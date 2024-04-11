lg home entertainment offers

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Home Entertainment Offer's Terms and Condition
Terms and conditions:
LG Happiness Carnival Contest - 9:00am IST 1st Aug 2022 to 31st Aug 2022 till 11:59 PM IST
Privacy:
By following https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage on Facebook to enter the competition you are opting to receive LGEIL marketing communications, but can opt out at any time by unliking the https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage page from your Facebook account. Participation in the contest is purely voluntary. By entering in the contest, you allow LGEIL to collect, store or use personal data for the purposes of this contest, in line with applicable data protection laws and in accordance with LGEILs Privacy Practices. LGEIL respects winners' privacy and is committed to collect, store or use personal data and additional information as may be needed for the purposes of this contest, in line with applicable data protection laws and in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices. LGEIL will not share or sell any personal information provided by means of this Contest but may transfer/share entrants' personal information to LGEIL affiliated companies. The information provided to the LGEIL will not be held for longer than is necessary for the purpose of processing entry to the Contest.
Participation criteria & instructions:
- This Contest is brought to you by LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ("LG") on LG India official Social Media handles and will be conducted under the supervision of LG social media admins.
- Contest period is from 9:00am IST 1st Aug 2022 to 31st Aug 2022 till 11:59 PM IST
- The contest is open for residents of India only and shall be applicable through-out India except for the State of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and wherever it is barred by law.
- LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter, withdraw or extent the offer at any point of time without any prior notice or justification or correspondences.
- Participation in this offer is completely voluntary and participant accepts all terms and conditions of the offer.
- The contest will only be active and enrolled from Facebook while being promoted on other platforms like twitter/Instagram, etc. The contest shall not be active on other social media platforms apart for Facebook.
- Participants can participate in the contest in two ways:
- Personal Timeline: Visit Store, Click a photo or a Video with LG OLED Happiness Carnival Frame, Share it on your Facebook by tagging LG India Handles (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage) with #Tag of #LGOLEDHappiness and describe your reason for Happiness with your TV to submit your entries.
- LG India Happiness Post: Visit Store, Click a photo or video with LG OLED Happiness Carnival Frame, Visit LG India Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage and submit your entries in the comments sections of Happiness Carnival Contest post by tagging LG India Handles (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage) with #Tag of #LGOLEDHappiness and describe your reason for Happiness with your TV to submit your entries. Entries other than on the original contest post will be out rightly rejected.
- Your entry could be in the form of a photo & video format Publish your entry on your social media handles and tag @LG Global Use hashtag #LGOLEDHAPPINESS, Tag at least 1 of your friend & spread the word.
- Use #LGOLEDHappiness with the relevant entry in the contest post & Personal timeline. Entries without the hashtags will not be considered for winner selection. Entries received through comments & Shared on Personal Timeline within contest post duration will be considered.
- For winner selection, entries with Happiness Carnival Frame Photo & maximum likes on their comments or Posts will be considered. The content post should be original.
- This is an Umbrella campaign under hashtag #LGOLEDHappiness contest 2022. Participants should use the hashtag when making an entry. Entries without hashtags will not be considered for winner selection.
- Make sure your social media profile is public for us to know you have participated. Private accounts shall not be eligible for participation. By making your profile public you shall be deemed to have consented voluntarily in the contest.
- The participant who has got the maximum number of engagement and likes throughout the campaign will be the grand prize Winner.
- The Grand winner will get an LG OLED 55C2 TV (139cm (55).
- Other Best entries will stand a chance to win exciting prizes
- Other prize winner selection shall be done through randomly from participants who follow all the competition rules diligently by the use of randomizers.
- To be eligible for the grand prize, all rules must be followed as instructed on LG India social media pages.
- Winners of 'OLED Happiness' Carnival contest will win LG Products including Grand Prize of 1N (One) 139cm (55) LG OLED TV, Eight LG FN5 TONE Free wireless earbuds and four LG XBOOM LG OL45 music systems.
- Best entries will also get a chance to be featured on the LG India page.
Disclaimer:
- LGEIL shall not be responsible for any delay which is attributable to Covid-19 (varying geographically) restrictions, any Pandamic or Epidemic or any other issues in delivering gifts / merchandises etc. to the winners.
- For individual contests post, the jury will select the winners based on the correct answers & maximum number of likes submitted from the relevant entries. The jury shall be persons selected by LGEIL for the purpose of conducting contest. The decision of the jury shall be final and binding and no claim of any nature shall arise in that aspect.
- Decision of the LGEIL will be final and binding with regard to the Contest winner selection and LGEIL is under no obligation to entertain or correspond for any clarification/query related to this contest (winner or prize-related or any other whatsoever).
- Winner shall be declared on the LG India Facebook page after completion of the contest or within 20 days of the contest completion. Winner will be notified via a Direct Message on Facebook or through a separate Facebook post on the official page of LG (https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage) and shall be required to provide confirmation , within a week, an email address and phone number. Individual will be informed to mail required details like proof of national identity, age etc. with Photo (Pass Port, Driving License, PAN Card etc.) and address proof etc.
- If the winner fails to contact LGEIL as set out in paragraph above, the email/direct message sent to the winner is returned as undeliverable or the winner declines the prize, the winner will be disqualified and a new winner will be considered in the same manner and notified as per process detailed above. LGEIL assumes no liability in respect of any unclaimed gifts
- Income tax, gift tax or any other statutory levies as may be applicable from time to time, arising out of the gift shall be payable by the winner. LGEIL is not liable for any of these charges.
- By participating in this Contest, Customers hereby affirms and declares that the information submitted for this Contest is true and agrees to keep LG India indemnified against any claims, losses, damages, expenses (Including attorney's fees) raised by any third party/person.
- Participant undertakes adhere to terms and conditions of Facebook regarding its usage and all other applicable terms and guidelines. Any direct or indirect violation of such guidelines allegedly arising out of the participant's actions shall not be attributable to LG and such participant shall not claim anything against LG in this regard.
- Minimum age to participate in this Contest is 18 years and the contest is open to all Indian citizens residing in India except LGEIL's employees, temporary employment agency. ("Contestant").
- By participating in this Contest, the Contestant deemed to accept unconditionally the Terms and Conditions of the Contest, including the LGEIL's Privacy Statement set out below. All entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions.
- No Purchase required, and participation is optional and purely on will of the Contestant.
- The contest will be hosted on LG India Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lgindiapage and will be conducted under the supervision of LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. social media admins.
- A contestant can post multiple entries from one Legit Facebook account. Entries from Fake accounts will not be entertained and be rejected on sole discretion of LGEIL
- Relevant/Qualified entries would comprise of posts that include and fall within the ambit of the theme /contest given as stipulated in the contest positioning. LGEIL has the sole discretion of identifying these entries.
- All disputes relating to this contest shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Courts at New Delhi only.
- LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this contest in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. Participants shall be informed of such discontinuance/cancellation as soon as possible without assuming any liability, such notification is voluntary and not mandatory.
- Contest entries will be void where prohibited or restricted by law.
- LGEIL reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries, entrants (including an entrant's identity, age and place of residence) and to disqualify any entrant who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions or who tampers with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. It is hereby clarified that any participant using any unfair means of participation in any manner whatsoever including but not limited to using of any software programs shall be disqualified and not be eligible for any prize. Errors and omissions may be accepted at LGEIL's discretion. Failure by LGEIL to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. Incomplete, indecipherable or incorrect entries are not eligible to win.
- LGEIL has the right to dismiss participant's entry at its sole discretion including but not
limited to pertaining any of the following conditions:
- Violation of the minimum age limit required for entry in Contest
- Use of false or other people's personal information for entry.
- Multiple entries using multiple accounts.
- Using of any software program or unfair means or any other means to get added advantage over the other contestants.
- Any other violation of terms & conditions of the Contest
- LGEIL reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual if it finds to be tampering with the entry process or terms or to be acting in violation of these Contest terms.
- Entries received after the Closing Time will not be processed. Incomplete and/or incorrect entries and entries from third party agents or bulk entries will not be eligible. LGEIL will not be responsible for any entries that are not received by it, in full, for any reason, by the Closing Time, whether lost, delayed, corrupted or otherwise, and whether or not due to any technical difficulties or malfunctions.
- By sharing photographs/entries with detailed process the contestants grant to LGEIL a, non-exclusive, royalty-free license/right to use, copy, print, display, reproduce, modify, publish, post, transmit and distribute the photographs/entries in any manner as desired by the LGEIL . All the photographs /ideas /thoughts /content submitted during entries shall become the sole property of LGEIL and LGEIL shall be at liberty to use the entries, for advertisement or publicity without any further communication or consideration to the winner. The participants may also be asked for testimonials and same shall be done by Participant for LGEIL without any proprietary claim or consideration.
- It is strictly prohibited to post entries & photographs/post that contain expressions of hate, abuse, offensive photographs or conduct, obscenity, pornography, sexually explicit, hurting sentiments of any religion, community or country or any material that could give rise to any civil or criminal liability under applicable law or regulations or that otherwise may be in conflict with these Terms and Conditions or the Advertising Code or any statutory law of India. Further the contestant hereby confirms that he/she shall be entering his/her own views and posting original photographs/post taken by him to which LGEIL does not subscribe and indemnifies the LGEIL in personal capacity in all manner whatsoever against any action taken by the authorities. If it is found that the photograph/post posted is not original and copied from any other source or any other person is having the right over the photograph/post then that entry shall be treated as a void entry and that participant shall indemnify the LGEIL and shall also be liable for any civil or criminal liability which may incur on the LGEIL because of that reason.
- LGEIL shall monitor, on random basis time, the entries and shall block the handle if in its opinion the same constitutes taking out personal vendetta or vengeance, provocative, vulgar, explicit, or any language depicting any hatred towards any person or country or race is posted by any participant.
- Contest prize will be delivered within 90 days after receiving the required documents from the winner. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any delay in delivery due to lockdown/restrictions imposed by government/local authorities due to Covid 19 or any other act out of control of LGEIL.
- LGEIL shall not be liable for any damage/loss of prize due to incorrect address or any other incorrect information/or any information not provided by the winner.
- LGEIL shall not be liable for any complaints regarding the quality of the prize.
- The prize images used in the contest advertisements and promotional materials are only illustrative in nature and the actual prize and product may differ from the illustrative images.
- In the event of a death of the prize winner, no claim from the nominees or legal heirs or otherwise of the prize winner will be entertained for receiving the prize.
- Prize is not transferable and no cash payment in lieu of the prizes will be made. No request shall be entertained for exchange of gifts of equivalent value.
- The promotion is subject to force majeure conditions.
- LGEIL reserves the right to use the winners' names and contest entries for promotion and post-coverage of The Contest on LG's social media platforms and other platforms.
- LGEIL, its agents and representatives, its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising, promotion and fulfilment agencies and legal advisors are not responsible for and will not be liable for (I) telephone, electronic, hardware or software program, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures or difficulties of any kind; (II) failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmissions; (III) any printing or typographical error in any material associated with the contest.
- The LGEIL reserves the right to award an alternative prize in exceptional circumstances to vary, amend or withdraw this competition on reasonable notice.
- Limitation-of-Liability: Except when prohibited by law and to the extent that the negative consequences described below are the foreseeable results of matters within the reasonable control of the Promotion Parties and Facebook (the â Released Partiesâ ) and are the direct consequence of negligence, the breach of these Official Rules or other defaults by any of them, the Released Parties are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate entry of information, human error, technical malfunction, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failure of any telephone, computer or other network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof, inability to access the Website, for the inability to upload or download any Promotion-related materials from the Website, if any, or for late, lost, damaged, misdirected, delayed, garbled, inaccurate, stolen, incorrect or incomplete Entries. The maximum liability of the LGEIL shall be limited to the cost of the prize offered.
- The Released Parties are not responsible for any injuries, losses or damages of any kinds caused by the prize or resulting from acceptance, possession or use of a prize, or from participation in this Promotion. Note that insurance is not provided for the winners, and it is the winners' sole responsibility for what may happen during the course of pursuing the promotion.
- Furthermore, except to the extent that any personal injury or death is caused by the Released Parties' negligence or breach of these Official Rules and to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law each entrant agrees that the Released Parties shall not be responsible for any claims, losses, liability, and damages of any kind asserted against any of them, incurred, sustained, or arising in connection with participation in this Promotion or the acceptance, the use or misuse of any prize including but not limited to, any injury, death, damage, loss, or accident to person or property, or from the respective entrant's breach of these Official Rules or any agreement(s).
- By participating in this Promotion, you agree that no claim shall be asserted against the LGEIL, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees or agents in respect to any and all losses or injuries (including without limitation special, indirect or consequential losses), damages, rights, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever that result from your participation to this Promotion and/or your acceptance and enjoyment of the prize. You, moreover, agree to make no claim to Facebook and completely release Facebook in relation to the Promotion.
- Each entrant acknowledges and agrees that to the fullest extent permitted by laws, the Promotion Parties and Facebook, have the right to seek damages or other remedies from any entrant, responsible for such attempt, if any attempt to deliberately damage any website or undermine the operation of this Promotion would be made.
- However, you may choose to not disclose any information which as per your view is sensitive and confidential. LGEIL however reserves right to reject the winner in such cases and may choose different winner for the contest.
- LGEIL will have no legal and financial liability on unclaimed gifts/prizes/incentives etc. beyond the provided period for claiming such gift/prize,
