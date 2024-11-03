You need a break from tough and tiring days of manual cooking. The trusty microwave oven has revolutionized our kitchens, offering convenience and ease. Forget the constant monitoring, worrying about overcooked meals, or battling smoky kitchens. Microwave ovens whip up delicious dishes in record time, defrosting frozen food in a flash and ensuring perfectly cooked results every time – unlike the temperamental cooktop!

From reheating leftovers to baking fluffy cakes, a microwave oven is your ultimate kitchen ally, freeing you to enjoy the warmth of your home, not just the heat of the stove. So, are you ready to upgrade your kitchen experience? Let's find the perfect microwave oven for your needs!

Introducing LG Microwave Oven

LG Microwave Oven, exclusively manufactured in India, redefines kitchen convenience with a touch of innovation. Specifically designed to meet the demands of Indian cooking, these microwave ovens effortlessly blend modern technology with traditional culinary needs. From swift reheating to mastering elaborate recipes - LG Microwave Ovens offer a seamless and reliable cooking experience.

More than just appliances, they are kitchen companions, reflecting LG's dedication to providing top-notch solutions for Indian homes. Choose LG Microwave Oven for a cooking journey that effortlessly fuses the contemporary with the familiar, making every meal a delightful and efficient experience.

Best Features of LG Microwave Ovens

• Ease of Cooking: Wi-Fi Enabled LG Scan to Cook streamlines meal preparation by enabling users to just choose a recipe from 401 Auto Cook Menu & click send for cooking instructions of food items and automatically receive optimal cooking settings. This convenient feature saves time and ensures perfect results every time, whether you are whipping up quick and easy dishes like pasta and stir-fries or exploring diverse culinary options like Indian bread and desserts. Discover a world of culinary possibilities with LG Scan to Cook and the extensive 401 Auto Cook Menu.

With the ThinQ app, you can assist your family while being away from home. It allows remote operation, so you can prepare dishes anytime from anywhere.

• Charcoal Lighting Heater: Experience the Charcoal Lighting Heater - a game-changer in your kitchen. This innovative technology ensures healthier cooking by preserving natural flavours, while also providing remarkable time and energy savings. You can cook tandoori dishes like paneer tikka at home with perfect charred flavour.

• Motorised Rotisserie: With the unique 360-degree rotating Rotisserie feature of LG Microwave ovens, you don't have to manually turn over the food. It also retains the nutrition of the food and even provides cooking from all sides. The heater on top cooks evenly from all sides with no manual turn-over, so you are worry-free while our Microwave Ovens cook your tasty food. It is convenient to insert food pieces into skewers and relish on a barbeque in horizontal skew.

• Diet Fry (88% less oil): You can prepare crispy and super tasty delights, like Chips, Pakora, Tikki, Vada, Cutlets, Samosa, and much more with the Diet Fry feature. It uses minimum oil and is perfect for a health-conscious diet.

• 30 Healthy Heart Recipes: You can choose from 30 Heart-Friendly Auto Cook Recipes, pre-installed in the microwave oven, & pack your breakfast, lunch, and dinner with nutrition. This feature in LG Microwave Ovens is certified by Heart Care Foundation Of India.

Recipes are divided as below:

• 7 Breakfast

• 7 Lunch

• 7 Dinner



• 7 Snacks

• 2 Supplements

• 401 Auto Cook Menu: With 401 Auto Cook Menu, you can cook delicious recipes with one-touch convenience. It comes with a preset cooking time and temperature. Just select the dish and get a new dish each day.



• Pasteurize Milk: The unique 'Pasteurize Milk' feature of the LG Microwave Ovens enables you to have fresh and pure milk with just one touch. There’s no supervision required for the time-saving process that preserves nutrition and reduces protein denaturation. You don’t have to boil & store separately. The unique Pasteurise Milk Accessory with an anti-bacterial design prevents contamination.

• Ghee in 12 Minutes*: You can make hygienic Ghee, with absolutely no smell, in an LG microwave oven. The odourless process is convenient and requires no monitoring.

*time may vary from model to model, tested under standard condition s.

• Indian Roti Basket: With the Indian roti basket, users can prepare 28 Exotic Indian Breads with a button, including Naans, Lachcha Paranthas, Aloo Paranthas, Missi Rotis, Appams, etc ea sily.

• Stainless Steel Cavity: The Stainless-Steel Cavity enables better reflection and uniformity of heating inside the cavity for better and even cooking. This cavity does not peel off like in coated cavities wherein the continuous rubbing of the turntable deteriorates and eventually peels off the coating exposing the base material.

Read more: Microwave Oven vs. OTG Oven: Which Is Better for Your Cooking Needs?

Things to look for before you bring LG Microwave O ven Home

• Usage: Before your microwave oven purchase, evaluate your usage. Individuals with hectic lifestyles should prioritise automation. Opting for an LG Wi-Fi-enabled microwave oven is the ideal choice. LG's advanced technology allows for remote control, recipe suggestions, and timely notifications, streamlining cooking and saving valuable time.

• Taste: If you’re someone who does not compromise with taste, LG Charcoal Microwave oven will suit you best. Using special charcoal lighting, these microwave ovens bring out delicious flavours while keeping all the good stuff intact. It's like having traditional charcoal grilling combined with high-tech microwave power. With LG Charcoal Microwave oven, your meals are not only super yummy but also good for you. Say goodbye to choosing between taste and health – now you can enjoy both in every dish you make. Cooking just got a whole lot better with LG Charcoal Microwave oven, where flavour meets nutrition effortlessly!

• Healthy alternative for cooking: Thinking about buying a microwave oven? Check your food habits and if you love experimenting with food, look for features like a 401-item auto-cook menu & the diet fry option. These microwave oven functions are perfect for those who want to eat healthy & love trying new recipes at home. Stay curious, explore new flavours, and make your cooking adventures even more exciting with the right microwave oven.

• Designed for Indian Needs: It is of utmost importance to check if the microwave oven is designed for Indian needs. LG microwaves oven with features like Indian Roti Basket that helps make 28 types of Indian breads at home and ghee-making provides the tools to prepare hygienic ghee from the comfort of your kitchen. These features are also essential for frequent home cooks who value convenience, efficiency, and the ability to create healthy meals without hassle.

• Check user-friendliness: Checking the user-friendliness of a microwave oven is vital before purchase. A microwave oven's ease of use can greatly affect your cooking experience. Moreover, consider the speed of cooking. Microwave ovens with higher wattage generally cook food faster, saving time in your daily meal preparation. Features like WiFi operation and 401 auto cook menu contribute to the ease of cooking. User-friendly features and cooking speed are essential factors to consider when selecting the right microwave oven to meet your n eeds.

• Safe Cooking: LG Microwave ovens are known for their built quality. With a stainless-steel cavity, you get uniformity of heating, promoting more even cooking. Unlike coated cavities, where the base material is exposed to the elements due to the turntable's constant rubbing, this cavity does not peel off.

The LG Microwave Oven hidden heater completely removes the possibility of any kind of hand injury, making your oven completely safe to use for cooking. It is faster and safer, and you can benefit by making big portions at once.

• Design: LG microwave oven boasts a Unibody Design, seamlessly integrating both form and function. The touch panel adds a modern touch to user interaction, making it intuitive and easy to navigate. What sets LG Microwaves apart is their diverse range of designs like Regal, Wave, Black Glass finish, Floral pattern, and more, all thoughtfully curated to align with Indian aesthetics. Whether you prefer a classic look or a more contemporary style, LG offers microwave oven options that complement various kitchen decors. This attention to design details ensures that LG Microwave ovens not only excel in performance but also enhance the visual appeal of your kitchen, making them a perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics.