LG 360˚ Clean Air Purifier, 104m² Room Capacity, HEPA Filter, BLDC Motor, Smart indicator, AQI Status, UVnano
What benefits does LG PuriCare™ 360 α PET bring?
BAF certified
Certified by the British Allergy Foundation for its ability to reduce allergens through dust filters.
360˚ Air Purification
Filter all the air around you
LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360˚ around you from every direction, no matter where the unit is placed.
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
**PuriCare™ air purifiers automatically sense indoor air quality and display status via color-coded indicator lights on the side of the device. The four colors used are: red, orange, yellow, and green. A red light indicates poor air quality, while a green light indicates the best air quality.
Multi-filter system processes and removes 99.999% of fine dust particles - bacteria, viruses, dust, allergens and unpleasant odor components.
Image of three filters in the product
Detect pollutants invisible to the naked eye and check air quality simply with real-time color-coded feedback.
color-coded feedback.
* Tested by Korean testing lab to reduce bacteria by 99.9%.
** Tested by Korean testing lab to reduce Air borne viruses 99.3%
*** Tested by KCL lab to reduce dust by 99.999%
**** Tested by BAF to reduce allergens
Clean Booster
Delivers cleaner air and further filtration without using Clean Boost technology, improving the air quality in your home.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
**Tested by LGE's internal R&D Laboratory. The test procedure was conducted in a 131 cubic meter (11.0 x 3.4 x 3.5 meter) chamber with the product (PuriCare AS351NNFA) installed in a space with Clean Booster mode on and off at a temperature of 25±1.0℃. The air velocity was measured according to the distance from the product. The air velocity was 0.26 m/s at a distance of 9 m from the air purifier at a height of 3.3 m from the floor.
Relax with every breath
with
Allergy Care
UVnano eliminates 99.99% of bacteria and neutralizes harmful substances in the air, providing clean and safe air you can trust.
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
**Tested by TÜV Rheinland: Eliminates Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC 6538) Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228), kills over 99.99% of Klebsiella pneumoniae. Results may vary depending on the case.
Image for illustration purposes only
*Tested by LG's in-house laboratory in a pet cafe in a 132 m2 enclosed area using PuriCare Air Purifier Pet (AS309DNP) in Pet Mode and PuriCare 360° (AS309DWA) in Auto Mode, measuring the weight of dust and hair collected in the lower filter. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.
**Tested by TÜV Rheinland using PuriCare Pet (AS201NNFA) with maximum suction power in an 8 m3 laboratory at a temperature of 23.0 ± 5.0 degrees Celsius and a relative humidity of 55 ± 15%. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.
360 degree design
Modern design brings a luxurious feel
The design adds an upgrade to the beauty of any room, and the central lighting system adds space, mood and softens the atmosphere.
Product design in harmony with interior
Display product images from multiple angles
Smart Air Care
Control air quality with
LG ThinQ™
Use LG ThinQ™ to turn on PuriCare™ remotely and breathe cleaner air at home even on dusty days.
You can control the product with the mobile app
*LG SmartThinQ has now been renamed to LG ThinQ™.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
Power input (W)
72
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240V / 50/60Hz
CADR (CMH)
810
CADR (CMM)
13.5
Color
Nature Beige
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 26
FEATURES
360˚ Clean
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
Ionizer
Yes
Odor Display
Yes
Particle Density Display
Yes
Pet Mode
Yes
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
Yes
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
Yes
Purification Mode/Dual Mode
Yes
Purification Mode/Single Mode
Yes
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0) / Gas
Sleep Timer
2/4/8/12 hr
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
6 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Violet/Pink/Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
PM 1.0 / 2.5 / 10
UVnano
Yes
Filter Replacement Alarm
Yes
SMART FEATURES
Auto On / Off
Yes
AQI Status / Report
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
FILTER
Air Purifier Filter
360˚ V-Pet Filter X 2 EA
Filter Grade
H13
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
20.6
Weight_Shipping (kg)
24.0
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
377 x 1100 x 377
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
450 x 1195 x 450
COMPLIANCE
Country of Origin
Korea
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-10
Product Type (Model Name)
AS10GDBY0.AIDA
Importer Address
A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110044, India
Importer Name
LG Electronics India Ltd.
Manufacturer Address
LG Electronics Inc. 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, 51554, Republic of Korea
Manufacturer Name
LG Electronics
