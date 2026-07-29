There is a moment every Indian household knows well — guests have arrived unannounced, the freezer is packed with ice cream you forgot to shift, and there is simply no extra room for tomorrow's vegetables.

If you have ever wished your refrigerator’s freezer could turn into a fridge, LG's Smart ThinQ technology comes close.

Considered one of India's best double door refrigerators, LG refrigerators now let you control, (even convert freezer into fridge) from anywhere, at any time. That is not just smart. That is life, made genuinely easier.

What is ThinQ Mode in an LG Refrigerator?

AI ThinQ can be defined as LG's connected intelligence platform that links your refrigerator to your smartphone. Through the LG ThinQ app, you get a live, remote window into what is happening with your fridge, whether you are at the office, stuck in traffic, or on holiday.

Here is what ThinQ mode actually lets you do in practice:

ThinQ Feature What it Does Why it Matters
Control Temperature Adjust fridge and freezer temperatures remotely No more guessing — perfect conditions anytime
Express Freeze Express Freeze on/off from your phone Great for parties, sudden grocery runs
Smart Diagnosis™ Detects problems automatically Flags issues before they become expensive
Push App Alarms Alerts for door left open or freeze cycle complete Peace of mind, especially at night
Smart Learner™ Learns your usage pattern over 3 weeks Optimises cooling and energy on its own
Wi-Fi Convertible Converts freezer to fridge remotely Get some extra fridge space

Smart Learner™ — The Quietly Brilliant Feature

Smart Learner refers to optimal storage algorithm that tracks and uses usage patterns, to optimise the cooling for maximum convenience.

Most people overlook Smart Learner™ when buying a refrigerator. That is a mistake.

Over three weeks, the technology accumulates data on when you open the fridge and it proactively cools, two hours before your peak usage time. It is called Smart Fresh Air, and it works by gathering hourly, daily, and weekly usage data to fine-tune the algorithm continuously.

What are the Benefits of ThinQ Mode in LG's Refrigerator Range?

LG's frost-free double door refrigerators pair AI ThinQ with a set of technologies that work together — and the benefits stack up in ways that go beyond the spec sheet.

Remote Control That Changes How You Shop

Picture this: you are at the vegetable market and realise the freezer at home is full. With the Wi-Fi Convertible feature — you simply open the ThinQ app and switch the freezer compartment to fridge mode. By the time you are home, you have extra refrigerator space ready and waiting.

How Can I Find the Best Fridge in India?

Simply put, the answer depends on more than just the price tag. Here is a practical way to think through it.

Step 1: Match Capacity to Your Household Size

Household Size Recommended Capacity
2–3 members 280–340 litres
3–4 members 340–400 litres
4–5 members 400–470 litres
5+ members / joint family 470 litres & above

Step 2: Decide Which Features You Actually Need

Not every feature adds value for every household. Here is a quick look at LG refrigerator features:

  1. Wi-Fi Convertible + AI ThinQ
  2. Fresh 0 Zone + HygieneFresh
  3. Flat Design + Metallic Decoration finish
  4. Smart Inverter Compressor™
  5. DoorCooling+™ ensures uniform cooling even on door shelves

Step 3: Look at the Colour and Finish

This matters more than it seems — a refrigerator is usually one of the most visible appliances in a kitchen. LG's range currently comes in a range of styles including Black, Shiny Steel, Dazzle Steel, etc. If your kitchen has complementary colours, it creates a striking contrast.

Step 4: Check Warranty and After-Sales Support

LG India carries a 10-year warranty* on the Smart Inverter Compressor™. This is a meaningful assurance — the compressor is an expensive component to replace in any refrigerator. Beyond warranty, LG's service network and 24x7 customer care are worth factoring in when comparing brands.

*Disclaimer: Buyers must check the warranty information before buying or check product page on lg.com/in for complete information

Step 5: Consider LG Authorised AMC Services

LG also offers authorised Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) services at reasonable prices after the standard warranty period. These AMC plans help ensure regular maintenance by trained technicians, the use of genuine spare parts, and reliable after-sales support. Choosing an authorised LG AMC can help maintain your refrigerator's performance and provide long-term product protection.

Step 6: Factor in Brand Reputation

LG has been ranked India's Most Trusted Refrigerator Brand according to TRA Survey, 2022. Being one of the best refrigerator brands in India, LG has combined technologies like AI ThinQ and the Smart Inverter Compressor™, providing convenience and reliability.

Conclusion

Buying a refrigerator in India today is not the same purchase it was ten years ago. The best double door refrigerator in India is no longer simply the one that keeps things cold — it is the one that learns your schedule, adapts to your family's growing needs, and quietly manages energy without you having to think about it.

Remote Control That Changes How You Shop

LG's refrigerator range, backed by AI ThinQ, Smart Learner™, and the 10-year warranted Smart Inverter Compressor™, comes closest to that ideal across multiple capacity segments. Check out LG range of refrigerators today.

FAQs

A. It is advised to check lg.com/in/refrigerators to know the price of listed models on the website. You can also compare prices through different filters available.

To explore LG refrigerators, visit lg.com/in/refrigerators and search for the capacity that best suits your household, such as 235 L. You can compare different models based on features like Smart Inverter Compressor™, DoorCooling+™, Convertible functionality, AI ThinQ, and Hygiene Fresh+™. The product pages also display the latest pricing, specifications, and available offers, helping you choose the right refrigerator according to your needs.

A. Smart Mode in LG refrigerators generally refers to the AI ThinQ functionality — the connected, app-driven feature set that lets you control temperature, toggle Express Freeze, receive door-open alerts, and run Smart Diagnosis remotely from your phone. On models that also carry Smart Learner™, the refrigerator goes a step further by analysing your daily usage pattern over three weeks.

A. LG Essential Series Refrigerators designed and built specifically for Indian households, launched in Oct 2025. LG Essential Series range focuses on durability, energy efficiency, and affordability.

A. For most Indian households, an inverter refrigerator is the better long-term choice. A conventional compressor runs at a fixed speed regardless of how full or empty the fridge is, consuming the same energy whether it is working hard or not. An inverter compressor — like LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™ — adjusts based on the actual cooling demand.

A. For price comparison, start with LG's official website (www.lg.com/in) for the MRP, then cross-check on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Croma for any ongoing offers or cashback deals.