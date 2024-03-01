We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Offer Terms and Condition
This offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India and Viverati Interactive Marketing Pvt Ltd ("Poshvine") and any participation in the said offer is voluntary. This offer is applicable to customers who have bought an LG OLED TV and fulfill the below criteria:
- Offer Period:
- 02 Nov’21 - 31 Dec’24 (both dates included)
- Offer Criteria:
- Scheme is applicable from 02 Nov’21 to 31 Dec’24 on purchase of LG OLED TVs, voucher issuance to customers will be basis installation date within the mentioned scheme period.
- Customer can purchase any OLED Model and installation should happen between the dates mentioned above to be eligible for the program
- All the customers need to meet the respective proposition eligibility criteria to be eligible for the offer
- Offers may not be applicable if any LG TV or Appliance is bought other than LG OLED TV.
- Offer is applicable on all models of LG OLED TVs
- Latest offer structure is applicable on all Installations done on 1st March 2024 & onwards
- Offer Details:
(A) Latest offer Structure: Installations done on 1st Mar 2024 & onwards will be eligible for the new slabs & offers.
All OLED Models
Consumer Gift Vouchers
42”-48” Worth ₹10,000 55” Worth ₹15,000 65” Worth ₹20,000 77” & Above Worth ₹50,000
Membership Voucher Details- (From 1st March 2024 to 31st Dec 2024)
Consumer Gift Voucher Voucher Details Offer No of Vouchers Terms of Use Worth upto ₹10,000 Amazon Prime Complimentary 3 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Zee5 Complimentary 6 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Sony Liv Complimentary 6 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Swiggy One Complimentary 3 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Big Basket Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card 24 4 Vouchers Per Month Swiggy Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet 24 4 Vouchers Per Month Dominos Flat ₹100 discount on your Takeaway orders of
₹500 & Above.
6 1 Voucher Per Month Pizza Hut Get flat 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100 6 1 Voucher Per Month Swiggy Instamart Comlimentary Vouchers worth ₹300
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
3 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Costa Coffee Vouchers worth ₹300
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
3 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Gaana Plus Gaana 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Saavn Pro Jio 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Ajio Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of
₹2500 on Ajio
3 1 Voucher Per Month Myntra Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999 3 1 Voucher Per Month Shopping Gift Cards Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards
Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue
No limit Unlimited & Unrestricted Worth upto ₹15,000 Amazon Prime Complimentary 6 Month Subscription
(3+3)
2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,
Unrestricted
Zee5 Complimentary 6 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Cinema Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Sony Liv Complimentary 6 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Swiggy One Complimentary 3 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Big Basket Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card 24 4 Vouchers Per Month Swiggy Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet 24 4 Vouchers Per Month Dominos Get ₹100 discount on your
Takeaway orders of ₹500 & Above.
6 1 Voucher Per Month Pizza Hut Get 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100 6 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Swiggy Instamart Vouchers worth ₹300
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
3 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Costa Coffee Vouchers worth ₹300
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
3 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Gaana Plus Gaana 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Saavn Pro Jio 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Ajio Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of
₹2500 on Ajio
6 1 Voucher Per Month Myntra Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999 6 1 Voucher Per Month Shopping Gift Cards Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards
Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue
No limit Unlimited & Unrestricted Worth upto ₹20,000 Amazon Prime Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Zee5 Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Cinema Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Sony Liv Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
(6+6)
2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,
Unrestricted
Swiggy One Complimentary 3 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Big Basket Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card 24 4 Vouchers Per Month Swiggy Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet 24 4 Vouchers Per Month Dominos Get ₹100 discount on your Takeaway orders of ₹500 & Above. 6 1 Voucher Per Month Pizza Hut Get 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100 6 1 Voucher Per Month Swiggy Instamart Gift Vouchers worth ₹400
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
4 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Costa Coffee Gift Vouchers worth ₹400
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
4 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Gaana Plus Gaana 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Saavn Pro Jio 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Tata Cliq Get 10% off upto ₹500 off on minimum spend of ₹2499 9 3 Voucher Per Month Ajio Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of
₹2500 on Ajio
9 3 Voucher Per Month Myntra Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999 9 3 Voucher Per Month Shopping Gift Cards Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards
Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue
No limit Unlimited & Unrestricted Worth upto ₹50,000 Amazon Prime Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Zee5 HD - Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Cinema Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
OTT Play - Totally Sorted Monthly Complimentary 1 Month Subscription 2 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Sony Liv Complimentary 12 Month Subscription
(6+6)
2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,
Unrestricted
Swiggy One Complimentary 6 Month Subscription
(3+3)
2 1 Voucher every 3 Months,
Unrestricted
Swiggy Flat 5% Off on Swiggy Instamart using Swiggy Money wallet 24 4 Vouchers Per Month,
Unrestricted
Big Basket Flat 2% off on every purchase using Big Basket Gift Card 24 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Dominos Get ₹100 discount on your
Takeaway orders of ₹500 & Above.
12 2 Voucher Per Month Pizza Hut Get 15% off at Pizza Hut outlet capped to ₹100 12 2 Voucher Per Month Swiggy Instamart Gift Vouchers worth ₹600
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
6 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Costa Coffee Vouchers worth ₹600
(Each Voucher of ₹100)
6 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
EazyDiner Complimentary 3 Months Membership 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Gaana Plus Complimentary 12 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Jio Saavn Complimentary 1 Month Subscription 1 Single Voucher,
Unrestricted
Flipkart ₹200 Voucher
(Each Voucher of ₹200)
6 1 Voucher Per Month,
Unrestricted
Ajio Get ₹500 off on minimum purchase of
₹2500
18 3 Voucher Per Month Myntra Flat ₹400 off on min purchase of ₹1999 18 3 Voucher Per Month Tata Cliq Get 10% off upto ₹500 off on minimum spend of ₹2499 18 3 Voucher Per Month Shopping Gift Cards Upto 10% off on shopping gift cards
Refer to tab "Gift Card Catalogue
No limit Unlimited, Unrestricted Ferns & Petals Get 15% off on FnP website capped to ₹200 12 2 Voucher Per Month Daily Objects Flat 20% savings on Daily Objects Products capped to ₹200 12 2 Voucher Per Month VLCC Flat 20% off on Regular Beauty services worth ₹1000/- 12 2 Voucher Per Month Lakme Salon Flat 500 savings on in value of ₹2000 12 2 Voucher Per Month
(B) Second offer Structure: Installations done on 1st Sep'22 & 29th Feb 2024 will be eligible for the new slabs & offers
All OLED Models
Consumer Gift Vouchers
42”-48” Worth ₹10,000 55” Worth ₹15,000 65” Worth ₹20,000 77” & Above Worth ₹50,000
(C) First Offer Structure: Installations done from 2nd Nov 2021 to 31st Aug 2022 will be eligible for the old slabs & offers.
All OLED Models
Consumer Gift Vouchers
42”-55” Worth ₹20,000 65” Worth ₹30,000 77” & Above Worth ₹50,000
- I. Terms and Conditions:
- 1) OLED Circle Voucher program is applicable on customers who have bought an LG OLED TV and got it installed within the scheme period, not applicable on any other LG TV or LG appliances
- 2) Installations done on 1st Sep’22 & onwards will be eligible for the new slabs & offers.
- 3) Eligible customers who fulfill the above offer criteria will be sent the OLED Circle Welcome Kit including 'OLED Circle Membership Code' issued by Viverati Interactive Marketing Pvt Ltd (Poshvine), and one Referral Code.
- 4) The above OLED Circle Welcome Kit will be sent to the customer within 30 days from the date of the installation of the LG OLED TV via email/courier at the address whichever is registered with LG at the time of installation call.
- 5) Poshvine may contact the customer in order to confirm the email ID/ address in cases where the delivery of the OLED Circle Welcome Kit fails.
- 6) OLED Circle vouchers are valid for a period of 6 months from the date the membership code gets delivered to the customer (either hard copy or digital version).
- 7) Customer has to register themselves onto the platform by visiting the Poshvine website: “https://oledcircle.poshvine.com/” using a valid OLED Circle Membership Code within this time period
- 8) Once registered/ account activated with respective vouchers in the above website, the customer will be able to view different offers & services which are available under the respective voucher category
- 9) Coupons codes shall not be reused, reproduced and period thereof shall be considered to have been commences immediately upon receipt of the voucher codes by the end customer through email or courier, whichever is earlier
- 10) Customers in currency of this offer shall be allowed to avail only one coupon per purchase
- 11) The OLED Circle vouchers cannot be replaced, refunded or revalued. It cannot be exchanged for point(s) or cash & cannot be re-validated
- 12) Prior to using the Membership code on the OLED Circle website, the customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. Any disclosure of information made by the customer towards availing or fulfilment of the offer is at the sole discretion of the customer and LG will not be responsible for the same. Poshvine may use the personal information shared by the customer for any other purpose (like marketing, etc.) and LG shall not be held liable for such usage of personal information by Poshvine. Products and services offered under this OLED Circle Program are subject to availability with Poshvine and their service partners and LG will not be liable for non-availability of any of the products or services
- 13) LG does not make any warranties or representation about the quality, merchantability, suitability or availability of the products offered under OLED Circle Program. Any dispute regarding delivery, service, suitability, merchantability, availability or quality of the products/services availed under OLED Circle Program must be addressed in writing, by the customer directly to Poshvine
- 14) LG will not be liable for any direct or indirect loss or damage whatsoever that may be suffered, as a result of participating in the Offer.
- 15) LG reserves its absolute right to withdraw or alter any terms and conditions of the offer at any point in time with prior notice to the Customer. All decisions in respect of the offer shall be at the sole discretion of the LG and the same shall be final, binding and non-contestable. The Customers waive any and all rights of claims with regard to offer against LG.
- 16) Any dispute arising out of or in connection with this offer shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in Delhi only. The existence of a dispute, if any, shall not constitute any claim against LG.
- 17) The offer is subject to force majeure events.
- 18) Tax liability if any, will need to be borne by the Customer.
- 19) By participating in this offer, the Customer accepts all the above mentioned terms and conditions in totality.
- II. Process of availing the offer:
- 1. Log onto https://oledcircle.poshvine.com/
- 2. If the customer is a first-time user, then he or she will be required to first register themselves (by clicking on ‘create an account’) using the OLED Circle Membership Code that will be sent to the eligible customer
- 3. For successful registration, customer has to enter their phone number which should be the same as in used for logging the installation call [if the phone number provided does not match with the number registered in our system at the time of logging the installation call, the verification will fail and the customer will be requested to check and try again]
- 4. Once registered, customer will login using their Mobile Number & OTP
- 5. On the homepage, the customer will be able to view the dashboard wherein they will be able to view all the benefits they can redeem
- 6. Select the service that the customer wants to redeem and proceed to unlock the voucher code
- 7. After clicking on confirm unlock voucher code, the customer will have to visit the third party service provider & use the voucher code to unlock the benefit
- 8. The customer will also get a confirmation email which will contain the unique partner voucher code & the detailed process as to how to redeem the offering on the third party platform
- III. Referral Program:
(A) Latest Offer Structure: Installations done on 1st Mar 2024 & onwards will be eligible for the new slabs & offers.
OLED Models
Consumer Gift Vouchers
All OLED Models 5 Star Hotel Membership Voucher Worth ₹7,000
*7000 Perceived value Membership of 5 star hotel (Marriot, Sheraton, Hyatt, TAJ etc) chain free of terms & conditions
(B) Second offer Structure: Installations done on 1st Sep’22 & 29th Feb 2024 will be eligible for the new slabs & offers.
OLED Models
Consumer Gift Vouchers
All OLED Models ITC Voucher Worth ₹7,000
(C) First Offer Structure: Installations done from 2nd Nov 2021 to 31st Aug 2022 will be eligible for the old slabs & offers.
All OLED Models
Consumer Gift Vouchers
42”-55” Worth ₹10,000 65” Worth ₹15,000 77” & Above Worth ₹25,000
- 1) OLED Circle members can also avail the benefits of the Referral Program where they can refer their friends and family to buy an LG OLED TV.
- 2) For every successful purchase recommended and installation done within the scheme period, both the OLED Circle member and the referred friend will receive additional referral benefits
- 3) Customer can log onto https://oledcircle.poshvine.com/ and by clicking on the Referral Program tab, can register their referral code used for a successful purchase recommendation.
- 4) Both the referrer and referred customers have to enter the referral code of the person who referred for the entry to be considered a “successful referral entry”
- 5) By participating in offers, the customer agrees to all the above terms & Conditions and shall be treated as deemed consent under Privacy Laws. Gifts cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time. Products are available for Purchase without offers also. The images shown here are for representation only and may differ from actual product.
By participating in offers, the customer agrees to all the above terms & Conditions and shall be treated as deemed consent under Privacy Laws. Gifts cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time. Products are available for Purchase without offers also. The images shown here are for representation only and may differ from actual product.
We shall be utilizing your information for providing you the benefits of The OLED Circle and sending you related communication. You shall receive the digital version of your OLED Circle Welcome Kit only if you express your "Consent of Interest" in receiving it. If you wish to opt yourself out from LG OLED Circle or receiving OLED Circle communication from us, click Unsubscribe.
