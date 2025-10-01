Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 360˚ Clean Air Purifier, 104m² Room Capacity, HEPA Filter, BLDC Motor, Smart indicator, AQI Status, UVnano

LG 360˚ Clean Air Purifier, 104m² Room Capacity, HEPA Filter, BLDC Motor, Smart indicator, AQI Status, UVnano

LG 360˚ Clean Air Purifier, 104m² Room Capacity, HEPA Filter, BLDC Motor, Smart indicator, AQI Status, UVnano

AS10GDBY0
LG AS10GDBY0 Air Purifier Front View
Perspective
Top view
Perspective
Side view
Left view
Perspective
Perspective
right view
Right view
side view
back view
Back view
lifestyle
rear view
LG AS10GDBY0 Air Purifier Front View
Perspective
Top view
Perspective
Side view
Left view
Perspective
Perspective
right view
Right view
side view
back view
Back view
lifestyle
rear view

Key Features

  • 360˚ Air Purification
  • Multi-filter system
  • Clean Booster
  • Pet Care Mode
  • Allergy Care
  • Smart lights and sensors
More

What benefits does LG PuriCare™ 360 α PET bring?

  • Air cleaning with Multi-filter system

  • Fresh air spreads faster and farther

  • Breathe freely, live happily with your pet

  • Protect your loved ones from allergy worries

360˚ Air Purification

Filter all the air around you

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360˚ around you from every direction, no matter where the unit is placed.

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
**PuriCare™ air purifiers automatically sense indoor air quality and display status via color-coded indicator lights on the side of the device. The four colors used are: red, orange, yellow, and green. A red light indicates poor air quality, while a green light indicates the best air quality.

Breathe Fresh Air with Multi-Filter System

Multi-filter system processes and removes 99.999% of fine dust particles - bacteria, viruses, dust, allergens and unpleasant odor components.

Image of three filters in the product

View air quality in color

Detect pollutants invisible to the naked eye and check air quality simply with real-time color-coded feedback.

color-coded feedback.

* Tested by Korean testing lab to reduce bacteria by 99.9%.
** Tested by Korean testing lab to reduce Air borne viruses 99.3%  
*** Tested by KCL lab to reduce dust by 99.999%
**** Tested by BAF to reduce allergens

Clean Booster

Delivers cleaner air and further filtration without using Clean Boost technology, improving the air quality in your home.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
**Tested by LGE's internal R&D Laboratory. The test procedure was conducted in a 131 cubic meter (11.0 x 3.4 x 3.5 meter) chamber with the product (PuriCare AS351NNFA) installed in a space with Clean Booster mode on and off at a temperature of 25±1.0℃. The air velocity was measured according to the distance from the product. The air velocity was 0.26 m/s at a distance of 9 m from the air purifier at a height of 3.3 m from the floor.

Relax with every breath
with
Allergy Care

UVnano eliminates 99.99% of bacteria and neutralizes harmful substances in the air, providing clean and safe air you can trust.

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
**Tested by TÜV Rheinland: Eliminates Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC 6538) Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228), kills over 99.99% of Klebsiella pneumoniae. Results may vary depending on the case.

Better air quality. Less pet hair.

Pet Mode detects pet hair in low places, removing more than 30% for a cleaner and fresher home. The product has a pre-filter that is easy to replace.

Minimizes pet odors. Provides maximum fresh air.

The light-enhanced photocatalytic filter eliminates an additional 94% of pet odors, keeping your home fresh and clean.

Image for illustration purposes only

*Tested by LG's in-house laboratory in a pet cafe in a 132 m2 enclosed area using PuriCare Air Purifier Pet (AS309DNP) in Pet Mode and PuriCare 360° (AS309DWA) in Auto Mode, measuring the weight of dust and hair collected in the lower filter. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.

**Tested by TÜV Rheinland using PuriCare Pet (AS201NNFA) with maximum suction power in an 8 m3 laboratory at a temperature of 23.0 ± 5.0 degrees Celsius and a relative humidity of 55 ± 15%. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.

360 degree design

Modern design brings a luxurious feel

The design adds an upgrade to the beauty of any room, and the central lighting system adds space, mood and softens the atmosphere.

Product design in harmony with interior

Display product images from multiple angles

Smart Air Care

Control air quality with
LG ThinQ™

Use LG ThinQ™ to turn on PuriCare™ remotely and breathe cleaner air at home even on dusty days.

You can control the product with the mobile app

*LG SmartThinQ has now been renamed to LG ThinQ™.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

AS10GDBY0

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Power input (W)

    72

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50/60Hz

  • CADR (CMH)

    810

  • CADR (CMM)

    13.5

  • Color

    Nature Beige

  • Display(Method)

    LED + Touch Button

  • Energy Grade

    Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    53 / 26

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Odor Display

    Yes

  • Particle Density Display

    Yes

  • Pet Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Clean Booster

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Dual Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Single Mode

    Yes

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0) / Gas

  • Sleep Timer

    2/4/8/12 hr

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    6 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Violet/Pink/Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

  • Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

    PM 1.0 / 2.5 / 10

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Filter Replacement Alarm

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Auto On / Off

    Yes

  • AQI Status / Report

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    360˚ V-Pet Filter X 2 EA

  • Filter Grade

    H13

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    20.6

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    24.0

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    377 x 1100 x 377

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    450 x 1195 x 450

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-10

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    AS10GDBY0.AIDA

  • Importer Address

    A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110044, India

  • Importer Name

    LG Electronics India Ltd.

  • Manufacturer Address

    LG Electronics Inc. 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, 51554, Republic of Korea

  • Manufacturer Name

    LG Electronics

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU:

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.