Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector

HU710PW

LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector

Front view

LG CineBeam 4K

Brilliant Home Cinema with High-powered Hybrid Light Source

Display

  • 4K UHD (3840x2160)
  • Hybrid (Laser + LED)
  • DCI-P3 94% & 2M:1 Contrast Ratio

Imaging Technology

  • Brightness Optimizer
  • Filmmaker Mode
  • HDR Standard

Usability

  • webOS
  • Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
  • Wireless Connection (Screen Share & Bluetooth)
Real 4K UHD Hybrid Projector

Vivid Cinematic Viewing Up to 300 (762cm) Large Screen

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD hybrid technology, LG CineBeam delivers precisive details up to 300 (762cm). With 2M:1 contrast ratio it can express the deep darkness and brightness. And it accurately represents colours in an indoor environment, thanks to a wide colour gamut 94% of DCI-P3 and 2,000 ANSI Lumens brightness.

8.3M Pixels

Real 4K UHD

DCI-P3 94%

Wide Colour Gamut

2,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio

2,000 ANSI

Brightness

Full HD
Full HD
4K UHD
4K UHD

*The figures of contrast ratio and colour gamut are the measured value from internal testing.
*The marked brightness, the measured value from internal testing, is based on the brightness standard that users perceive.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The colour gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the colour reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.

Laser + LED

Vibrant Picture from Hybrid Light Source Technology

Featuring LG’s new hybrid light source system, the HU710P employs an LED light source supported by laser technology to provide 2,000 ANSI lumens. So, the user can enjoy the content with enhanced light source brightness and colour expression.

*Blue Laser (G-Rap) + Red / Blue LED.

Brightness Optimizer

  • Bright Room Mode
    Iris’s maximum aperture
  • Dark Room Mode
    Iris’s minimum aperture
Iris Mode

Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment

Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.
  • Conventional
  • Adaptive Contrast
Adaptive Contrast

Fits Laser Output to the Scene

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.
Filmmaker Mode

Feel the Emotions of the Original Content Creator

Filmmaker Mode turns off motion smoothing and other video processing setting. So, it can faithfully and accurately deliver the creator’s intent.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of the UHD Alliance, Inc.

A New Level of Clarity

HDR improves quality by making the bright part brighter and the dark part darker while using the dark side details. So, it is compatible with almost HDR industry standards.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Using meaningful signal range (frame by frame) instead of simple signal range.

HDR10

Individual tone can be adjusted for each colour within a scene.

HLG

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.

HGiG

HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation and Xbox.

*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in apps

The Smart Way to Access Content

With webOS 6.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Magic Lighting Remote Control

With Magic Lighting Remote Control, you can just press the Home button and easily control webOS. Its lighting function allows you to control it conveniently even in a dark room.
Apple AirPlay 2
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly

Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam

1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

Flexible and Easy Installation

Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6

With Lens Shift (H ± 24%, V ± 60%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install the projector virtually anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4/9/15 Point WARPING

With the improved 4/9/15 Point WARPING supporting not only 4-corner but also 9-point and 15-point warping functions, you can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Smart Wireless Connection
Screen Share + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can share the content and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (screen share) and Bluetooth pairing.

*Screen share: Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.

Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)1)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)2)

    2000

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    2,000,000:1

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    28 dB(A)↓

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.

    27 dB(A)↓

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26 dB(A)↓

  • Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)

    85%↑

  • Projection Lens - Focus (Auto / Motorized / Manual)

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    1.6x

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    101.6cm (40) ~ 762cm (300)

  • Projection Image - Standard / 254cm (100) (lens to wall)

    381cm (150)@4.3~6.9m
    254cm (100)@2.9~4.6m
    101.6cm (40)@1.1~1.8m

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    1.30 - 2.08

  • Lens Shift

    V +-60% / H +-24%

  • Projection Offset

    0% (+110% ~ -110%)

  • Light source - Type

    Laser (B LD + G Phosphor) + RB LED

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    20,000 Hrs

  • Light source - Life Economic

    30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • OSD Language

    Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Afrikaans / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9 / Original / Full Wide / 4:3 / Vertical Zoom

  • Sound - Output

    5W + 5W Stereo

  • Sound - Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

  • Sound - Dolby Atmos compatible

    Yes (Pass through)

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    259 x 390 x 123

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    6.5Kg

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    210W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160)
    (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • IP control

    Yes

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    3 (HDMI2.1* : 1EA / HDMI2.0 : 2EA)
    *ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode),
    eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel),
    up to 24Gbps (input) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bit (output)

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

OS/CONNECTIVITY

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 6.0 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OCF device)

    Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Contents Store (LG App Store)

    Yes

  • Contents Suggestion

    Yes

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition - Built-in (Thru MIC on Magic Remote)

    LG ThinQ

  • Voice Recognition - Speaker Compatible (works-with)

    Apple Homekit works-with

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting Android/Window device)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Bluetooth - Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth - Bluetooth AV(Lip) Sync Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink (CEC)

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.3

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min / Med / Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)

    Yes (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

    Yes

PICTURE QUALITY AND SETTING

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    Yes (Auto, Dynamic / frame by frame)

  • Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

    Yes

  • Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

    Yes (High / Medium / Low / Off)

  • TruMotion

    Yes (up to 4096 x 2160)

  • Cinema Screen ( Real Cinema)

    Yes (up to 4096 x 2160)

  • Upscaler

    Yes (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    Yes (4K)

  • FILMMAKER mode

    Yes

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4 / 9 / 15 Point Warping)

  • Real Cinema

    Yes (up to 4096 x 2160)

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal / Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Colour Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Dynamic colour (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Colour Management System (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Colour gamut setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    Yes

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    Yes

ADDED FEATURES

  • Quick (Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    3 years

  • Cable - Power cord

    1

  • Remote control (Battery included) - Motion

    Yes (Magic Lighting Remote)

  • Conformances (Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    3

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd. NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE NANJING CHINA JIANGSU,China-210038.

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿.

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view

HU710PW

LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector