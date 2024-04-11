We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
242L Frost Free Refrigerator With Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, LED Lighting, MOIST ‘N’ FRESH
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
585 x 1475 x 669
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
267
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Star
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Star
-
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
No
-
Express Freeze
No
-
Express Cool
No
-
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
53
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
585 x 1475 x 669
-
Product Weight (kg)
47
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
-
Star Rating
2
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
2 Lever 2 Tray
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PET
-
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
-
Handle Type
Pocket (Black décor)
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
267
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2 Full + 2 Half
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
242L Frost Free Refrigerator With Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, LED Lighting, MOIST ‘N’ FRESH