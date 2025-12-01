About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 610L French Door Refrigerator, Multi Air Flow, DoorCooling+™, Prime Silver Finish, 3 Star

LG 610L French Door Refrigerator, Multi Air Flow, DoorCooling+™, Prime Silver Finish, 3 Star

LG 610L French Door Refrigerator, Multi Air Flow, DoorCooling+™, Prime Silver Finish, 3 Star

GV-B25FFLMB
LG GV-B25FFLMB Side By Side Refrigerators Front View
right side view
front door open
front door open
drawer view
drawer view
drawer view
drawer view
right side view
right side view
left side view
left side view
side view
LG GV-B25FFLMB Side By Side Refrigerators Front View
right side view
front door open
front door open
drawer view
drawer view
drawer view
drawer view
right side view
right side view
left side view
left side view
side view

Key Features

  • DoorCooling+
  • Hygiene Fresh+
  • Fresh Converter+
  • LG ThinQ
  • Wi-Fi Convertible
  • Smart Learner
More

Door Cooling+™

 Delivers faster and even cooling to areas where cold air is easily lost—helping keep food fresher for longer.

Hygiene Fresh+™

Reduces up to 99.99%* of bacterial activity. Maximize freshness and keep food items fresher in a cleaner, more hygienic environment.

Fresh Converter+ 

 Using the I-Micom control panel, simply select Meat, Fish, or Vegetables—and it intelligently adjusts the temperature to suit each ingredient, keeping them fresh, tasty, and ready to cook.

LG ThinQ

LG ThinQ

Insta View

door in door

smart leaner
Smart Learner

The Smarter Way to Cool

Smart Learner learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.
Smart Learner Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 1. Smart Learner Algorithm

Smart Learner analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance
Smart Learner Air Function lowers the temperature by 1℃ when Fridge door is closed.

Step 2. Lower 1℃ from user setting temperature

Based on the usage patterns, Smart Learner will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage
Smart Learner Air Function is working even when Fridge door is opened.

Step 3. Minimize temperature rise to keep food fresh

Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh

*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in AI ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supported)
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

smartdiagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.

Smart Inverter Compressor

 Discover the new range of LG French Door Refrigerators featuring Smart Inverter Compressor technology for enhanced energy efficiency & bigger savings. Enjoy ultra-quiet performance backed by a 10-year warranty

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Range catalogue - French Door Refrigerator

Download Now

FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GV-B25FFLMB LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GV-B25FFLMB is 835 x 1860 x 736. 

Q.

 What is the capacity of GV-B25FFLMB LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The capacity of GV-B25FFLMB is 605 L.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GV-B25FFLMB-Dimension

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1860 x 736

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    530

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN VIETNAM

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    113

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1860 x 736

  • Product Weight (kg)

    105

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    White (In Cabinet)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    530

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    610

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    173

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    437

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    437

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics Vietnam Lot CN2, Trang Due Industrial Park, Le Loi Ward, An Duong District, Haiphong City

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN VIETNAM

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU:

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.