322L, 2 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
*The image of the internal view are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual internal view.
Based on third party test report comparing door basket cooling time from 32°C to 5°C under standard test conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
~Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
585 x 1675 x 703
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
BASIC SPEC
Country of Origin
India
CONTROL & DISPLAY
External LED Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
585 x 1675 x 703
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Star Rating
2
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
Handle Type
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Toughened Glass
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
COMPLIANCE
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
Net Quantity
1
Buy Directly
