftermath directly affects your lungs and other body parts.

An even bigger concern is that it affects infants and young children negatively. An air purifier is a must-have for every home, especially in regions like north of India (based on recent AQI levels, as featured on the news in 2025).

Which air purifier can ensure your safety at this point? The right answer could be LG Air Purifiers. Read the write-up to find out how.

Holistic Purification

No matter where the unit is located, LG PuriCare™ filters the air 360 degrees around you and your living spaces.

What Makes Technology Unique?

The 360-degree direct fan uses aircraft fan technology, which NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) developed for the Boeing 747. In order to provide more effective air purification, the fan's wings are serrated to lower air resistance. Regardless of where you position the unit, your LG PuriCare™ removes allergens and pollutants from every angle.

With Aircraft Fan Technology, you can have:

• More Powerful and Efficient Purification

• 10% Wider Air Delivery, 7% Lower Noise

CADR of 810 cmh

CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate, and it defines how quickly an air purifier can clean a room of pollutants like dust, pollen, and smoke. A higher CADR value indicates that the air purifier is more effective and cleans the air quickly.

It's a standard rating system developed by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) to help users compare the effectiveness of different air purifiers. LG Air Purifiers have a CADR of 810 cmh.

What Does A CADR Of 810 cmh Prove?

You can call that the biggest advantage of LG air purifiers. 810 cmh makes them the most powerful in India. It shows that LG air purifiers are perfectly built to tackle a pollution situation as bad as Delhi NCR, where the pollution influx is so high that almost all air purifiers fail to tackle it and just do the bare minimum purification.

While having a high CADR enables LG air purifiers to clean air much faster and properly, even in conditions of AQI touching 500+ (as per news findings and reports).