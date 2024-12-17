1. Discount Code

1. Discount Code

1.1 The Discount Code is “LGBEPPD”, "LGVEPPE" or "LGAEPPX" (without quotes)

1.2 The Discount Code provides Participant/users with a 3% discount on select products listed on the LG India website ( lg.com/in ). Participant/users should use this code in coupon section.

1.3 This Discount Code can be used on LG.COM only. This Discount Code cannot be used for any offline sales channel & may change without any prior notice.

1.4 The Participant/users would be required to enter the discount code at the time of checkout of the product.

1.5 The Discount code is Applicable for maximum purchase of 10 products per Participant/users during the Discount Period.

1.6 This Discount Code can be combined with Welcome Coupon Code. No cash would be given to Customer in lieu of Discount Code.

2. Discount Period

2.1 The Discount Code is effective starting on August 23rd, 2024 and ends on December 31st, 2025

3. Eligibility

3.1 Prior registration using select corporate Email Domain on ( https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ) is required under this offer. After the registration the Participant/users have to upgrade to VIP Program by giving their consent on https://www.lg.com/in/my-account/upgrade-to-vip/

4. Disclaimers on Usage

4.1 Discount is available on Select Products and Models.

4.3 Offers cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.

4.4 Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.

4.5 LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control

4.6 By participating in this offer, the Participant/users hereby accepts unconditionally the Terms and Conditions of the offer, including the LGEIL's Privacy Policy Statement, and all entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions.

4.7 We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice

4.8. The Coupon is valid for a discount by creating account on lg.com/in by using select email domains

LG Electronics India Ltd. VIP Program Terms and Conditions

Welcome to the LG Electronics VIP Program(“Program”). This program is designed exclusively for domain-listed corporate employees, providing access to special promotions, offers, and additional features at the discretion of LG Electronics. Participation in this program is subject to the following Terms and Conditions.

1. Eligibility and Access

LG Electronics reserves the right to determine eligibility for access to the LG Online Brand Shop ( https://www.lg.com/in/ ).

Only active LG account users who accept these Terms and Conditions can use the LG Online Brand Shop. Users can create an account by signing up at https://www.lg.com/in/ , clicking on “Upgrade to VIP,” and accepting these Terms and Conditions.

2. Account Cancellation

Cancellation of the account for any reason will result in the automatic cancellation of the right to use the LG Online Brand Shop.

3. Offers and Discounts

Receipt of any discount, special offer, promotion, or similar benefit is at the sole discretion of LG Electronics. Mere adherence to the terms upon signing up does not entitle the user to claim any such benefits.

Any VIP-specific discounts, promotions, or offers are non-combinable with any standard offers available on the LG Online Brand Shop excluding first time purchase membership benefits.

4. Purchase Limitations

Purchases by LG VIP users are subject to the following quantity capping per product category:

- 2 products from the HE category (1 LED & 1 CAV)

- 2 products from the HA category (1 RAC, 1 WM, 1 REF, 1 MWO, 1 DW, 1 WPR, 1 APR)

5. Modification and Revocation

LG Electronics reserves the right to inhibit, suspend, modify, or revoke the use of or account related to the LG Online Brand Shop at any time, for any reason, and without prior notice.

6. Confidentiality and Use

As the LG Online Brand Shop offers more favorable terms or features than those generally available on the market, users acknowledge that access to the LG Online Brand Shop constitutes preferential treatment and is not available to everyone. To maintain the exclusivity and effectiveness of the LG Online Brand Shop, users must:

a. Keep all information regarding the LG Online Brand Shop, including its existence, prices, offers, and conditions of sale, strictly confidential.

b. Ensure that the purchase of LG Electronics products are strictly for personal use and not for unauthorized resale.

LG Electronics reserves the right to withdraw any user’s access to the LG Online Brand Shop if there is reasonable doubt that such user commits any violation under these Terms and Conditions.

7. Marketing and Communication Consent

By accepting these Terms and Conditions, users consent to receiving marketing and promotional communications from LG Electronics.

8. General Provisions

1. For anything not specified here, please refer to the Terms and Conditions shown on the LG Online Brand Shop website.

2. - All purchases made by VIP accounts are considered staff purchases or corporate employee purchases. By clicking accept, the user fully and unconditionally accepts these Terms and Conditions.

9. Acceptance of Terms

By signing up for the LG VIP Program, you accept all the above Terms and Conditions and consent to receiving marketing and promotional communications from LG Electronics.

Terms and Conditions (11th February 2025 to 15th February 2025)

• Up To 55% discount valid for LG Monitor Model: 27GQ50F