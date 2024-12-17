GENERAL:

All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.

LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice to any person or third party.

Finance option available in select cities and at the sole discretion of the financer.

Offers may not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Ltd. Official website lg.com .

For more detail customers you can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999.

1. 5% Discount Coupon on first time purchase by a Member

1.1 This is member exclusive offer. To avail this offer customer will have to signup on lg.com , make a purchase on the website and pay the listed price, while transacting customer will receive a discount coupon of 5%.

1.2 Maximum 1 coupon of 5% on listed price will be issued per customer and no multiple registrations are allowed by a single user.

1.3 Prior registration as LG Member on ( https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ) is required under this offer. The customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this offer, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices ( www.lg.com/in/privacy ). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions.

1.4 Any disclosure of information made by the customer towards availing or fulfilment of the offer is at the sole discretion of the customer and LGEIL will not be responsible for the same.

1.5 Offer may change without prior notice.

1.6 The special coupon will be valid for 90 days from the date of membership registration.

2. LG UltraWide Monitor Sale

2.1 LG UltraWide Monitor sale is live from 7th to 9th Feb 2025 on selected models and may change without prior notice. The offer is valid until 11:59 PM IST on 9th Feb 2025 and will automatically expire thereafter.

2.2 The coupon code is applicable only for 1 time by a single user.

Model MRP OBS RRP Event Discount Offer Net Landing price Coupon Codes 34WQ60C-B.ATR 48000 36749 5% 33074 UWIDE05 34WQ75C-B.ATR 65000 45000 7% 39600 UWIDE07 49WQ95C-W.ATR 173000 120000 20% 90000 UWIDE20 34WR50QC-B.ATR 46000 29399 5% 26459 UWIDE05 34WR55QC-B.ATR 55000 37000 7% 32560 UWIDE07 38WR85QC-W.ATR 135000 100000 10% 85000 UWIDE10 34WQ500-B.ATR 30000 25000 5% 22500 UWIDE05 34WQ650-W.ATR 35999 34000 5% 30600 UWIDE05 34WR50QK-B.ATR 46000 31000 5% 27900 UWIDE05 29WQ600-W.ATR 26000 18899 5% 17009 UWIDE05 29WQ500-B.ATR 34999 16000 5% 14400 UWIDE05

2.4 This discount offer cannot be combined with any other promotional discount/coupon on the same bill or be redeemed for cash.

3. Cashback and No Cost EMI

3.1 For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards).

3.2 Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Jan'25~Mar'25). Except SBI One Card one Transaction Per month is allowed.

3.3 Cash back & No Cost EMI is instant to Participant.

Upto 10% Cashback is available on selected models on the below banks:

Bank Name Credit Card Debit Card Axis Bank Y Y BOB Y Y CITI Y Y ICICI Y Y SCB Y Y IndusInd Bank Y Y ONE CARD Y Y YES Bank Y Y Kotak Y Y

3.4 Processing/convenience fee charged on the transactions may vary from Bank to Bank.

3.5 EMI conversion is the sole discretion of card issuer bank. For non-conversion to EMI participant need to connect with their bank. EMI is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and are at their sole discretion. Participants are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. EMI option available on select banks only.