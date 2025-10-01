We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 610L French Door Refrigerator, Fresh Converter+, Wi-Fi Convertible, DoorCooling+ Black Glass Finish, 3 Star
LG 610L French Door Refrigerator, Fresh Converter+, Wi-Fi Convertible, DoorCooling+ Black Glass Finish, 3 Star
Door Cooling+™
Delivers faster and even cooling to areas where cold air is easily lost—helping keep food fresher for longer.
Hygiene Fresh+™
Reduces up to 99.99%* of bacterial activity. Maximize freshness and keep food items fresher in a cleaner, more hygienic environment.
Fresh Converter+
Using the I-Micom control panel, simply select Meat, Fish, or Vegetables—and it intelligently adjusts the temperature to suit each ingredient, keeping them fresh, tasty, and ready to cook.
Storage Capacity
Enjoy a total storage capacity of 610L with a practical 70:30* split — 436L fridge and 173L freezer, giving you extra space for everyday freshness and frozen essentials.
*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in AI ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supported)
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
Smart Inverter Compressor
Discover the new range of LG French Door Refrigerators featuring Smart Inverter Compressor technology for enhanced energy efficiency & bigger savings. Enjoy ultra-quiet performance backed by a 10-year warranty
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
Range catalogue - French Door Refrigerator
FAQs
Q.
What is the dimension of GV-B25FFGMB LG Refrigerator model?
A.
The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GV-B25FFGMB is 913x1790x735.
Q.
What is the capacity of GV-B25FFGMB LG Refrigerator model?
A.
The capacity of GV-B25FFGMB is 630 L.
All Spec
What people are saying
PICKS FOR YOU:
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact us
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
FOR CONSUMERS:
For any customer assistance, our support team is available 24/7, except on national holidays. Call 08069379999 anytime.
Similar Product