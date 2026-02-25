We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 340L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, Wi-Fi Convertible, Door Cooling+™, Metal Fresh, Clay Pink Tango, 2 Star
Wi-Fi Convertible
Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Convert a section of the freezer to more refrigeration as needed to keep foods fresher for longer.
DoorCooling⁺™
Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster. Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.
LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator Range Catalogue
FAQs
Q.
What is the dimension of GLB3426BFPT LG Refrigerator model?
A.
The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLB3426BFPT is 600x1720x710.
Q.
What is the capacity of GLB3426BFPT LG Refrigerator model?
A.
The capacity of GLB3426BFPT is 340 L.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
340
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
88
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
252
Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
340
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
244
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Bottle(Wine) Rack
5 Bottles
Door Basket_Transparent
3
Shelf_Folding
No
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
Hygiene Fresh+
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Drawer_Freezer
1 Transparent
COMPLIANCE
Importer
LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
Net Quantity
1
BASIC SPEC
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Star
Product Type
B/Freezer
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
66
Packing Weight (kg)
71
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 710
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Express Freeze
Yes
External LED Display
Button-88-white
Door alarm
Yes
Express Cool
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Clay Pink Tango
Handle Type
Pocket (Matching decor)
Door (Material)
PET
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
Water Only Dispenser
No
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
InstaView
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
Star Rating
2
What people are saying
PICKS FOR YOU:
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact us
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
FOR CONSUMERS:
For any customer assistance, our support team is available 24/7, except on national holidays. Call 08069379999 anytime.
Get 15%* instant Cashback up to ₹6000* (Max Discount) on No Cost EMI on selected credit and debit cards. Cashback offer not valid on payment via QR Code. For More details click here.
Similar Product