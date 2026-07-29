There is a moment every Indian household knows well — guests have arrived unannounced, the freezer is packed with ice cream you forgot to shift, and there is simply no extra room for tomorrow's vegetables.

If you have ever wished your refrigerator’s freezer could turn into a fridge, LG's Smart ThinQ technology comes close.

Considered one of India's best double door refrigerators, LG refrigerators now let you control, (even convert freezer into fridge) from anywhere, at any time. That is not just smart. That is life, made genuinely easier.