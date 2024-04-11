Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Which QNED TV is the one for you?

Explore the full LG QNED Mini LED TV lineup and find the model that's right for you. Our expertly designed new Mini LED TV comes in a variety of sizes and specifications, all complete with our advanced Quantum Dot NanoCell display.

QNED99 : Our best-in-class 8K QNED Mini LED TV.

Ultimate size meets ultimate performance in our state-of-the-art 8K QNED Mini LED TV. Whether you're a cinephile, sports fan, or gamer, if you're looking for a first-rate LCD experience, then this is the TV for you.

QNED91 : The pinnacle of 4K QNED Mini LED TV.

If you want a stunning 4K TV that's great for movies, sports, and gaming, then our best 4K QNED Mini LED TV is the one for you. The innovative display looks spectacular in any size, while AMD FreeSyncTM Premium, VRR, and the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications keep you up to speed with the latest games.

Expand to find the right TV for you.

Table Caption
Features QNED99 QNED91
QNED99 with a close-up image of bright multi-colored petals and the 8K logo on-screen.
Our best-in-class 8K QNED Mini LED TV
QNED91 with a close-up image petals in shades of blue and purple.
The pinnacle of 4K QNED Mini LED TV
Display 8K (7680x4320) 86 / 75 / 65” 4K (3840x2160) 86 / 75 / 65”
Audio 4.2ch / 60W 2.2ch / 40W
Stand Stand, Wall-mount optional Stand, Wall-mount optional
Processor α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
Processing AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture, AI Sound
Color Nano Color Pro / 100% Color Volume Nano Color Pro / 100% Color Volume
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
HDMI features ALLM / eARC VRR / ALLM / eARC
Gaming Game optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Game optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Voice Control Hands-free Voice Control Hands-free Voice Control
Platform webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
WHERE TO BUY WHERE TO BUY

*Magic Tap feature may differ by region or country.
*HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0 Bandwidth Ports.

LG QNED MiniLED TV stood against a light backdrop with a close-up image of bright multi-colored petals on screen.

An LCD TV revolution.

A rocky space scene with a large planet appearing from the top right hand corner of the screen.

Movies as never before.

Close up shot of a sci-fi game character wearing a helmet with circular features.

Games as never before.

A wide-angled view of a football stadium with a full crowd and match in progress.

Sport as never before.

LG QNED MiniLED TV mounted against a grey wall. The screen shows a close up of large plant leaves in different shades of green, blue, and red.

Design as never before.

