LG 610L French Door Refrigerator, Fresh Converter+, Wi-Fi Convertible, DoorCooling+ Black Glass Finish, 3 Star

GV-B25FFGMB
LG GV-B25FFGMB Side By Side Refrigerators Front View
LG GV-B25FFGMB Side By Side Refrigerators Front View
Key Features

  • DoorCooling+
  • Hygiene Fresh+
  • Fresh Converter+
  • LG ThinQ
  • Wi-Fi Convertible
  • Smart Learner
Premium Glass Finish

door in door

Door Cooling+™

 Delivers faster and even cooling to areas where cold air is easily lost—helping keep food fresher for longer.

Hygiene Fresh+™

Reduces up to 99.99%* of bacterial activity. Maximize freshness and keep food items fresher in a cleaner, more hygienic environment.

Fresh Converter+ 

 Using the I-Micom control panel, simply select Meat, Fish, or Vegetables—and it intelligently adjusts the temperature to suit each ingredient, keeping them fresh, tasty, and ready to cook.

LG ThinQ

Storage Capacity

Enjoy a total storage capacity of 610L with a practical 70:30* split — 436L fridge and 173L freezer, giving you extra space for everyday freshness and frozen essentials.

smart leaner
Smart Learner

The Smarter Way to Cool

Smart Learner learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.
Smart Learner Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 1. Smart Learner Algorithm

Smart Learner analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance
Smart Learner Air Function lowers the temperature by 1℃ when Fridge door is closed.

Step 2. Lower 1℃ from user setting temperature

Based on the usage patterns, Smart Learner will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage
Smart Learner Air Function is working even when Fridge door is opened.

Step 3. Minimize temperature rise to keep food fresh

Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh

*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in AI ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supported)
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

smartdiagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.

Smart Inverter Compressor

 Discover the new range of LG French Door Refrigerators featuring Smart Inverter Compressor technology for enhanced energy efficiency & bigger savings. Enjoy ultra-quiet performance backed by a 10-year warranty

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Range catalogue - French Door Refrigerator

Download Now

FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GV-B25FFGMB LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GV-B25FFGMB is 913x1790x735. 

Q.

 What is the capacity of GV-B25FFGMB LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The capacity of GV-B25FFGMB is 630 L.

What people are saying

