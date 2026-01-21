How Do LG Air Purifiers Help You Combat Increasing Air Pollution?

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
According to recent reports, air pollution in India is costing you over 1,000 days of your life. That's almost three years in your life, enough for a student to complete a degree in India. With rising air pollution levels in the country, the aftermath directly affects your lungs and other body parts.
An even bigger concern is that it affects infants and young children negatively. An air purifier is a must-have for every home, especially in regions like north of India (based on recent AQI levels, as featured on the news in 2025).
Which air purifier can ensure your safety at this point? The right answer could be LG Air Purifiers. Read the write-up to find out how.
Holistic Purification
No matter where the unit is located, LG PuriCare™ filters the air 360 degrees around you and your living spaces.
What Makes Technology Unique?
The 360-degree direct fan uses aircraft fan technology, which NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) developed for the Boeing 747. In order to provide more effective air purification, the fan's wings are serrated to lower air resistance. Regardless of where you position the unit, your LG PuriCare™ removes allergens and pollutants from every angle.
With Aircraft Fan Technology, you can have:
• More Powerful and Efficient Purification
• 10% Wider Air Delivery, 7% Lower Noise
CADR of 810 cmh
CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate, and it defines how quickly an air purifier can clean a room of pollutants like dust, pollen, and smoke. A higher CADR value indicates that the air purifier is more effective and cleans the air quickly.
It's a standard rating system developed by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) to help users compare the effectiveness of different air purifiers. LG Air Purifiers have a CADR of 810 cmh.
What Does A CADR Of 810 cmh Prove?
You can call that the biggest advantage of LG air purifiers. 810 cmh makes them the most powerful in India. It shows that LG air purifiers are perfectly built to tackle a pollution situation as bad as Delhi NCR, where the pollution influx is so high that almost all air purifiers fail to tackle it and just do the bare minimum purification.
While having a high CADR enables LG air purifiers to clean air much faster and properly, even in conditions of AQI touching 500+ (as per news findings and reports).
Multi-Filtration System
The Multi-filtration process leaves the air in your home healthy and pure, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, 99.999% of dust*, allergens, and different types of harmful gases, such as bad odors and smog. The process has two aspects to it:
HEPA filter - It traps up to 99.9% of bacteria and 99.999% of dust and allergens as small as 0.01μm.
UV Nano - While the HEPA filter arrests the bacteria, UV Nano is responsible for the neutralization of the germs and bacteria.
This also marks the difference between a conventional and H-13 Grade HEPA filter–conventional filters lack the capability to seize the tiny bacteria up to the level of 99.9%, on the other hand, HEPA filter is designed to do the hefty task, even when the pollution levels are high.
*Dust/Micro Particle / Allergen
Circular Design
The unique circular design of the LG PuriCareTM helps absorb pollutants from every direction, leaving no blind spots. Air is inhaled through tiny holes around the product and exhaled purified in all directions.
LG Air Purifier for Better Protection
It is important now more than ever to buy an air purifier because heavy pollution that reaches beyond 300-400 AQI causes respiratory inflammation, and long-term exposure can even lead to the decay of several organs. One should treat clean air as a right, not a privilege. LG air purifiers ensure that you get the cleanest air and an environment that is safe for everyone in your household.
Air purifier model AS10GDBY0 offers features like 360˚ Air Purification, Multi-filter system, Clean Booster, Pet Care Mode, Allergy Care, and Smart lights & sensors. These features make purification a package, ensuring complete safety and protection from pollution inside your living spaces. You can check out other LG air purifier models here.