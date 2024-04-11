Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

HU915QE

LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector

Front view
Your Own Cinema From Inches Away.



Your Own Cinema From Inches Away

Display

3,700 ANSI Lumens
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Technology

Ultra Short Throw
Brightness Optimizer II

Usability

webOS

Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit
2.2Ch 40W Sound

Accurate Color Even in Bright Ambient.


3,700 ANSI Lumens Brightness

Cinematic Picture Quality Even in Bright Ambient

The 3,700 ANSI Lumens brightness results in a gentle light, producing clear images in an indoor environment under ambient lighting conditions.

*The brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

3 Channel Laser Gen.2

By featuring the latest 3 Channel Laser technology that uses RGB separate primary colors and provides 30% brighter color expression* than the previous generation, LG HU915QE can express a vivid picture while virtually preventing color loss.

*Compared to LG HU85L, the value may vary depending on the external environment or others.

Real 4K UHD Laser Projector

Vivid and Clear Picture Quality

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers precisive details up to 120-inch screen. With 2M:1 contrast ratio it can express the deep darkness and brightness.

Comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD.

*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

Ultra Short Throw

Just a Span for Overwhelmingly Large Screen

LG CineBeam gives vivid imagery within a remarkably short throw distance (0.19 Throw Ratio*). Create an impressive home cinema screen up to 120 inches.

*It can project a 90-inch screen from a distance of 5.6cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 9.8cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 18.3cm.

Kvadrat Re-wool

Designed for Harmonic Interior

By applying a premium material from Kvadrat Re-wool which is crafted using 45% recycled wool, its environmentally friendly textile seamlessly blends in your home interior.
Brightness Optimizer II.

Brightness Optimizer II

Brightness OptimizerⅡ includes Auto Brightness and Iris Mode, and Adaptive Contrast.

Bright Room

Dark Room

Auto Brightness

Recognizing the ambient light environment by the built-in ambient sensor, 'energy saving level' is automatically set, thereby providing screen brightness optimized for the surrounding environment. (Bright Room: Energy Saving Min.)

Auto Brightness

Recognizing the ambient light environment by the built-in ambient sensor, 'energy saving level' is automatically set, thereby providing screen brightness optimized for the surrounding environment. (Dark Room: Energy Saving Med.)

*To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’.
*During using this function, Energy saving and IRIS Mode are disabled.
*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

  • Bright Room Mode
    Iris’s maximum aperture
  • Dark Room Mode
    Iris’s minimum aperture

Iris Mode

Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.

*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

  • Image is bright
    Full laser current, to make image bright
  • Image is dark
    Lower laser current, to make image darker

Adaptive Contrast

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.

*Image for illustration purposes only, and it may differ from actual use.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network using webOS to access video content with the built-in apps.

The Smart Way to Access Content

With webOS 6.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Apple AirPlay 2

Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

2.2 Ch 40W Sound.

2.2 Ch 40W Sound

Incredible Surround Sound Experience

With the improved 2.2Ch 40W sound, you can enjoy cinematic sound virtually similar to a real movie theater.
Expanded Ports

Variety of Connectivity with Various Devices

With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Optical Digital Audio OUT, and a LAN port, HU915QE supports stable interfaces.

4/9/15 Point WARPING

With the improved 4/9/15 Point WARPING supporting not only 4-corner but also 9-point and 15-point warping functions, you can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen.

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
CALCULATE NOW!
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Type

    0.66 DLP

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)*

  • Upscaling / Super Resolution

    Yes

  • Projection size (Screen Size)

    90" ~ 120"

  • Projection Image

    100"@3.9"

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/ All-Direction Zoom

  • Optical Zoom

    Fixed

  • Iris

    Yes(On / Off)

  • Adaptive Contrast

    Yes (High / Medium / Low / Off)

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Throw Ratio

    0.19

  • Projection Offset

    120%

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    Up to 3700 ANSI Lumens**

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

  • Light Source

    3 Ch Laser

  • Light Source Life

    Up to 20,000 Hrs

  • Noise (Eco / Nrmal / High brightness)

    26 / 28 / 30dB(A)

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Trumotion

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment(4/9/15 Point Warping)

LG SMART TV

  • Premium Content Providers

    Netflix, You Tube, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition Built-In

    LG ThinQ, Amazon Alexa

CONNECTIVITY/WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth (with Speaker)

    Yes

  • Screen Share / Screen Mirroring

    Yes

  • Apple Airplay 2

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Bluetooth® Sound Out

    Yes

  • Built-in Speakers

    40W (2.2ch)

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    Yes (Pass Through)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • Audio out

    S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • HDMI™

    3 (HDMI2.1 : 1EA / HDMI2.0 : 2EA) ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), up to 24Gbps (input) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bit (output)

  • USB Type A

    2 (USB2.0)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • IP Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

    100V ~ 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

  • Power Consumption

    350W

  • Standby Mode

    <0.5W

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    1 Magic Remote (Backlit, Battery included)

  • Manual

    Simple Book

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    1

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Product (WxHxD)

    26.8" x 5" x 13.7"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    33.7" x 10" x 18.1"

  • Weight

    26.9 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    33.3 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

  • UPC

    195174037546

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

Front view

HU915QE

LG CineBeam HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projector