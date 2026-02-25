About Cookies on This Site

LG 340L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, Wi-Fi Convertible, Door Cooling+™, Metal Fresh, Clay Pink Tango, 2 Star

LG 340L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, Wi-Fi Convertible, Door Cooling+™, Metal Fresh, Clay Pink Tango, 2 Star

GLB3426BFPT
Key Features

  • Wi-Fi Convertible
  • LG ThinQ™
  • Door Cooling+™ & Multi Air Flow
  • 2 star - Energy Efficient
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • Bottle Rack
More
AI Thinq

AI Thinq

Wi-Fi Convertible

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Convert a section of the freezer to more refrigeration as needed to keep foods fresher for longer.

convertible freezer

convertible freezer

Background white image
Smart Learner

The Smarter Way to Cool

Smart Learner learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.
Smart Learner Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 1. Smart Learner Algorithm

Smart Learner analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance
Smart Learner Air Function lowers the temperature by 1℃ when Fridge door is closed.

Step 2. Lower 1℃ from user setting temperature

Based on the usage patterns, Smart Learner will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage
Smart Learner Air Function is working even when Fridge door is opened.

Step 3. Minimize temperature rise to keep food fresh

Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh
smartdiagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.

DoorCooling⁺™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster. Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

Door cooling

Door cooling

DoorCooling⁺™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

A refrigerator with Multi Air Flow technology, showing temperature control that helps keep stored items fresh for longer

Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer.

Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

A refrigerator with Auto Smart Connect, highlighting its integration with a inverter for reliable power during outages.

A refrigerator with Auto Smart Connect, highlighting its integration with a inverter for reliable power during outages.

Energy Saving

Smart Inverter Compressor

LG's intelligent Smart Inverter Compressor is an energy expert, adjusting cooling power based on quantities of stored
food and the inside and outside temperature of the refrigerator. The Smart Inverter Compressor also generates

 less noise, making your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy. Backed by a 10 years warranty!

Door cooling

LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator Range Catalogue

Download Now

FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GLB3426BFPT LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLB3426BFPT is 600x1720x710. 

Q.

 What is the capacity of GLB3426BFPT LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The capacity of GLB3426BFPT is 340 L.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GLB3426BFPT-dimension
Storage Volume Total (L)
340
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 710
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Star
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    340

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    88

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    252

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    340

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    244

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    5 Bottles

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    1 Transparent

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    66

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    71

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Button-88-white

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Clay Pink Tango

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Matching decor)

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Star Rating

    2

What people are saying

