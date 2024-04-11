Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
674L, Inverter Compressor, DoorCooling+™ Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Water & Ice Dispenser

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

674L, Inverter Compressor, DoorCooling+™ Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Water & Ice Dispenser

GC-L257SL4L

674L, Inverter Compressor, DoorCooling+™ Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Water & Ice Dispenser

LG GC-L257SL4L Refrigerator Front View
LG ThinQ



LG ThinQ

With LG ThinQ, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home.
Faster
DoorCooling+™

Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

DoorCooling+™ and Multi Air Flow provide cold air where it is easily lost, keeping your food fresher.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

99.999% Fresh Air
Hygiene Fresh+™

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.

*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

LG GC-L257SL4L Refrigerator Water

Water & Ice Dispenser

A newly designed dispenser display that adds to the elegance of your refrigerator.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GC-L257SL4L Refrigerator Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-L257SL4L

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG GC-L257SL4L Refrigerator Front View

GC-L257SL4L

674L, Inverter Compressor, DoorCooling+™ Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Water & Ice Dispenser