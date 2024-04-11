We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector
Display
3,700 ANSI Lumens
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Technology
Ultra Short Throw
Brightness Optimizer II
Usability
webOS
Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
2.2Ch 40W Sound
*The brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
*Compared to LG HU85L, the value may vary depending on the external environment or others.
Vivid and Clear Picture Quality
Comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
Just a Span for Overwhelmingly Large Screen
*It can project a 90-inch screen from a distance of 5.6cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 9.8cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 18.3cm.
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
*To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’.
*During using this function, Energy saving and IRIS Mode are disabled.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
-
Bright Room ModeIris’s maximum aperture
-
Dark Room ModeIris’s minimum aperture
Iris Mode
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
-
Image is brightFull laser current, to make image bright
-
Image is darkLower laser current, to make image darker
Adaptive Contrast
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Type
0.66 DLP
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)*
-
Upscaling / Super Resolution
Yes
-
Projection size (Screen Size)
90" ~ 120"
-
Projection Image
100"@3.9"
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/ All-Direction Zoom
-
Optical Zoom
Fixed
-
Iris
Yes(On / Off)
-
Adaptive Contrast
Yes (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Throw Ratio
0.19
-
Projection Offset
120%
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
Up to 3700 ANSI Lumens**
-
Contrast Ratio
2,000,000:1
-
Light Source
3 Ch Laser
-
Light Source Life
Up to 20,000 Hrs
-
Noise (Eco / Nrmal / High brightness)
26 / 28 / 30dB(A)
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
Trumotion
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment(4/9/15 Point Warping)
LG SMART TV
-
Premium Content Providers
Netflix, You Tube, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Voice Recognition Built-In
LG ThinQ, Amazon Alexa
CONNECTIVITY/WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth (with Speaker)
Yes
-
Screen Share / Screen Mirroring
Yes
-
Apple Airplay 2
Yes
AUDIO
-
Bluetooth® Sound Out
Yes
-
Built-in Speakers
40W (2.2ch)
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes (Pass Through)
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI™
3 (HDMI2.1 : 1EA / HDMI2.0 : 2EA) ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), up to 24Gbps (input) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bit (output)
-
USB Type A
2 (USB2.0)
-
RJ45
1
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
IP Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)
100V ~ 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Power Consumption
350W
-
Standby Mode
<0.5W
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
1 Magic Remote (Backlit, Battery included)
-
Manual
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Power Cord
1
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Product (WxHxD)
26.8" x 5" x 13.7"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
33.7" x 10" x 18.1"
-
Weight
26.9 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
33.3 lbs
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
195174037546
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
