674L, Inverter Compressor, DoorCooling+™ Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Water & Ice Dispenser
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Country of Origin
India
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Internal LED Display
LED
Express Freeze
Yes
External LED Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
PERFORMANCE
SMART TECHNOLOGY
COMPLIANCE
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
Net Quantity
1
674L, Inverter Compressor, DoorCooling+™ Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Water & Ice Dispenser