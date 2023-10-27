We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The festive season has begun, and 2023 can be your year with the amazing offers by LG. It is time to buy the long-wish listed home appliances. It is time to upgrade that 10-year-old fridge that frosts so much, even the defrosting button fails.
On the occasion of Diwali, LG introduces 'India ka Celebration', offering many exciting offers and promotions on home appliances that will add sparkle and joy to your festive season. Let's explore the specifics of LG's Diwali home appliance deals for 2023.
LG Diwali Festive Offers 2023
In 2023, LG is truly embodying its motto of "Life's Good." Imagine winning the lucky draw and gaining access to fantastic rewards as mentioned below:
1. Daily Dream Home Package:
Every day, 1 lucky winner is honored with the LG Daily Dream Home Package includes, a bundle of 5 products -
➢ OLED TV: The slim, stylish, and designed to perfection - OLED is fit for all purposes like gaming, entertainment, movies, etc.
➢ Side-By-Side Refrigerator: A refrigerator that can store bulk groceries, drinks, cakes, leftovers, and everything else. Seems like a dream? Not anymore.
➢ Front Load Washing Machine: Taking convenience to the next level, LG's front-loading washing machines not only care for fabrics better, but also help reduce energy bills.
➢ Water Purifier: Quench your thirst for pure, clean water with our advanced water purifiers, designed for your family's health and hydration needs.
➢ Microwave Oven: From quick reheats to gourmet cooking, our microwave ovens combine speed and precision to serve up delicious meals in no time.
The Diwali bundle offer is a dream come true for consumer
• It saves you BIG costs.
• You can give your home the much-needed makeover it requires
• It is the best combination of home appliances
2. Audi Q3 Mega Reward:
This festive season - the grand prize is the Audi Q3 with its sleek design and dynamic performance, offering a premium driving experience. Its spacious interior and advanced technology make every journey comfortable and enjoyable.
Other LG Festive offers, you can avail are:
• Buy an LG microwave oven and get a Multi-utility Glass Bowl Set free on select models of Microwave ovens. (available on offline purchase)
• Enjoy an annual maintenance package on the purchase of LG Water Purifier.
• Get Up to 26%* Cashback (On select debit/ credit cards). Max. up to 26000 (On select models).
• Get 1* EMI free on select models.
• Give 0*% Down Payment (rest in EMIs) on select models.
Now that you know the prices, you would want to know how to get these rewards.
Eligibility: You have to buy an LG product to win the rewards within the defined festive duration.
How to participate?
• Step 1: Buy any LG product online or offline.
• Step 2:
Online: Online buyers are automatically registered for the lucky draw.
Offline: Offline or In-store buyers need to send an SMS <"First Name" "Last Name" GTM Code> to 7835073507 to participate in the lucky draw.
LG festive offers for Diwali can light up your homes with irresistible home appliance offers. From an upgraded OLED TV to a spacious side-by-side refrigerator and advanced water purifiers, LG has your wish list covered.
Plus, with the chance to win an Audi Q3 and fantastic deals, this Diwali is all about upgrading your home and celebrating in style. So this Diwali season, go lights, diyas, and action with LG festive offers.
*Kindly consult the Terms and Conditions for details regarding our Festive offers. All Diwali promotions for 2023 have been comprehensively outlined in the T&C document.