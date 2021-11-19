LG India has launched its all-new model of LG Gram & the Laptop has grabbed everyone’s attention. Go anywhere, do anything with LG Gram. The super lightweight LG gram flaunts unrivalled and extreme portability. It’s so lightweight, that you can carry your everyday hustle along with you.

The new LG gram 2021 is newly designed to enhance your efficiency with a 16:10 display, Intel 11th Gen Processor & superb Battery life while staying true to its signature Ultra slim design. It has MIL-STD-810G military-grade certified proven durability so that you can carry your work along with you.

LG Gram is the perfect versatile laptop for all your daily needs, be it daily office emailing, reporting, managing MS office tools, playing games, editing videos, writing reports or even watching movies. It’s one of the best Ultra-light & Ultra-slim laptops for multi-tasking.