lg home entertainment offers

Terms and conditions:

LG Happiness Carnival Contest - 9:00am IST 1st Aug 2022 to 31st Aug 2022 till 11:59 PM IST

Privacy:

By following https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage on Facebook to enter the competition you are opting to receive LGEIL marketing communications, but can opt out at any time by unliking the https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage page from your Facebook account. Participation in the contest is purely voluntary. By entering in the contest, you allow LGEIL to collect, store or use personal data for the purposes of this contest, in line with applicable data protection laws and in accordance with LGEILs Privacy Practices. LGEIL respects winners' privacy and is committed to collect, store or use personal data and additional information as may be needed for the purposes of this contest, in line with applicable data protection laws and in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices. LGEIL will not share or sell any personal information provided by means of this Contest but may transfer/share entrants' personal information to LGEIL affiliated companies. The information provided to the LGEIL will not be held for longer than is necessary for the purpose of processing entry to the Contest.

Participation criteria & instructions:

This Contest is brought to you by LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ("LG") on LG India official Social Media handles and will be conducted under the supervision of LG social media admins.

Contest period is from 9:00am IST 1st Aug 2022 to 31st Aug 2022 till 11:59 PM IST

The contest is open for residents of India only and shall be applicable through-out India except for the State of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and wherever it is barred by law.

LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter, withdraw or extent the offer at any point of time without any prior notice or justification or correspondences.

Participation in this offer is completely voluntary and participant accepts all terms and conditions of the offer.

The contest will only be active and enrolled from Facebook while being promoted on other platforms like twitter/Instagram, etc. The contest shall not be active on other social media platforms apart for Facebook.

Participants can participate in the contest in two ways:

Personal Timeline: Visit Store, Click a photo or a Video with LG OLED Happiness Carnival Frame, Share it on your Facebook by tagging LG India Handles (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage) with #Tag of #LGOLEDHappiness and describe your reason for Happiness with your TV to submit your entries.

Visit Store, Click a photo or a Video with LG OLED Happiness Carnival Frame, Share it on your Facebook by tagging LG India Handles (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage) with #Tag of #LGOLEDHappiness and describe your reason for Happiness with your TV to submit your entries. LG India Happiness Post: Visit Store, Click a photo or video with LG OLED Happiness Carnival Frame, Visit LG India Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage and submit your entries in the comments sections of Happiness Carnival Contest post by tagging LG India Handles (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage) with #Tag of #LGOLEDHappiness and describe your reason for Happiness with your TV to submit your entries. Entries other than on the original contest post will be out rightly rejected.

Visit Store, Click a photo or video with LG OLED Happiness Carnival Frame, Visit LG India Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage and submit your entries in the comments sections of Happiness Carnival Contest post by tagging LG India Handles (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage) with #Tag of #LGOLEDHappiness and describe your reason for Happiness with your TV to submit your entries. Entries other than on the original contest post will be out rightly rejected. Your entry could be in the form of a photo & video format Publish your entry on your social media handles and tag @LG Global Use hashtag #LGOLEDHAPPINESS, Tag at least 1 of your friend & spread the word.

Use #LGOLEDHappiness with the relevant entry in the contest post & Personal timeline. Entries without the hashtags will not be considered for winner selection. Entries received through comments & Shared on Personal Timeline within contest post duration will be considered.

For winner selection, entries with Happiness Carnival Frame Photo & maximum likes on their comments or Posts will be considered. The content post should be original.

This is an Umbrella campaign under hashtag #LGOLEDHappiness contest 2022. Participants should use the hashtag when making an entry. Entries without hashtags will not be considered for winner selection.

Make sure your social media profile is public for us to know you have participated. Private accounts shall not be eligible for participation. By making your profile public you shall be deemed to have consented voluntarily in the contest.

The participant who has got the maximum number of engagement and likes throughout the campaign will be the grand prize Winner.

The Grand winner will get an LG OLED 55C2 TV (139cm (55).

Other Best entries will stand a chance to win exciting prizes

Other prize winner selection shall be done through randomly from participants who follow all the competition rules diligently by the use of randomizers.

To be eligible for the grand prize, all rules must be followed as instructed on LG India social media pages.

Winners of 'OLED Happiness' Carnival contest will win LG Products including Grand Prize of 1N (One) 139cm (55) LG OLED TV, Eight LG FN5 TONE Free wireless earbuds and four LG XBOOM LG OL45 music systems.

Best entries will also get a chance to be featured on the LG India page.

Disclaimer:

LGEIL shall not be responsible for any delay which is attributable to Covid-19 (varying geographically) restrictions, any Pandamic or Epidemic or any other issues in delivering gifts / merchandises etc. to the winners.

For individual contests post, the jury will select the winners based on the correct answers & maximum number of likes submitted from the relevant entries. The jury shall be persons selected by LGEIL for the purpose of conducting contest. The decision of the jury shall be final and binding and no claim of any nature shall arise in that aspect.

Decision of the LGEIL will be final and binding with regard to the Contest winner selection and LGEIL is under no obligation to entertain or correspond for any clarification/query related to this contest (winner or prize-related or any other whatsoever).

Winner shall be declared on the LG India Facebook page after completion of the contest or within 20 days of the contest completion. Winner will be notified via a Direct Message on Facebook or through a separate Facebook post on the official page of LG (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage) and shall be required to provide confirmation , within a week, an email address and phone number. Individual will be informed to mail required details like proof of national identity, age etc. with Photo (Pass Port, Driving License, PAN Card etc.) and address proof etc.

If the winner fails to contact LGEIL as set out in paragraph above, the email/direct message sent to the winner is returned as undeliverable or the winner declines the prize, the winner will be disqualified and a new winner will be considered in the same manner and notified as per process detailed above. LGEIL assumes no liability in respect of any unclaimed gifts

Income tax, gift tax or any other statutory levies as may be applicable from time to time, arising out of the gift shall be payable by the winner. LGEIL is not liable for any of these charges.

By participating in this Contest, Customers hereby affirms and declares that the information submitted for this Contest is true and agrees to keep LG India indemnified against any claims, losses, damages, expenses (Including attorney's fees) raised by any third party/person.

Participant undertakes adhere to terms and conditions of Facebook regarding its usage and all other applicable terms and guidelines. Any direct or indirect violation of such guidelines allegedly arising out of the participant's actions shall not be attributable to LG and such participant shall not claim anything against LG in this regard.