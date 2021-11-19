We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG India has launched its all-new model of LG Gram & the Laptop has grabbed everyone’s attention. Go anywhere, do anything with LG Gram. The super lightweight LG gram flaunts unrivalled and extreme portability. It’s so lightweight, that you can carry your everyday hustle along with you.
The new LG gram 2021 is newly designed to enhance your efficiency with a 16:10 display, Intel 11th Gen Processor & superb Battery life while staying true to its signature Ultra slim design. It has MIL-STD-810G military-grade certified proven durability so that you can carry your work along with you.
LG Gram is the perfect versatile laptop for all your daily needs, be it daily office emailing, reporting, managing MS office tools, playing games, editing videos, writing reports or even watching movies. It’s one of the best Ultra-light & Ultra-slim laptops for multi-tasking.
If you are MS Office Heavy User, you can use LG Gram for:
- Emailing
- Reporting
- Information Visualization
- Managing Microsoft Office Tools
- Insight Analysis
If you are Telecommuter/E-learner, you can use LG Gram for:
- Video conferencing
- Work from home
- Remote Learning
- Managing Microsoft Office Tools
- Telemedicine
If you are a binge-watcher, you can use LG Gram for:
- Watching Netflix
- Watching TV programs
- Gaming
- Video Clips on SNS
If you’re a creator, you can use LG Gram for:
- Retouching Photos
- Editing Clips
- Graphic Designing
- Blog Posting
- Streaming Content
- Music Production
Other Features of LG Gram
16:10 Large Screen
16:10 screen with WUXGA (1920X1200) resolution is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page – 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And the 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.
Light as Ever
Meet an ultra-lightweight with a 16:10 professional display, a new design, and Intel® Evo™ platform.
Uncompromising Screen
LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.
Compact Size
Reduced bezel and body size make it more compact, compared to older models. And the minimalist straight-lined design in addition to the hidden hinge reduces distraction so raise your focused immersion.
11th Gen Intel® CPU
Acquiring a certificate of the Intel® Evo™ platform that is the 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, LG gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.
Thunderbolt™ 4
Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability and security. Plus, it boosts productivity, offering external device charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.
Up to 25.5 hours All-day Battery Life
14 (30.2cm) LG gram offers a 72Wh battery with a high capacity to last up to 25.5 hours battery life from a single charge. So it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.
MIL-STD-810G
The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.
LG Gram Laptop is the perfect addition a multi-tasker needs!
