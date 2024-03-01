(A) Latest offer Structure: Installations done on 1st Mar 2024 & onwards will be eligible for the new slabs & offers.

All OLED Models Consumer Gift Vouchers 42”-48” Worth ₹10,000 55” Worth ₹15,000 65” Worth ₹20,000 77” & Above Worth ₹50,000

Membership Voucher Details- (From 1st March 2024 to 31st Dec 2024)

Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue No limit Unlimited & Unrestricted Worth upto ₹50,000 Amazon Prime Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted Zee5 HD - Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted Jio Cinema Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted OTT Play - Totally Sorted Monthly Complimentary 1 Month Subscription 2 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted Sony Liv Complimentary 12 Month Subscription

(6+6) 2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,

Unrestricted Swiggy One Complimentary 6 Month Subscription

(3+3) 2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,

Unrestricted Swiggy Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet 24 4 Vouchers Per Month,

Unrestricted Big Basket Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card 24 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted Dominos Get ₹100 discount on your

Takeaway orders of ₹500 & Above. 12 2 Voucher Per Month Pizza Hut Get 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100 12 2 Voucher Per Month Swiggy Instamart Gift Vouchers worth ₹600

(Each Voucher of ₹100) 6 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted Costa Coffee Vouchers worth ₹600

(Each Voucher of ₹100) 6 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted EazyDiner Complimentary 3 Months Membership 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted Gaana Plus Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted Jio Saavn Complimentary 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,

Unrestricted Flipkart ₹200 Voucher

(Each Voucher of ₹200) 6 1 Voucher Per Month,

Unrestricted Ajio Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of

₹2500 18 3 Voucher Per Month Myntra Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999 18 3 Voucher Per Month Tata Cliq Get 10% off upto ₹500 off on minimum spend of ₹2499 18 3 Voucher Per Month Shopping Gift Cards Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards

Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue No limit Unlimited, Unrestricted Ferns & Petals Get 15% off on FnP website capped to ₹200 12 2 Voucher Per Month Daily Objects Flat 20% savings on Daily Objects Products capped to ₹200 12 2 Voucher Per Month VLCC Flat 20% off on Regular Beauty services worth ₹1000/- 12 2 Voucher Per Month Lakme Salon Flat 500 savings on in value of ₹2000 12 2 Voucher Per Month

(B) Second offer Structure: Installations done on 1st Sep'22 & 29th Feb 2024 will be eligible for the new slabs & offers

(C) First Offer Structure: Installations done from 2nd Nov 2021 to 31st Aug 2022 will be eligible for the old slabs & offers.