*LG QNED mini LED is a mini LED TV that combines NanoCell and Quantum Dot technology.
True 8K Cinema
Home cinema gets the hollywood treatment
Experience the magic of the big screen from the comfort of your own home with LG QNED. Movies look breathtaking in Real 8K—combined with an ultra-large screen, this is the true cinema experience you've been waiting for.
*Featured only in 8K models (QNED99/95).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
FILMMAKER MODE™
Scenes straight from the director's cut
FILMMAKER MODE™ brings you films as they were meant to be seen, turning off motion smoothing and preserving the film's original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates to present the director's original vision.
*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.
Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos
Cinema-worthy picture and sound
The latest Dolby solutions bring you cinematic picture and sound across an expanded range of content and services. Dolby Atmos delivers immersive, multi-dimensional sound while Dolby Vision IQ optimizes picture quality to match the content genre and your ambient surroundings using metadata and the TV's built-in light sensors.
*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Dolby Vision IQ & Doby Atmos.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
HDR10 Pro
Lifelike clarity with HDR. whoa
You'll be amazed how realistic your content looks with HDR10 Pro, LG's own high dynamic range technology. Not only does HDR10 Pro adjust brightness levels to enhance color and reveal more details in every image, it even intensifies regular HDR content.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
Streaming Services
The entertainment's endless
LG QNED is home to some of the world's biggest streaming platforms, including NETFLIX, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and much much more. With so many choices, you'll always have something to watch on movie nights.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Revolutionary tech
