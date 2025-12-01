We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 610L French Door Refrigerator, Multi Air Flow, DoorCooling+™, Prime Silver Finish, 3 Star
Door Cooling+™
Delivers faster and even cooling to areas where cold air is easily lost—helping keep food fresher for longer.
Hygiene Fresh+™
Reduces up to 99.99%* of bacterial activity. Maximize freshness and keep food items fresher in a cleaner, more hygienic environment.
Fresh Converter+
Using the I-Micom control panel, simply select Meat, Fish, or Vegetables—and it intelligently adjusts the temperature to suit each ingredient, keeping them fresh, tasty, and ready to cook.
*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in AI ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supported)
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
Smart Inverter Compressor
Discover the new range of LG French Door Refrigerators featuring Smart Inverter Compressor technology for enhanced energy efficiency & bigger savings. Enjoy ultra-quiet performance backed by a 10-year warranty
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
Range catalogue - French Door Refrigerator
FAQs
Q.
What is the dimension of GV-B25FFLMB LG Refrigerator model?
A.
The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GV-B25FFLMB is 835 x 1860 x 736.
Q.
What is the capacity of GV-B25FFLMB LG Refrigerator model?
A.
The capacity of GV-B25FFLMB is 605 L.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1860 x 736
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
530
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Multi Door
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
Country of Origin
MADE IN VIETNAM
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
LED Display
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
113
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1860 x 736
Product Weight (kg)
105
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
VCM
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
White (In Cabinet)
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
530
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
6
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
610
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
173
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
437
Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
437
COMPLIANCE
Importer
LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Manufacturer
LG Electronics Vietnam Lot CN2, Trang Due Industrial Park, Le Loi Ward, An Duong District, Haiphong City
Mark of Origin
MADE IN VIETNAM
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
Top LED
