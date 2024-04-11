We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector
Display
- 4K UHD (3840x2160)
- Hybrid (Laser + LED)
- DCI-P3 94% & 2M:1 Contrast Ratio
Imaging Technology
- Brightness Optimizer
- Filmmaker Mode
- HDR Standard
Usability
- webOS
- Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
- Wireless Connection (Screen Share & Bluetooth)
Vivid Cinematic Viewing Up to 300 (762cm) Large Screen
*The figures of contrast ratio and colour gamut are the measured value from internal testing.
*The marked brightness, the measured value from internal testing, is based on the brightness standard that users perceive.
*The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.
*The colour gamut is based on 'Vivid mode’ and the colour reproduction range may vary depending on the picture mode you choose.
Vibrant Picture from Hybrid Light Source Technology
*Blue Laser (G-Rap) + Red / Blue LED.
-
Bright Room ModeIris’s maximum aperture
-
Dark Room ModeIris’s minimum aperture
Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment
-
Conventional
-
Adaptive Contrast
Fits Laser Output to the Scene
Feel the Emotions of the Original Content Creator
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of the UHD Alliance, Inc.
A New Level of Clarity
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG
HGiG
*HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly
Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam
1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS 6.0, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
4/9/15 Point WARPING
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Screen share: Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)1)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)2)
2000
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
2,000,000:1
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
28 dB(A)↓
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.
27 dB(A)↓
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26 dB(A)↓
-
Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)
85%↑
-
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto / Motorized / Manual)
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
1.6x
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
101.6cm (40) ~ 762cm (300)
-
Projection Image - Standard / 254cm (100) (lens to wall)
381cm (150)@4.3~6.9m
254cm (100)@2.9~4.6m
101.6cm (40)@1.1~1.8m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
1.30 - 2.08
-
Lens Shift
V +-60% / H +-24%
-
Projection Offset
0% (+110% ~ -110%)
-
Light source - Type
Laser (B LD + G Phosphor) + RB LED
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
20,000 Hrs
-
Light source - Life Economic
30,000 Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
OSD Language
Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Afrikaans / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9 / Original / Full Wide / 4:3 / Vertical Zoom
-
Sound - Output
5W + 5W Stereo
-
Sound - Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Sound - Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes (Pass through)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
259 x 390 x 123
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
6.5Kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
210W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
IP control
Yes
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
3 (HDMI2.1* : 1EA / HDMI2.0 : 2EA)
*ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode),
eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel),
up to 24Gbps (input) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bit (output)
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
OS/CONNECTIVITY
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OCF device)
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Contents Store (LG App Store)
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
Yes
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
Voice Recognition - Built-in (Thru MIC on Magic Remote)
LG ThinQ
-
Voice Recognition - Speaker Compatible (works-with)
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting Android/Window device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Bluetooth - Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Bluetooth AV(Lip) Sync Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink (CEC)
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP2.3
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min / Med / Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)
Yes (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
Yes
PICTURE QUALITY AND SETTING
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Auto, Dynamic / frame by frame)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
Yes
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
Yes (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
TruMotion
Yes (up to 4096 x 2160)
-
Cinema Screen ( Real Cinema)
Yes (up to 4096 x 2160)
-
Upscaler
Yes (4K)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (4K)
-
FILMMAKER mode
Yes
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4 / 9 / 15 Point Warping)
-
Real Cinema
Yes (up to 4096 x 2160)
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal / Vertical)
-
Smooth Gradation
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
-
Dynamic colour (Expert control)
Yes
-
Colour Management System (Expert control)
Yes
-
Colour gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
ADDED FEATURES
-
Quick (Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
3 years
-
Cable - Power cord
1
-
Remote control (Battery included) - Motion
Yes (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Conformances (Regulation)
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
3
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd. NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE NANJING CHINA JIANGSU,China-210038.
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
Buy Directly
HU710PW
LG CineBeam HU710P 4K UHD Hybrid Home Cinema Projector