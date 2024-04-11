Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
AI processor Where to buy
AI processor

AI processor. See what extraordinary looks like.

An image of the Alpha 7 square chip with lines of light radiating away from it on a black background.

α7 Gen4 AI processor

Discover a more powerful TV experience with the α7 Gen4 AI Processor.

AI picture

 

Taking picture from good to great.

The α7 Gen4 AI Processor automatically recognizes content genre and your ambient lighting conditions and then optimizes screen settings accordingly. Each automatic adjustment delivers crisp, high-quality visuals that ensure an improved TV experience.

A picture of a city skyline at sunset. When scrolling the image shows the changes with and without the Alpha 7 processor.
A picture of a city skyline at sunset. When scrolling the image shows the changes with and without the Alpha 7 processor.

Auto genre selection

 

Bring out
the best in every genre.

The processor analyzes the type of content — movies, sports, animation, or standard — and automatically adjusts the picture and sound to best suit the genre.

 

LG a7 AI processor Auto Genre Selection

AI brightness control

 

A brilliant display, day or night.

AI brightness control automatically adjusts tone mapping and screen brightness based on the ambient lighting conditions. The screen brightens in bright environments and darkens in darker environments to reduce halo effect and improve clarity. These automatic adjustments optimize the display, ensuring your content always looks amazing.

 

LG a7 AI processor AI Brightness Control

Think you’ve found your perfect TV?

Where to buy

AI sound

 

An A+ audio experience.

The α7 Gen4 AI Processor analyzes audio sources and optimizes sound based on the content you're watching and the position of the TV within your space. It also up-mixes audio channels for an all-round better audio experience.

 

LG a7 AI processor AI Sound

Virtual surround 5.1 up-mix

Transform your sound.

The AI algorithm up-mixes 2-channel sound to deliver a more immersive virtual 5.1 surround sound experience. The resulting audio is richer for an improved listening experience.

 

LG a7 AI processor Virtual Surround 5.1 Up-mix

Adaptive sound control

 

Sound as it should be.

The processor recognizes whatever you're watching, whether it's dramas, sports, movies, news, or music, then optimizes the sound for that specific content type. Newsreaders' voices will be clearer, and movie sound effects will be more vivid.

 

LG a7 AI processor Adaptive Sound Control

AI acoustic tuning

 

An acoustic tune-up.

The size of the room, the position of the TV, and where you're sitting are detected through the Magic Remote. The processor then tunes and balances the sound to fit your space.

 

LG a7 AI processor AI Acoustic Tuning

*Magic remote availability differs by country.

Choose your OLED

CHOOSE YOUR NANOCELL