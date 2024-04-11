Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
185L, 4 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Smart Connect, With Base Stand Drawer, Blue Euphoria Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

GL-D199OBEY

Fridge Front View

LG Single-Door Refrigerators

Where Style & Functionality Comes Together.

LG Single-Door Refrigerators

LG -Smart Inverter Compressor



Smart Inverter Compressor

Unmatched performance, great savings and super silent operation; the New Smart Inverter Compressor is thoughtfully designed to provide added convenience to you.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG GL-D199OSEY Spillproof toughened glass shelves

Spillproof toughened glass shelves

Can take load of up to 175kgs^ (maximum in its class).
A feature, exclusive to LG.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

LG Base Stand Drawer

Base Stand Drawer

Store vegetables at room temperature more easily. There is a large Base Stand Drawer in the refrigerator - a convenient place for food items that don't need cooling, such as potatoes, onions etc. And you won't waste kitchen space to keep extra baskets!

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

LG Smart Connect

Smart Connect

The revolutionary Smart Connect technology in LG Direct Cool refrigerator helps you
connect your refrigerator to home inverter in case of power cuts. Thus providing
you the convenience of storing food for long, without spoilage.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*As per internal test on LG 2 Star model with Inverter Compressor that consumes approximately 20 Watts compared to 1 CFL bulb consuming 15 Watts.
*Results as per the test conducted internally by LG under strict test conditions”. “Test Conditions: Machine without load, Setting at Normal notch (Temperature control knob setting at no. 4), stable condition Cycling at 32°C, Battery fully charged, Battery:- 135Ah, 12V. Make:- Luminous

LG Anti-Bacterial Gasket

Anti-Bacterial Gasket

This door seal encloses freshness inside and keeps bacteria mildew and dust particles outside. So everything is more hygienic and food is less likely to spoil quickly.

*Anti Bacterial Shield keeps the bacterial mildew outside as tested by Intertek.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

LG Other Key Features

Other Key Features

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Range Catalogue – Single Door Refrigerators

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

GL-D199OBEY

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    584 x 1200 x 676

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    150

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Blue Euphoria

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    1Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    35

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    584 x 1200 x 676

  • Product Weight (kg)

    32

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    4

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Blue Euphoria

  • Handle Type

    Curve

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    150

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    5

  • Refrigerator Light

    Bulb Light

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

What people are saying

